Thor: Ragnarok expected to open with $100-125M weekend domestically, gross $400M worldwide by Sunday

3rd time is always the charm for Marvel.

Iron Man 3 was terrible

Box office was great though

In your incorrect opinion.

I loved it tbh

All the Iron Man movies are terrible. IDKY people try to claim otherwise.

Aw. I enjoyed it. It's the first time I got to see a superhero have a panic attack on screen so it's an important one for me. But I can understand why people didn't like it.

Spiderman 3 was also terrible

civil war...

Great comment. Lots of support in the replies. Well done.

Taika's powah.



Speaking of which, I need a Korg icon and his Pop Funko.

[ Spoilers~ ] Thor's eye being removed had me feeling a certain way. It fucked me up a lot. Also loved Steven Oliver's cameo, it was amazing. I adored Korg, he was my favourite. I kinda want to see it again, just to see if i missed any cameos. Saw it last week because it opened last week in Australia, and honestly I hate Marvel movies, but this was amazing.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm still pretty shocked that Thor's eye is gone too. I was totally waiting for it to grow back through his lightning powers or something (I think cause there was a scene from the trailers with the final fight where he had both eyes but they must have changed it for the film).



The cameos were good too. I didn't catch all of them at first glance though I did laugh at Matt Damon's appearance.



Edited at 2017-11-03 03:03 am (UTC)

[ Spoilers~ ]

Yeah, same. It kinda makes sense, but it was still definitely a 'holy shit' moment.



There were so many good cameos. Some off the top of my head:

Steven Oliver (What's this then, slut guy from Black Comedy)as the dude who gets yellow gunked.

Sam Neil as fake Odin.

Matt Damon, as you mentioned.

Chris' least famous brother as fake Thor.

Rachel House as Grandmasters'

Taika as Korg.



I think there's a few others, but I've completely forgotten them. Yeah, same. It kinda makes sense, but it was still definitely a 'holy shit' moment.There were so many good cameos. Some off the top of my head:Steven Oliver (What's this then, slut guy from Black Comedy)as the dude who gets yellow gunked.Sam Neil as fake Odin.Matt Damon, as you mentioned.Chris' least famous brother as fake Thor.Rachel House as Grandmasters' #2 Taika as Korg.I think there's a few others, but I've completely forgotten them. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was expecting Thor's eye to grow back somehow as well, so it wasn't until the end when he had the eyepatch I was all, fuck that's for real. People are saying it doesn't make sense with the IW trailer where he had both eyes, but it's like duh, they just CG-ed it like they did for these trailers, of course they're not going to spoil that before the actual Thor film it happens in comes out.

The trailers were a lie!!!



But ngl for once I liked being surprised.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

It was quite bloody, but I actually took it easy because I knew that this somewhat references one of the lore in the recent Thor comics wherein the super duper future Thor (like, with 3 grand daughters of Thunder and all) had lost one of his eyes, albeit the opposite side...

Reply

tom hiddleston won joe alwyn LOST

I just heard Taylor Swift's new song and it is easily her most cringe EVER, like holy shit, this era.

Call it what you want?

I think I'm gonna go after work tomorrow (but damn at that $18 ticket)

i love that i don't have to worry or think about ticket prices anymore. god bless you, moviepass

Just got back from seeing it. LOVED IT. Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum killed it and Tessa Thompson's character was so bad ass and incredible. Loved the soundtrack, love the director (who also voices one of the funniest characters).



Honestly, loved basically everything about it except for Karl Urban's unnecessary arc, but even that was just whatever.



Also obsessed with this







Edited at 2017-11-03 03:01 am (UTC)

I listened to this before seeing the movie and was all wtf? over it, but it made sense in the actual film. And I kinda got obsessed with it as well because it's just so weird.

This is so fucking catchy

I watched it last week and so it was so funny. I had a lot of fun watching. and as much as I dont like Tom Hiddleston he is a great Loki and I love him and Chris together on screen, they work well.



Tessa and Mark were great in the movie as well.

[ Spoiler ] his long-awaited kingship apparently consisted of lying around eating grapes and watching flattering plays about himself, lol.



Tessa's so beautiful. That painting-style flashback to the Valkyries was one of my favorite parts. I really enjoyed the Loki-Thor dynamic this go round, they had just the right amount of antagonism without being angsty or leaning too hard on the same brotherly rivalry trope that's been done in the past three films. I like Loki better as someone who's kind of a self-serving asshole but not a full-out psycho dictator type. I loved that

Wheeee! I'm only watching to support Taika and Tessa.

I don't even care about this franchise but this dweeb has made me a fucking fan, LoL, it's so weird.

Fucking awesome to see a Māori director be given this chance and have such a big success! I'm so happy for him!!!!!!!!!

he is so damn fine

piss off ghost



Best line everrr

Bless his light.

he's so fucking hot lordt

Can't wait to see it. It's got like a 93% on RT.

My non-spoilery reaction is I really enjoyed it and actually liked talking-Hulk much more than I expected to.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] and I loved it when they had their argument and Thor asks if he's crazy since he threw something at him, and Hulk's like "Yes!". And also when he threw part of his bed at Valkyrie to get her to stay and then says "Please?" afterwards. Oh and his sulking when Thor said they called him the stupid Avenger was so sad. I was surprised at how much I liked Hulk as well, since I haven't usually cared that much for him. But his and Thor's conversations were good,

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] when Thor kept repeating that Widow line from Age of Ultron about the sun going down to try to keep him calm and from turning into the Hulk, haha. The Thor/Hulk dynamic was great, though my favourite running gag was with Banner

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm just irritated they never addressed whether or not he'll be able to go back to banner form! he made a big deal out of it and then it was just oh yeah here's hulk standing next to loki on the spaceship, cut to black smh

Thissss. I actually quite like the hulk and this is the most I've seen of him since he was ed norton lol

Hulk was a precious bean in this movie.

Tantrum throwing child-like Hulk actually pulled at my heart strangs...

I'm so excited for Thor & Loki scenes. The actors are so good together.

Those scenes were SO GOOD, some were so funny and some had real emotional impact. I also really liked Loki's characterization in this movie. Basically, I liked almost everything about the movie.

The Thor and Loki scenes were definitely the highlight of the movie. I was already expecting some good shit based on the clip I saw, but it was even better than what I wanted.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] nobody wants to see matt damon. was the person who played Thor somebody? I recognized Sam Neill as Oden but couldn't place Thor OKAY BUT wtf was up with the cameo during the play

His sister was in it too! She was one of the selfie girls near the beginning!

Luke "I'm also in WestWorld" Hemsworth lol

tessa thompson = goddess, that is all

and she just quote tweeted me lol

um damn

I'm like legit excited for Taika, y'all.

he's so funny in it, people were laughing out loud in the cinema

My one and only fav <333

