Teen Mom's Amber Portwood is pregnant

Amber deserves happiness and hopefully this guy is less creepy than Matt.



Matt was... eww...



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

wait what? her ex husband? was she married to matt? Reply

Thread

Link

no, they were engaged and never married Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This doesn't sound like a huge mistake at all... Reply

Thread

Link

idk what this means or if it's healthy but i am LMFAO @ her being with that creepy super sperm dude for years and getting pregnant by someone right after him. i know he's somewhere pissed. Reply

Thread

Link

he's probably gonna try some "the baby is mine" shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

During season 6 of the MTV reality series, Portwood got emotional while revealing the reality of her re-diagnosis for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder and the effects it could have on a pregnancy.



Portwood told an MTV producer that having children with Baier had crossed her mind, but it wouldn’t be possible.



“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”



She clarified, saying she could conceive and carry children but her medications “would mess up the fetus.”



“If I do not have medication, I will not be normal,” she said. “I would have … crazy mood swings.” Reply

Thread

Link

I know that can absolutely be true, but I also wonder if she was using it as a reason not to have kids with him specifically? Who knows. Hope she and the kid are well though. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lord that's so sad! is there absolutely no treatment for bipolar disorder while pregnant? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"We’re going slow and we’re just trying to be smart about everything"



Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how much they got paid for that smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank God its with this guy and not Matt, he was trash. Reply

Thread

Link

this guy has a history of stalking his exes so, he's not really a saint either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This new guy is shit too, his ex had a restraining order on him for 3 years cause after she broke up with him he let out the air in her tires while she was at work, used a false name to get into her workplace and see her and also threw rocks at her window and his other ex got one because he was harassing her all over social media and showing up at her work and her bus stop, etc. He also got popped for DUI, having guns and other weapons like metal knuckles illegally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

..oh my Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love is love Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

at least matt's out of the picture Reply

Thread

Link







#buttplugsforcharity Was there ever a post about Farrah selling anal plugs for charity?? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg, ONTD dropping on the ball on reporting on the excellent content we all want. Even that post about Bieber running away from that MS13 gang member was way late. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to hear it from my husband who loathes Teen Mom. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like, professionally, this isn't a good thing to do. These girls are always in the news and any future employer will know about getting involved with folks they work on shows with.



But I'm clearly giving the entertainment industry too much credit. Reply

Thread

Link

oh honey Reply

Thread

Link

Oh boy. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I didn't know she broke up with Matt



I thought this baby was his and was like girl noooooo



but still girl nooooo because how long has she known this dude? Reply

Thread

Link