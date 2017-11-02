Arrow 6x05 "Deathstroke Returns" promo
SLADE RETURNS; VIGILANTE REAPPEARS IN STAR CITY — Slade (guest star Manu Bennett) returns and asks Oliver (Stephen Amell) for help in tracking down his son. When they learn Joe (guest star William Franklyn-Miller) has been taken hostage by mercenaries, their mission to save him gets complicated by a terrible revelation that could shatter Slade’s hopes of reunion forever. Meanwhile, Vigilante reappears in Star City. Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Spiro Skentzos (#605). Original airdate 11/9/2017.
But I need them to start giving her some actual story and development even as a bad guy.
And she used her first name!
They should've had her go by Dinah from the very start!
-i knew michael was brought in for felicity v cayden james IT'S LITTTT
-i'm so glad alena didn't die
-the reversal of oliver and felicity made me so happy, this could shape up to be better than 4a (which is my favorite season [half season] of arrow, ever)
-HELIX DYNAMICS! MY FAV IS FINALLY GETTING TO START HER COMPANY & DO WHAT PALMER TECH DIDN'T LET HER.
Emily must be thrilled to have Michael as her nemesis.
The role reversal was everything! Their scenes were great! What they should have always been and not the cheap drama.
Crossing fingers that helix dynamics is everything i want it to be! Felicity deserves everything she wants.
Edited at 2017-11-03 02:44 am (UTC)
Cayden James is what i hope is going to lead to a sl for Felicity i thought could happen the last couple of seasons. And he basically took out the elders of the internet.
Felicity was great!
Oliver being on comms was fun. Finally getting to see what felicity goes through. Their scenes were fantastic!
Diggle being a total big brother to felicity. I take any felicity/diggle scenes at this point.
I so hope they do follow through with felicity using her company to mass produce the chip like she wanted to do at palmer tech. Its nice she has Alena now,if she doesnt end up double crossing her.