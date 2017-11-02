I fell asleep during the second episode and haven’t seen it since lmao Reply

i'm digging this season, surprisingly

me too, they finally went back to the roots of the show

me too

As usual I just want to skip to the night of the crime. I might skip next week because I can't imagine they will reveal much.

Grey's Anatomy and HTGAWM were better than the shitfest and mediocre Scandal.

I don't want Teagan to die.



I don't want Teagan to die. Reply

my money is actually on Connor : (

I wonder if it's a fake out like last season with Connor.

two in a row?

same. I mean who is left unaccounted for besides him?

Who has been unaccounted for:



- Simon

- Denver

- Nate

- Teagan

- Connor

- Dominic (He's Melendez on The Good Doctor)

I think he was also in Being Mary Jane.

Supposedly the real reveal is the Harry Potter guy coming back.

i hope you're joking cos i'm gonna punch that giraffe in his long neck if he's back

I wanted forever for Mellie to become POTUS on "Scandal" and I'm so let down. This season is complete shit.

Mellie as fucking President is such a let down. It's like watching Fitz again but with a vagina. I hate Olivia as a character now too. Scandal is such a let down even for a final season. FUCK YOU B613.

RIGHT? I can't believe how emasculated Mellie's been by this demon spawn (Olivia)-- like Im miserable. And she always "wins"..its like fuck you. Fitz is better than her now fuck it i said it lmao



thats why my fav season this episode was Curtis straight up saying "I just dont like you" to her face. YES, Curtis. Same. Reply

Fitz still annoys me as a character. Fuck his goddamn pullover sweater.



Curtis saying he didn't like Olivia. I WAS LIVING FOR THAT. I need more people to stand up to Olivia and knock her down from her self righteous pedestal.



I just want Olivia to realize the monster she is. Not everything is about power. There were points in the series when she didn't wield that power. She's no longer a white hat too. Also, Fitz shouldn't be the one putting that back on for Olivia. It has to be Olivia realizing that she has deviated from who she is which is why I will get annoyed if Olitz is what it ends up. Reply

That's because Liv is pulling her puppet strings. I'd prefer Mellie as POTUS without Liv by her side.

I just realised he totally 'Veronica Mars' Michaela lol.

Asher is so creepy and I'm pissed that Michaela didn't cuss him out for stalking her. She should have kicked his ass out instead of watching him leave.

I feel like I don't really know what's going on this season. Like, is someone dead? Am I supposed to be guessing who it is?

Wow Asher went full psycho stalker



The lady friend of the therapist was in Mighty Ducks D2 Reply

lmao i remember someone on ontd saying "is asher gonna kill someone again cos he feels left out"



i don't want teagan hurt. for once, let michaela have a role model that is not fucked up Reply

Four seasons already, cool.

