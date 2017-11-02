Arrow 6x05 "Deathstroke Returns" promo







But I need them to start giving her some actual story and development even as a bad guy.



And she used her first name!





THIS EPISODE WAS SOOOOOO GOOD



-i knew michael was brought in for felicity v cayden james IT'S LITTTT

-i'm so glad alena didn't die

-the reversal of oliver and felicity made me so happy, this could shape up to be better than 4a (which is my favorite season [half season] of arrow, ever)

-HELIX DYNAMICS! MY FAV IS FINALLY GETTING TO START HER COMPANY & DO WHAT PALMER TECH DIDN'T LET HER.

Everything was so great!



Emily must be thrilled to have Michael as her nemesis.



The role reversal was everything! Their scenes were great! What they should have always been and not the cheap drama.



Crossing fingers that helix dynamics is everything i want it to be! Felicity deserves everything she wants.

Wait isn't Sade dead? And is Joe going to be mute, have a blond afro and mutton chops and be able to possess people?



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:44 am (UTC)

No. No. No. No. annnnd NO!

