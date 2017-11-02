Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella turns 20 years old today!
Ready for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s #Cinderella on Fuse tonight at 8PM? Here are some facts we bet you don't know: https://t.co/G8oYg9gH5I pic.twitter.com/Uzt5pdgPzI— Fuse (@fusetv) November 2, 2017
- Today marks the 20th Anniversary of the ABC television movie Cinderella, starring Whitney Houston, Brandy Norwood, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, and others. Whitney Houston served as executive producer in addition to costarring.
- Whoopi originally suggested Victor to play her royal husband. Bernadette said she never even thought about the optics of a white evil stepmother bullying a black Cinderella.
- Paulo Montalblan was the last to audition for the role of the Prince.
- Whitney and Brandy would go out in costume and ride around in golf carts.
- Victor Garber said that there were no egos on set.
- Whoopi's jewels were very real, and she asked that they not be fake. They cost up to $5 million
- The film's afterparty was held in the same area where Jimmy Kimmel now hosts his late-night talk show.
- Store chains were reluctant to put up cardboard cuttouts of Brandy and Whitney advertising the film (bc racism lbr) but fans kept bugging so they gave in.
- The soundtrack album has never been released. They are currently in negotiations to release it.
Honestly this didn't occur to me until rn, oop. Having Minerva also be black really saved that shitstorm.
Iconic movie, iconic cast, I love the diversity and the music and everything <3
But the world is nothing like that and it makes me sad sometimes thinking about it.
Yup
I didn’t have cable as a child and didn’t have ABC so I only experienced it once it was on vhs.
I only know about the other one that came out in 1965. I remember my grandma bought the dvd and had us watch it because it was her favorite movie lol