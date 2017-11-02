Surprise! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Got Married

Congrats to the couple! Also Alicia Vikander and Micheal Fassbender were at the wedding, how do they know the couple? Hollywood is really a small industry haha Reply

One connection I can think of is Fassy dated her daughter? Reply

Okay, that's kind of grossing me out. Mostly because it's Fassbender, but still. Reply

lmao at this being the connection omg Reply

lmao omg Reply

omg i bet it is, noooo Reply

I know Michael at one point was dating zoe Reply

Remember when Zoë dated Fassbinder? I think he and Jason became good friends from that Reply

I wonder if Michael and Alicia returned the favor and invited them to their wedding... Reply

congrats Reply

They're such an incredibly good looking couple Reply

Breaking up in 5...4....3....2....



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:20 am (UTC)

DON'T YOU DARE Reply

I don't make the rules, I just vaguely remember them. Reply

nah they actually seem in love Reply

THis is not going to end well. They just cursed themselves. RIP. Love will be dead. Reply

I was thinking the same thing, lol. Couples who wait forever to get married usually separate about a year or two after the wedding. Reply

Yep it’s like don’t fix something not broken. I thought the same thing about Brad and Angelina. Mr and Mrs Smith is on cable tonight and it’s weird thinking about that movie now. Reply

this is true... Reply

yeah lmao happened to both my aunty and also to my boyfriend's brother Reply

I had a 8 years relationship and as for right now, we have 5 years of marriage and we're fine Reply

Parent

hottest couple alive i bet the sex is so freaky too like some horror movie shit under them sheets Reply

lmao Reply

LOL Reply

blood and shit Reply

(Paris Hilton voice) That’s hot Reply

lol Reply

I'm "coming" to get you, Lisa... Reply

I believe it. I believe it. Reply

lmao i can't see the image but the text says "image results for scary movie brenda gif" so i kno what ur sayin Reply

lmaoooo jk i saw that image and that was NOT what i thought u were sayin Reply

😂 that's real Reply

lol nooo Reply

I always thought it was well known they were never "legally" married. Reply

Good for them. 12 years is forever in Hollywood. Reply

I feel like this is only big news because of the surprise of finding out they weren't already married lol Reply

He's an actor from Got and Justice League. She's... Lisa Bonet. Why wouldnt it be? Reply

mte i thought they've been married forever Reply

I saw him at Brisbane airport a week or so ago going through security, was totally random. Perhaps he wanted some sun on the Gold Coast aha?



Was more excited when I later saw the dad from How To Dad on my flight to Auckland. Reply

I think they just finished filming the Aquaman movie on the Gold Coast Reply

Oh that's cool! All these Superhero movies using that region to film. Reply

Parent

They just finished filming aquaman 😁 Reply

Parent

He’s a trash can Reply

theyre such an attractive couple

zoe rly is a doppelganger to lisa Reply

I kind of hate Zoe's looks tbh. I think she's kind of ugly but not in a good way. Lisa, though, is one of the most beautiful people I have ever seen. Reply

I kind of feel the same way, but at the same time I'm sure that if she were anyone but Lisa Bonet's daughter I'd find her much prettier than I do.

Mentally you automatically compare her to her mom who is just other-worldly beautiful, so even as pretty as she is she looks meh by comparison. Reply

i get what you mean. zoe looks like adult lisa and always has, if that makes sense? her features were softer when she was younger and zoe never really looked like she did in the 80s and 90s. it's weird now that i think about it. Reply

Parent

i dont hate zoe's looks, but lisa is breathtakingly stunning while zoe is just kind of...normal looking. normal kinda cute i guess. Reply

Parent

Like how can you have such a different look of these two people?



https://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/2017/05/17/zoe-kravitz-lisa-bonet/_jcr_content/image.heroimage.dimg/__1495030467614/051717-celebs-zoe-kravitz-lisa-bonet.jpg

https://thafcc.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/55dcc22814000077002e3f88.jpeg?w=630&h=364&crop=1

https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/df/4d/25/df4d251eeebd1059b2de7d47d63166ce.jpg

I feel like I’m in a different planet because Lisa and Zoe look so damn similar that I can’t see how one could be described as beautiful and the other ugly.Like how can you have such a different look of these two people? Reply

They're a hot couple and while I can agree he's attractive. Something just completely turns me off about him. He just seems like a creep personality wise. Reply

Well he made a joke~ about getting to rape beautiful women on GOT a few years ago Reply

I know but even ignoring that he seems gross Reply

At least he apologized for that a few weeks ago though, and the apology seemed pretty sincere to me m Reply

Parent

he is such a bro Reply

After watching her on The Cosby Show while growing up, the Justice League actor admits his crush on her stayed with him until they were finally introduced in 2005. "I was definitely . . . that was the first time when I was like, 'I want that one. I want her. I'm going to get her,'" he told Katie Couric of watching the show in 2014. "I didn't tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her . . . 'I kinda stalked ya. I was going to find ya.'"



Jason also opened up about the exact moment they crossed paths in 2005, telling The YBF, "We met through mutual friends. But when I first met her, she didn't know I was a stalker, but I was. I was with one of my best friends and when I turned around, and they were going to introduce us, literally, like, fireworks. She said, 'Hi, I'm Lisa,' and I said, 'Hi, I'm Jason,' and I just turn around to my buddy like . . . [freaking out]. Inside, I was like a little girl and I [deepened my voice] and tried to pull it together. She definitely makes me shy."



Reply

He’s scary looking at least to me Reply

zoe and lisa are twins damn. Reply

