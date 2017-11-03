November 3rd, 2017, 12:10 am fierceputain 'Call It What You Want' Lyric Video is out sourceboring af. smfh. girl can't even give us decent ballads this time around. Tagged: new music post, taylor swift Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 639639 comments Add comment
The album is called reputation. She's legit singing about aspects of her public reputation in every song.
"Look what you made me do" - Blames everyone for her drama
"Gorgeous" - Obsesses over guys
"Call it what you want" - Thinks every guy is the one
...there's obviously a theme here.
Taylor is the queen of trolling and making bank from it, tbh.
girl. not the comparison to make.
Right LMAO
I admit it has a much better feeling to it then Gorgeous, but it's still playing the victim way too hard.
it’s cute though and these are the best lyrics so far. she really seems whipped for joe... congrats I guess. also I wonder if the line about wearing his necklace “not because he owns me but because he knows me” was calvin shade
eta: yeah I guess her and Tom were over by the fall, since just now I'm remembering the 4th of July stuff
anyways i like it.