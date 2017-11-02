Thor: Ragnarok expected to open with $100-125M weekend domestically, gross $400M worldwide by Sunday
The new Thor film's opening weekend is expected to surpass $100 million domestically, after anticipation has been ramping up in recent weeks. It has already earned more than $100 million worldwide and is on track for more than $400 million by Sunday. The first Thor movie grossed a total of $449 million and the second film grossed $645 million. Ragnarok is well positioned to easily pass those numbers.
Early reactions from initial screenings tonight?
Speaking of which, I need a Korg icon and his Pop Funko.
[Spoilers~] Thor's eye being removed had me feeling a certain way. It fucked me up a lot. Also loved Steven Oliver's cameo, it was amazing. I adored Korg, he was my favourite. I kinda want to see it again, just to see if i missed any cameos.
The cameos were good too. I didn't catch all of them at first glance though I did laugh at Matt Damon's appearance.
Yeah, same. It kinda makes sense, but it was still definitely a 'holy shit' moment.
There were so many good cameos. Some off the top of my head:
Steven Oliver (What's this then, slut guy from Black Comedy)as the dude who gets yellow gunked.
Sam Neil as fake Odin.
Matt Damon, as you mentioned.
Chris' least famous brother as fake Thor.
Rachel House as Grandmasters' #2
Taika as Korg.
I think there's a few others, but I've completely forgotten them.
But ngl for once I liked being surprised.
It was quite bloody, but I actually took it easy because I knew that this somewhat references one of the lore in the recent Thor comics wherein the super duper future Thor (like, with 3 grand daughters of Thunder and all) had lost one of his eyes, albeit the opposite side...
Honestly, loved basically everything about it except for Karl Urban's unnecessary arc, but even that was just whatever.
Also obsessed with this
Tessa and Mark were great in the movie as well.
Tessa's so beautiful. That painting-style flashback to the Valkyries was one of my favorite parts.
Wheeee! I'm only watching to support Taika and Tessa.
Best line everrr
My non-spoilery reaction is I really enjoyed it and actually liked talking-Hulk much more than I expected to.