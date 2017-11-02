Taylor Swift Posts Video Preview for Call It What You Want

i have never bought a taylor swift album Reply

Me either Reply

not me either; but if i did it would've been red. fearless and speak now, probably but if it were just one it'd have to be red Reply

i'm too sick to be bitter. i hope she's happy and this one is the keeper Reply

Taylor, those enablers are fucking lying. This shit doesnt come close to Red. WHAT ARE YOU DOING? I used to at least be able to enjoy the music and now we have this mess that I cant even pretend to like. This song is boring in a bad way.

I lost hope on Reputation being good, but with that name I played myself. Clearly its all about how Joe doesnt care about her so called reputation.



at least she seems to be happy, this video is very my-boyfriend-is-filming-me-but-he-cant-p ost-it-on-social-media-so-I'll-use-it-on-a-v ideo. Reply

apparently track 5 and 15 are very good people were like crying and shit but u know sessioners are deluded so Reply

I mean, they told us Gorgeous was a masterpiece and set the tone of the album so I've had enough of them Reply

...track 15?! how many songs does the album have? Reply

I think 16? It's tooo long imo thats why so many songs are mierda she should keep it sweet and simple like Lorde instead but she's an idiot Reply

lorde's length was good but I'm kind of annoyed she didn't split up hard feelings and loveless. Reply

yeah, 16 is way too much...that's why all the songs she's released sound like filler tracks. 💅 Reply

I actually really like the song idgaf it aint state of grace but it is a jam haters gonna hate etc Reply

I don't care for "homemade videos" unless it's Lana so she can keep that but the song's cute, easily my favorite of the bunch. Reply

This video looks like a missing tape from Sinister. Reply

for all that people say about lana's incohesiveness about her videos, at least even her homemade videos didn't seem contrived (or rather it might be contrived but not in a bad way, at this point idk) Reply

Aww, it seems cute. That doggo is precious 💗💗 wanna hug it Reply

lol at her painting. hopefully the visuals make up for the lyrical content. Reply

But can you call it a visual album if the visuals are bad and not really cohesive in any way? Reply

hmmm corny especially her attempting to paint w watercolours (britney taught her) but i could be into it…. Reply

It is shit. Reply

It’s cute, I like it. Made the song better as long as you don’t pay much attention to the lyrics Reply

It kind of looks like she was filming herself throughout all of this. Reply

This song is a musical diarrhea. Reply

those visuals make me like the song more. which I liked well enough before.



I just can't get past the lyrics because I feel like I have to actively get past them to listen to the song in peace. I sincerely hope there are no more references to Kimye on the rest of the album but it's a long album and I doubt it Reply

