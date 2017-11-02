The Orville 1x09: Cupid’s Dagger
The Orville is called to mediate a peace treaty between two warring cultures, but tensions run even higher between Ed and Kelly when a familiar face boards the ship. Meanwhile Yaphit declares his love for Dr. Finn with surprising results.
Like imagine a John Cho in this role. Or if Adrienne's character was developed better and was the lead.
I mean he did tell the cast this: "This is a show with an ensemble. I may be the captain, but I am not the star of the show. You may find some episodes where you are actually the star of the show, but you may also find some episodes where I’m probably giving you free money." If it was all ego it would just be the Ed show but for a captain he's not exactly the main focus.
i enjoyed this one. isaac poppins was cute & claire is always great, esp when taking out that buffalo bill looking dude.
But it always extremely irritating when a guy won't stop pursuing a woman who's clearly not here for it... so this Yaphit character is a piece of shit. Hopefully the surprising result will be that he stops.
Okay, that isn't all.
My mom and I love this episode. We totally happy that this show has been renewed. WHOA!