Binx Walton Says Talent Wins Over Instagram Followers

While this is a lovely and positive message especially regarding race inclusion, I'm not sure things like "talent" and "where there's a will there's a way" can really be applied to fashion. There's almost zero merit of any sort involved in modeling, you either have a look and body type that is wanted or you don't, the margin of change within that is very slim (pun yeah, ok whatever) everything else is peanuts. And that's ok. The industry isn't trying to act like it's more than that. They aren't holding career fairs for "supermodels".



If someone is 30 years old, 5.4. and 130 lb, there is absolutely zero way they are going to will themselves into the high fashion modeling world Binx Walton participates in. I'm pretty sure astronaut is a more probable career. Reply

Yeah. Good for her, but 'work hard' unfortunately doesn't pan out as it should it most situations and certainly not modelling Reply

lol, mte



I get her goal here but the lack of self-awareness is staggering. Reply

Modeling is also a disposable industry. You come be the next big thing one day and go to barely booking in the following year. Couple that with modeling not being profitable and there’s little chance most will ever earn enough to actually make a living. Reply

Binx is absolutely gorgeous. That's all I have to add. Reply

People get so up and arms about modeling like they aren’t just mannequins with heads and walk in a straight line but maybe my ED just makes me cynical about that whole industry and think it’s laughable people think there’s so much skill 🤷‍♀️ Reply

And yet, the difference in skill is immediately obvious if you glance at a Naomi vs one of the Instagram girls. Hm?

No shit models are going to get up in arms about their own industry and job prospects. Nobody likes to see someone prosper entirely on connections no matter the industry. Reply

Yea I think watching any reality modeling comp shows that tall and skinny is not all you need, some of those people are just downright bad and are never going to get work lol Reply

I don't think it takes a ton of skill but there are definitely people who are better at it and people who are just plain bad. Reply

This comment is actually quite condescending towards the woman (and men) who have worked hard, created longevity, have great work ethic and skill.



Yes, you can look at a Bella Hadid and think she's just half assing it and I would almost agree, but look further than just your insta models before you start discrediting the countless of women who have helped shape and sell millions of revenue for various fashion houses, beauty companies and magazines. Reply

I don't get the industry, but she's very pretty. That "ethnic" thing...yikers. Reply

I've never heard of this woman. The "models" of today make no sense to me. Reply

basically all you have to be is skinny and that's it Reply

I feel like you could find a shitty pic of most models, though. I think she's gorge. She's been around since like 2014 iirc and I've seen her in a lot of campaigns/runways. I still really like her Public School campaign and her early Saint Laurent lewks. Reply

Well, modeling is one of those things that chooses you more so than the other way around, like majority were scouted it's not something they necessarily originally pursued. Reply

Elyse Sewell from top model said that out of the countless models she roomed with over the years the vast vast majority didn't give a fuck about modeling and that's one of the reasons they were successful, she said the types who had dreamed about it since childhood didn't last because all of the rejection was too hard



I thought that was pretty interesting! Reply

people crying over nepotism in modeling is my favorite thing. like the entire industry isnt the most disgusting racist, misogynistic, fat shaming pile of trash to begin with. there's no integrity in the world of fashion Reply

Neither in any aspect of the entertainment industry it seems, lol. Reply

her and lexi are still so pressed about kendall lmao thats sad huh Reply

is this deleted or fake? bc if its the former...nagl Reply

I just googled it and it's real oh: http://www.vogue.co.uk/article/kendall-jenner-bullying-model-lexi-boling-apologises-binx-walton Reply

what happened to her??? Reply

omg. these children need to stop going to the same dr's as their moms Reply

Lexi's career really depends on Meisel. She hasn't evolved at all & I still don't get how she can still getting booked left and right. Reply

can anybody tell me the song from the clip? I need it badly and i cant shazam it at work :( Reply

this is bull but I hate the current "it girls". they can't model for shit, especially when you compare them next to actual supermodels Reply

Tbh I live for the bitterness in ontd model posts. Reply

