Binx Walton Says Talent Wins Over Instagram Followers
Binx Walton: "Not everyone has a famous mummy or daddy and one million followers” https://t.co/l2pXer7b1J pic.twitter.com/SmGxO8vZ0Y— Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) November 1, 2017
“I’m just hoping through my journey others will see that not everyone has a famous mommy or daddy and 1 million followers,” Walton says. “Not everyone comes from middle-class families. That, for especially ones growing up in inner cities or poverty-stricken areas, where there is a will there is a way.”
Binx Walton Summer 17 work .Her walk is amazing.The best part is she does it with ease .Just naturally talented.She is on her own level..😭⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XddCR6mNMv— EnigmaticPurveyor™️ (@HaydenElite87) October 20, 2017
*) Was scouted at a young age, but didn't get back to the agency for 3 years.
*) Started modeling as an after school job.
*) Says the industry is questionable yet worth the experience.
*) Feels recent seasons have been playing it safe and wishes to see the "freaks" embrace themselves artistically.
*) Was one of 5 or 6 black models that were cut from casting because they didn't want "ethnic women".
*) Wants to see fashion go beyond blonde hair, blue-eyed, girl-next-door type models
*) Considers the label "supermodel" to have lost its prestige.
*) Refers to Julia Nobis as being a talented, legendary supermodel who would go unnoticed because she doesn't have instagram.
If someone is 30 years old, 5.4. and 130 lb, there is absolutely zero way they are going to will themselves into the high fashion modeling world Binx Walton participates in. I'm pretty sure astronaut is a more probable career.
I get her goal here but the lack of self-awareness is staggering.
No shit models are going to get up in arms about their own industry and job prospects. Nobody likes to see someone prosper entirely on connections no matter the industry.
Yes, you can look at a Bella Hadid and think she's just half assing it and I would almost agree, but look further than just your insta models before you start discrediting the countless of women who have helped shape and sell millions of revenue for various fashion houses, beauty companies and magazines.
I thought that was pretty interesting!