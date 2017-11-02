Taylor Swift Posts Video Preview for Call It What You Want
Following the release of Call it What You Want, Taylor Swift tweeted a 40 second video preview of the song that fans are speculating is part of a visual album
Source: https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/926304551069736960
“Call It What You Want” available now. @applemusic— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 3, 2017
Pre-order #reputation: https://t.co/oExj2XFGvH pic.twitter.com/EWxoTpSzIT
I lost hope on Reputation being good, but with that name I played myself. Clearly its all about how Joe doesnt care about her so called reputation.
at least she seems to be happy, this video is very my-boyfriend-is-filming-me-but-he-cant-p
I just can't get past the lyrics because I feel like I have to actively get past them to listen to the song in peace. I sincerely hope there are no more references to Kimye on the rest of the album but it's a long album and I doubt it
hate to say it but i take back everything i hated about blank space (mostly because it was so overplayed on the radio; why couldn't style be that overplayed?). at this point that was leagues better written then what we've heard so far from this album