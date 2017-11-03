Binx Walton Says Talent Wins Over Instagram Followers




“I’m just hoping through my journey others will see that not everyone has a famous mommy or daddy and 1 million followers,” Walton says. “Not everyone comes from middle-class families. That, for especially ones growing up in inner cities or poverty-stricken areas, where there is a will there is a way.”




*) Was scouted at a young age, but didn't get back to the agency for 3 years.
*) Started modeling as an after school job.
*) Says the industry is questionable yet worth the experience.
*) Feels recent seasons have been playing it safe and wishes to see the "freaks" embrace themselves artistically.
*) Was one of 5 or 6 black models that were cut from casting because they didn't want "ethnic women".
*) Wants to see fashion go beyond blonde hair, blue-eyed, girl-next-door type models
*) Considers the label "supermodel" to have lost its prestige.
*) Refers to Julia Nobis as being a talented, legendary supermodel who would go unnoticed because she doesn't have instagram.



