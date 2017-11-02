Ron/Hermione hands

Will & Grace's creators on giving Rosario the proper sendoff in latest episode





-- co-creator Max Mutchnick knew they weren't going to get Rosario's actress Shelley Morrison to return as she has now retired from acting, so they gave her a proper sendoff in the latest episode
-- the episode also addresses Grace's mother, played by the late Debbie Reynolds. She had died sometime between the past finale season, and this revival season.

Source: https://twitter.com/THR/status/926260213119930369
