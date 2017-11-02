November 2nd, 2017, 11:14 pm pikapika217 HTGAWM 4x07 promo - 'Nobody Roots for Goliath' sourceHave you ever made the mistake of dating a white boy an overly emotional toddler someone who is wrong for you for too long because you were lonely in general ONTD? Tagged: how to get away with murder (abc), television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
I don't want Teagan to die.
- Simon
- Denver
- Nate
- Teagan
- Connor
- Dominic (He's Melendez on The Good Doctor)
thats why my fav season this episode was Curtis straight up saying "I just dont like you" to her face. YES, Curtis. Same.
Curtis saying he didn't like Olivia. I WAS LIVING FOR THAT. I need more people to stand up to Olivia and knock her down from her self righteous pedestal.
I just want Olivia to realize the monster she is. Not everything is about power. There were points in the series when she didn't wield that power. She's no longer a white hat too. Also, Fitz shouldn't be the one putting that back on for Olivia. It has to be Olivia realizing that she has deviated from who she is which is why I will get annoyed if Olitz is what it ends up.
The lady friend of the therapist was in Mighty Ducks D2
i don't want teagan hurt. for once, let michaela have a role model that is not fucked up