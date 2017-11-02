Teen Mom's Amber Portwood is pregnant
Exclusive! #TeenMomOG star Amber Portwood is pregnant and 'really, really happy!' https://t.co/OiJQ7tauPs— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 1, 2017
- Teen Mom's Amber Portwood, 27, is pregnant with her second child
- She is having a baby with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon
- Amber met him on the show, Marriage Bootcamp, Amber was a contestant with her ex fiancé Matt Baier
- Glennon worked on the show & contacted her after the show ended
Matt was... eww...
Portwood told an MTV producer that having children with Baier had crossed her mind, but it wouldn’t be possible.
“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”
She clarified, saying she could conceive and carry children but her medications “would mess up the fetus.”
“If I do not have medication, I will not be normal,” she said. “I would have … crazy mood swings.”
#buttplugsforcharity
Ew
But I'm clearly giving the entertainment industry too much credit.
I thought this baby was his and was like girl noooooo
but still girl nooooo because how long has she known this dude?