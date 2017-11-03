this victim song. Reply

Thread

Link

that's apparently the theme of the entire album 😑 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think you meant career. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how though? in Gorgeous, she's admitting she had eyes for another guy while she was with her boyfriend. Why does she always think she has to convince her fans that this guy she's with right now is IT, finally, after all the losers... until they break up, and repeat the cycle, ad infinitum. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that the name of the next single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, that's her "reputation" lmao. her fave card to play, she doesn't know how to do anything else



Edited at 2017-11-03 04:49 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SMH had people acting like this is news or shocking.

The album is called reputation. She's legit singing about aspects of her public reputation in every song.

"Look what you made me do" - Blames everyone for her drama

"Gorgeous" - Obsesses over guys

"Call it what you want" - Thinks every guy is the one

...there's obviously a theme here.

Taylor is the queen of trolling and making bank from it, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh it took 4 songs but at least this is proof she can still write an actual song Reply

Thread

Link

she can only write about being a victim, otherwise she cant write Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I expect an engagement by December or May at the latest and in that sense I give this a pass



Edited at 2017-11-03 04:53 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean not really? the lyrics in this are super juvenile still. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

collect ur cheque, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not even on Red levels of good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

interesting standards lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is this proof you speak of? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing says good songwriter like rhyming 'to' with 'to.' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, i don't hate it Reply

Thread

Link

my favorite so far <3 i cried on the first listen Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool slé Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This song is so GD cringe, I feel so bad for all of you fans who are always so nice and positive, you deserve better than another song about a necklace and the mean h8erz. Reply

Thread

Link

i love how she just wrote that shes under covers with her love whom she trusts like her brother.

girl. not the comparison to make. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg wut? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Exactly, esp. when he LOOKS like her brother. Also, lyrically that's just lazy. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I nearly CHOKED @ that line, like I was absolutely horrified by the entire song from the first line but she really out did herself on that one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I gasped in horror lol. Like she couldn't try "no other" instead? So gross. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Me too - this shit is so stale it's becoming sad now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP your commentary is trash!!! this song is good, the song writing is much better than gorgeous, it's calm and serene chill pop Reply

Thread

Link

better doesn't mean it's good :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her entire discography is better than gorgeous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You mean aside from the fact that she can't even write a song about her lover without going "OMG LOOK WHAT THEY DID TO ME IT WAS AWFUL" at the start?



I admit it has a much better feeling to it then Gorgeous, but it's still playing the victim way too hard.



Edited at 2017-11-03 09:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I enjoy it more than ready for it but are we really gonna have an album all about how much she likes this bag of flour Reply

Thread

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has to have no personality for her to like him so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously...this is a Lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, ILY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao amazing how i can hear the accent in this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis! I don't want a love album! I want those calvin/tom songs and u better deliver! see u in a week Reply

Thread

Link

I’m so disappointed this entire album is going to be about joe I wanted calvin shade songs like good for her for not giving him the satisfaction of having songs about him but I don’t listen to her music for happy love songs lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if she had doven into the calvin ~first year long relationship~ like I originally expected before kimye it would've been impressive and red 2.0: the pop edition.. I still expect a lyric about "spinning me around" deliver sis!



Edited at 2017-11-03 04:27 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was the point of Hiddleswift if we don't get cringey OTT theater kid songs about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same omg I wanted a dramatic album about heartbreak, not this weak garbage! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just don't understand how her music has been SO BAD lately... like where is red pt. 2? come on sis we know you can do better than this Reply

Thread

Link

Especially since so many of her stans who got to hear the album are talking about how it's better than Red and better than 1989 and I just... I'm not hearing that so far unless every song we haven't heard yet is New Romantics level. She doesn't have the voice needed to pull off this sort of half-speak style she keeps doing, the lyrics are not memorable in a good way on a lot of it... I haven't been able to get together the urge to listen to more than a little bit of this and Gorgeous because they both just sound kind of bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“trust him like a brother” who allowed her to put this lyric in this song lmao especially when they actually look related



it’s cute though and these are the best lyrics so far. she really seems whipped for joe... congrats I guess. also I wonder if the line about wearing his necklace “not because he owns me but because he knows me” was calvin shade Reply

Thread

Link

is this about joe? I assumed Tom, but tbh I don't totally rmr the timeline for that shitshow



eta: yeah I guess her and Tom were over by the fall, since just now I'm remembering the 4th of July stuff



Edited at 2017-11-03 04:26 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’s 100% about joe she mentions the necklace with his initial that she wears and says something about late november Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one actually knows. People just assume they know and technically she can come out and say it’s about Joe but I feel like these are songs she writes over the years. That’s how she said her writing process is anyways so I don’t see how she’d write numerous songs about a relationship that literally just started when she started to record this album lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like her seeming whipped for joe in all her new songs is so intentional and calculated to seem like she really is the ~new taylor~ who has found love after 2 failed, back-to-back public relationships. the lyrics have been so bad I'm doubting how much of the feelings she's trying to convey are even genuine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's easily my fave so far. that ~late November~ reference is so classic Swift, fucking finally Reply

Thread

Link

pls don't compare him to your brother :(



anyways i like it. Reply

Thread

Link

i like it, lol. fucking finally. Reply

Thread

Link

the lyrics are so juvenile, who told her this was ever worthy of putting on an album? like the whole song is "people are bullying me but whatever I'm better than them cause I have a hot awesome boyfriend now!" Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like she hasn’t grown much as a person and it reflects in her lyrics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its almost like she's regressing, lyrically... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm actually just realizing the same thing about her. I'm her exact age, but I'm not connecting to any of her new material. I feel like she just... hasn't experienced as much as your average 27/28 year old? I hoped for something more introspective from her on this album but I'm letting go of that idea. I guess she has lived in a bubble for her entire adult life and it shows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally lol i was so embarrassed when i realized that's where the song was going Reply

Parent

Thread



Link