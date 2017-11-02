i would enjoy this show a lot more if seth wasn't in it Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I understand his ego making him cast himself as the lead but a more charismatic...and I hate to be shallow and say it...more attractive lead would have really taken this to the next leave.



Like imagine a John Cho in this role. Or if Adrienne's character was developed better and was the lead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OTOH casting another actor who didn't have control over the direction of the show but would be the "star" of the show would probably result in a lot of episodes about the captain and not very many for the rest of the actors.



I mean he did tell the cast this: "This is a show with an ensemble. I may be the captain, but I am not the star of the show. You may find some episodes where you are actually the star of the show, but you may also find some episodes where I’m probably giving you free money." If it was all ego it would just be the Ed show but for a captain he's not exactly the main focus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOW! Thats awesome of him to do that. And it makes the show 10000x better because every character is getting development. This episode was especially great! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like him in this character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fucking darulio



i enjoyed this one. isaac poppins was cute & claire is always great, esp when taking out that buffalo bill looking dude. Reply

Thread

Link

Isaac's story which was basically a recap of the day's events was cracking me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adrienne sure is easy on the eyes. She and Seth don't have much chemistry, though ... Reply

Thread

Link

I really liked the episode it had tonight.



But it always extremely irritating when a guy won't stop pursuing a woman who's clearly not here for it... so this Yaphit character is a piece of shit. Hopefully the surprising result will be that he stops. Reply

Thread

Link

Either that he stops or she makes a sexual harassment complaint about him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, I loved tonight's episode. Only two "meh/huh?" moments, but other than that I'd say it was the best yet. Every scene with Issac and the kids was magic. He's quickly becoming one of my favorite characters. Reply

Thread

Link

I want a million episodes of Claire and Isaac. That is all. Add to that I want a million episodes of Claire and the kids doing family fun activities with Isaac.



Okay, that isn't all.



My mom and I love this episode. We totally happy that this show has been renewed. WHOA! Reply

Thread

Link

I really enjoy this show. It’s not the best ever, or my most favorite, but it delivers and I like that it’s a dramedy- but not too heavy or too campy, it’s the right mix for me Reply

Thread

Link

Isaac"s bed time story killed me. Also, show has been renewed OP, add that in!! Reply

Thread

Link