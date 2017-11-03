'Call Me By Your Name' Soundtrack Released with 2 New Songs from Sufjan Stevens
Sufjan Stevens contributed 3 songs to the soundtrack with a remix of “Futile Devices,” "Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon.” There is Oscar buzz for 'Mystery of Love' for Best Original Song.
-Also features music from Ryuichi Sakamoto and Giorgio Moroder.
Available on apple music, etc.
crying while i'm cumming rn to this
I’ve been listening to the songs on repeat, they’re so good. Started tearing as soon as visions of Gideon started for some reason;___; cause they reminded me of the scene it was used for lol
His parents were so perfect.
Sufjan better get that Oscar next year 🙏
The Psychedelic Furs song tho yas
I have the book on hold at the library and I hope it's available and I can finish by the time I see the film. Even if I don't love the film, I know the soundtrack is going to be absolutely stunning.
Damn I thought there was a Sufjan/Morodor collab
but tbh i prefer the bootleg version of visions of gideon where i can hear the audience crying and the fire crackling and legend amira casar's voice at the end
