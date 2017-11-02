Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Paz de la Huerta accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape, is working with the NYPD




  • de la Huerta has known Weinstein since she was 14 when he produced The Cider House Rules which she appeared in

  • They kept in contact and in 2010 they took a cab ride together and he invited himself up to her apartment where he proceeded to rape her

  • He raped her a second time when he appeared in her hotel lobby, again invited himself up to her apartment and again raped her (she says she was too drunk to consent)

  • Because the rapes happened in 2010 they fall within the NYC statute of limitations

  • de la Huerta has been interviewed by the N.Y.P.D.

  • She also is backed up by the therapist she was seeing at the time who she told about the rapes as well as a journalist who interviewed her in 2014 when she revealed she had been raped by Weinstein but refused to go on the record about it



