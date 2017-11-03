Taylucifer

'Call Me By Your Name' Soundtrack Released with 2 New Songs from Sufjan Stevens





Sufjan Stevens contributed 3 songs to the soundtrack with a remix of “Futile Devices,” "Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon.” There is Oscar buzz for 'Mystery of Love' for Best Original Song.

-Also features music from Ryuichi Sakamoto and Giorgio Moroder.
Available on apple music, etc.

Source

