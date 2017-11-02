Surprise! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Got Married
Jason Momoa marries Lisa Bonet in surprise intimate ceremony https://t.co/LKCIrxgLAT— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 3, 2017
... couple officially and quietly got married in October, like, just a few weeks ago
... Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed they married later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year. Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz
ONTD have you gone more than a decade with people thinking you’d done something when actually... you hadn’t?
Source
Edited at 2017-11-03 02:20 am (UTC)
I believe it.
Was more excited when I later saw the dad from How To Dad on my flight to Auckland.
zoe rly is a doppelganger to lisa
Mentally you automatically compare her to her mom who is just other-worldly beautiful, so even as pretty as she is she looks meh by comparison.
Like how can you have such a different look of these two people?
https://www.bet.com/celebrities/news/2017/05/17/zoe-kravitz-lisa-bonet/_jcr_content/image.heroimage.dimg/__1495030467614/051717-celebs-zoe-kravitz-lisa-bonet.jpg
https://thafcc.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/55dcc22814000077002e3f88.jpeg?w=630&h=364&crop=1
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/df/4d/25/df4d251eeebd1059b2de7d47d63166ce.jpg
Jason also opened up about the exact moment they crossed paths in 2005, telling The YBF, "We met through mutual friends. But when I first met her, she didn't know I was a stalker, but I was. I was with one of my best friends and when I turned around, and they were going to introduce us, literally, like, fireworks. She said, 'Hi, I'm Lisa,' and I said, 'Hi, I'm Jason,' and I just turn around to my buddy like . . . [freaking out]. Inside, I was like a little girl and I [deepened my voice] and tried to pull it together. She definitely makes me shy."