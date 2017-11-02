Paz de la Huerta accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape, is working with the NYPD
- de la Huerta has known Weinstein since she was 14 when he produced The Cider House Rules which she appeared in
- They kept in contact and in 2010 they took a cab ride together and he invited himself up to her apartment where he proceeded to rape her
- He raped her a second time when he appeared in her hotel lobby, again invited himself up to her apartment and again raped her (she says she was too drunk to consent)
- Because the rapes happened in 2010 they fall within the NYC statute of limitations
- de la Huerta has been interviewed by the N.Y.P.D.
- She also is backed up by the therapist she was seeing at the time who she told about the rapes as well as a journalist who interviewed her in 2014 when she revealed she had been raped by Weinstein but refused to go on the record about it
I absolutely believe her, but I know how hard it is for any woman to get a whole jury to convict her rapist. Defense attorneys will use any flaw at all to tear a victim to shreds and juries often blame women who they don't feel are "perfect" victims. Her substance abuse issues and erratic past behavior are going to give them ammunition to use against her, and sadly, that can be enough to let a rapist walk free.