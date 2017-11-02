Thor: Ragnarok expected to open with $100-125M weekend domestically, gross $400M worldwide by Sunday



The new Thor film's opening weekend is expected to surpass $100 million domestically, after anticipation has been ramping up in recent weeks. It has already earned more than $100 million worldwide and is on track for more than $400 million by Sunday. The first Thor movie grossed a total of $449 million and the second film grossed $645 million. Ragnarok is well positioned to easily pass those numbers.

