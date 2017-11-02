Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella turns 20 years old today!

this movie was my childhood



I loved this song as a kid. it was amazing to rediscover it on youtube a couple of years ago. Reply

i literally listen to this when i feel shitty/or have a bad day & it actually cheers me up Reply

I watched this movie for the first time like a month ago lol so cute Reply

It's on rn. Paolo Montalban is so fine. Reply

I remember when he popped up on an episode of SVU back in the day, and I watched just for ha Reply

I had such a crush on him as the prince <3 Reply

hes sooo handsome, he still loks pretty good judging by his twitter photos tbh Reply

he really was/is, the casting for this movie was impeccable Reply

i watched this like every day as a kid lolz. maybe a drunk re watch would be fun b/c i haven't seen it in years. Reply

greatest of all time tbh Reply

Loved it as a kid. They need to go ahead & release the soundtrack. Years ago I found a DVD rip of the movie. And then I lost the music when I switched laptops. Reply

There's an unreleased studio recording! It's up on Youtube. Reply

Yay. Thanks :) Reply

This is so good Reply

Bernadette said she never even thought about the optics of a white evil stepmother bullying a black Cinderella.



Honestly this didn't occur to me until rn, oop. Having Minerva also be black really saved that shitstorm.



Iconic movie, iconic cast, I love the diversity and the music and everything <3 Reply

Same! I was fucking obsessed with this movie as a kid, like I watched it probably daily for awhile, and I was in my high school's version my senior year w/ an interracial cast. Yet literally JUST now the optics of the white stepmother bullying black cinderella clicked. I'm a fucking idiot, I can't @ myself Reply

I'm right there with you sis, I can't believe it never even occurred to me earlier, I've rewatched the movie dozens of times as an adult. #notsowoke lmao Reply

I love them both. I miss Whitney. Unlike most celebs, she had personality. I want Brandy to make a comeback Reply

Whitney died so Brandy could live and Brandy's career right now is not the legacy Whitney deserves! Reply

Whitney died years after Brandy had her chance tho Reply

Parent

This movie shows how innocent kids are because I never once thought it weird that everyone was a different race. Parents and society fuck them up. Reply

same omg Reply

ikr i didn't even think about it as a kid Reply

MTE, it never even crossed my mind as a kid. Reply

mte Reply

Honestly.

But the world is nothing like that and it makes me sad sometimes thinking about it. Reply

Yup Reply

Same, it never crossed my mind Reply

I was just thinking about that. Reply

For real Reply

same here! tho i come from a mixed race family so i just assumed it was a situation like mine. Reply

OMG RIGHT Reply

Didn’t know it was originally a TV movie. I loved it as a child. Reply

Are you talking about the one from the fifties with Julie Andrews? Reply

No...? The first line of the post says it was an ABC Television Movie.



I didn’t have cable as a child and didn’t have ABC so I only experienced it once it was on vhs. Reply

Parent

Literally no one was talking about the julie andrews version. Reply

There’s a Julie Andrews one? I had no idea,

I only know about the other one that came out in 1965. I remember my grandma bought the dvd and had us watch it because it was her favorite movie lol Reply

Parent

whitney was so fucking gorgeous Reply

This is one of my favorite movies ever.



this movie is EVERYTHING Reply

