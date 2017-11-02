Jessica Barth: Atomic Blonde producer drugged and assaulted me
- Actress Jessica Barth (Ted, Get Smart) says that producer and her then-manager David Guillod drugged her at dinner and sexually assaulted her
- She went to dinner with him and woke up not remembering anything and her neck was covered in hickeys
- LAPD had investigated back in 2012
- Guillod had previously left UTA and Paradigm due to sexual harassment issues, he is now the co-CEO of Primary Wave Entertainment
source
