Halloween

Surprise! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Got Married


... couple officially and quietly got married in October, like, just a few weeks ago

... Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed they married later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year. Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz

ONTD have you gone more than a decade with people thinking you’d done something when actually... you hadn’t?

Source
Tagged: , ,