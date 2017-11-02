Will & Grace's creators on giving Rosario the proper sendoff in latest episode

c'mon spoiler picture! Reply

LMAO Reply

honestly almost every tweet story about this had a spoiler in the image or text Reply

Idk it's a bit confusing... quince things in a funeral home??? Wat?? Reply

Spoiler every thing!!!



I hope OP and the approving Mod are banned tbh Reply

eh, i think someone else pointed out that a lot of the major news outlets had no problem spoiling this ep in their headlines for the show's recap/review. it's not like its Game of Thrones or anything though so I didn't mind even though I hadn't watched it yet. Reply

Megan's monologue at the end was beautiful and heartbreaking :( Reply

Te amo, mommy <3 Reply

Love my W&G family & miss them. I'm alive & well & enjoying my family & my dear husband & the time we have together. I am a lucky lady! — Shelley Morrison (@shelmorrison) November 2, 2017



😻 Reply

Omg I was worried there was bad blood Reply

I can't believe she's 81! She earned that retirement. Reply

Damn! Get it mama! Reply

aww Reply

Awww ♥ Reply

I ugly cried.



I also want more about Bobbi Adler. Not just “My mom died”. Bobbi was a W&G icon and deserves more!



Edited at 2017-11-03 03:26 am (UTC)

They did her so wrong, like it wasn't even a touching moment just a bit in a "haha" Grace is so selfish joke was highkey insulting. Reply

I'm sure they'll address it again in the future. Reply

I was just watching Selena Behind The Music and saw this commerical with sean hayes lol Reply

Those 3D Doritos were so gross. Reply

They really were. They tasted nothing like actual Doritos, more like gross corn puff things. Reply

LIIIIIIIIES i miss them to this day and think about it regularly Reply

Lmao what Reply

Omg Ali Landry?? Reply

My old ass remembers this commercial Reply

lolz, i'd buy him as a str8 bro dude in his younger days Reply

Lmaooo I remember this! I also remember trying those once, they were so weird. Reply

This was so well done, Megan Mullaly killed it Reply

she fucking better get her second supporting actress emmy next year. sorry kate mckinnon, girl you can't compare Reply

MTE Reply

She basically just secured her next Emmy with this episode. Incredible Meghan! Reply

Yes Megan was on fire tonight both in the comedy and drama department. She is a treasure. Reply

Omg I watched this episode with my friend and unexpectedly teared up at the end. I felt it coming and tried so hard to stop it but Karen really got me. I love W&G bc they always did funny and emotion well Reply

my sister was like YOU ARE GOING TO UGLY CRY WHEN YOU WATCH WILL AND GRACE TOMORROW so i guess this would be why. cant waaaaaaaait Reply

OMG. It was so heartbreaking.



Smithy's return tho!! i died. Reply

I've been watching the show for the very first time over the last couple of months and I'm in the fifth season now and I've suddenly felt myself slowing down. Season 1 was pretty good, but 2-4 were really good and consistently quite funny (and that's when I found myself getting somewhat attached to the show), but all of a sudden I'm losing interest a bit. I guess this Leo stuff has just come on so quickly. How does ONTD feel about Leo (no spoilers plz! I'm only about 10 episodes in to season 5)? Reply

simply put, leo's addition destroyed the show. lmao everyone hates him for damn good reasons Reply

lol okay, that's good to hear! I don't like him so far but I wasn't sure what the general consensus was! Reply

Leo was trash Reply

also, do NOT, DO NOT WATCH THE SERIES FINALE Reply

The show goes completely downhill when Debra Messing gets pregnant in real life. Something changed after that for the worst.



Also, I like Leo and i don't think it got bad because of him. He just happened to come at a time where the writing got bad.



Edited at 2017-11-03 04:24 am (UTC)

I am one of the few that didn't hate Leo but I can acknowledge his presence on the show created a massive changing dynamic to the characters and the show became less of a comedy and more of a soap opera and thus why the last 2 seasons (before the reboot which retcons them) are unanimously the worst Reply

Most of the original writers left the show when the creators did. Season 5 is a mixed bag season because some of the writers left some treatments and scripts behind. Reply

i was gonna ask if will's bf vince has been introduced yet but i just looked it up and he comes in on season 6, i remember liking him a lot more than shitty leo lol Reply

keep going! Leo is trash, but you haven't met Vince yet. He's amazing. Reply

Keep going - Leo is a drag, but he's in some of the best episodes of the series. You have to at least watch "Last Ex to Brooklyn" Reply

I feel like I was the same way with the show as you and I watched it as it was airing. Reply

The whole Leo thing was so stupid but S1-4 were great. Reply

Luv Minnie Driver Reply

lmfao Reply

i was a bit scandalized and cackled at the three-way comment lmao Reply

I basically had Grace's reaction to that comment LOL Reply

She was fucking fire as always lol Reply

When she dropped the necklace from between her legs.... Reply

I didn't know she was going to guest tonight so that was a nice surprise, she killed it. Reply

Lmaooo iconic episode. I feel like i say "i'd like you to eat me :)" all the time lmao Reply

I'm crying at Grace saying her mother must miss her so much. That was hilarious. Reply

I haven't watched it yet but I got spoiled earlier re: the plot, good to see it was handled well. Probably gonna watch tomorrow evening. Reply

