Teen Mom's Amber Portwood is pregnant



- Teen Mom's Amber Portwood, 27, is pregnant with her second child
- She is having a baby with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon
- Amber met him on the show, Marriage Bootcamp, Amber was a contestant with her ex fiancé Matt Baier
- Glennon worked on the show & contacted her after the show ended

