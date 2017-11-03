'Call Me By Your Name' Soundtrack Released with 2 New Songs from Sufjan Stevens

Finally!!

I’ve been listening to the songs on repeat, they’re so good. Started tearing as soon as visions of Gideon started for some reason;___; cause they reminded me of the scene it was used for lol



That scene was so haunting and then when Mrs Perlman calls "Elioooo..." 😭 Reply

mrs perlman is the love of my life Reply

I was not ready for that 😭😭😭

His parents were so perfect. Reply

I spent my afternoon crying to all 3 songs yesterday, they're so beautiful!!! ❤❤❤



Sufjan better get that Oscar next year 🙏 Reply

The last verse to Mystery of Love is TOO REAL. Reply

😭😭😭😭 it’s so good my god Reply

I only liked Visions of Gideon's use in the film (BAWLING) but Mysteries of Love is a lot better outside the context of the movie.



The Psychedelic Furs song tho yas



I thought I was going to love VoG more with the full version of the song. But I think Mystery of Love is much better. I think it's just the lyrics. They're more deep and meaningful Reply

I’ve been dancing around to the psychedelic furs in my room since I saw the movie! So good Reply

I need to listen to this immediately!!!! I love Sufjan so much!



I have the book on hold at the library and I hope it's available and I can finish by the time I see the film. Even if I don't love the film, I know the soundtrack is going to be absolutely stunning.



Damn I thought there was a Sufjan/Morodor collab



the last ninety seconds of mystery of love has me a WRECK



but tbh i prefer the bootleg version of visions of gideon where i can hear the audience crying and the fire crackling and legend amira casar's voice at the end



adding these to my makeout playlist lmao Reply

mystery of love is beautiful omw Reply

PRAISE BE! Reply

