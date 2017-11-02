Paz de la Huerta accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape, is working with the NYPD

I believe her, I hope she gets the support that she needs. I really hope motherfuckers don't try to discredit her because her personality is wild and she's an open book about her life. Reply

Thread

Link

they will Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they’ll do it. they’re trying to do it to Rose McGowan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know they will. I'm just trying to find a modicum of humanity in this world, especially for assault victims and it's like damn, I hardly got nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

21 in 2010? I always thought she was like 40 Reply

Thread

Link

I always forget how young she actually is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just googled wiki says she was born in 1984 (that’s still young) but she wouldn’t of been 21 in 2010 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When they met at the hotel in 2010 de la Huerta was 26 and Weinstein was at the height of his powers as an Oscar-winning producer



From the article. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have literally never heard of this actor but goddamn this is horrifying and I hope he rots. Reply

Thread

Link

Lana del Rey used footage of her drunk in the video games video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey that's interesting! i don't follow Lana though so i'll have to watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg this is her? that looked iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she had a pretty steady role in boardwalk empire and as far as i remember is a good actress, but always seems like she has serious issues with alcohol.



i remember being surprised she went to school with zac posen, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope this sick fuck suffers in the worst way possible. They need to chop off his dick. Reply

Thread

Link

Jeez, this was a lot to take in. :/ I guess this explains why her behavior became so erratic by the time Boardwalk Empire premiered. I hope her case pulls through. Reply

Thread

Link

Since this falls in the statute, if the predator gets a conviction, I'm beyond here for it. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck how horrible Reply

Thread

Link

Holy shit. I hope she's ok and has a good support system. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope that the therapist and journalist's testimony is enough to back her up and really get this scumbag put away.



I absolutely believe her, but I know how hard it is for any woman to get a whole jury to convict her rapist. Defense attorneys will use any flaw at all to tear a victim to shreds and juries often blame women who they don't feel are "perfect" victims. Her substance abuse issues and erratic past behavior are going to give them ammunition to use against her, and sadly, that can be enough to let a rapist walk free. Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder why isn't there a "sexual harassment" tag at this point. it's been weeks w literal hourly posts about it. mods are slakin Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. I look for it every time I make a post about any of these new cases coming forward, and I'm always surprised that there still isn't one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's like it's something new every day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte ive lost count of posts abt it just in the last two days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, & know its important to get these stories out there but I am feeling quite overwhelmed and sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weinstein needs to fucking suffer. Reply

Thread

Link

Kevin Costner too,remember that time he jacked off in front of a masseur? Disgusting pigs I tell you, Casey Affleck, Paul Rudd, all the creeps did to get out

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paul Rudd? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

paul rudd?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im not sure you have the right names here? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He'll probably be sentenced to three months in jail. Reply

Thread

Link

it's really not enough for him to lose money + his career bc in the society we live in, he can always got those back. he needs to go to prison. Reply

Thread

Link