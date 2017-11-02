Jessica Barth: Atomic Blonde producer drugged and assaulted me

oh my god?? Reply

But he produced a movie with a strong female character! Reply

Stop twisting the knife, Kate Reply

omg :/ Reply

it's sad how often these news come out but at the same time i'm happy these assholes are getting exposed Reply

mte Reply

Oh no. :( Reply

I'm glad all these bastards are finally getting exposed Reply

“I want to prosecute him,” she said. “I want to do whatever is in my power to make sure this never happens to another woman.”



she's amazing :( ugh, this is so sickening. Reply

Good for her, she's brave for speaking out. Reply

this is horrifying :( Reply

She's one of Weinstein's accusers too. This is really brave of her Reply

I was about to ask if she was, I thought I read about her before. Damn, fuck men. Reply

well damn. sis has some bad luck Reply

Disgusting creep.



Wtf is wrong with these men?? Seriously, fuck his ass up Reply

godDAMNIT



can't I just have one nice movie without a shitty male ruining it? Reply

nope Reply

Try being a fan of Luc Besson and finding out about his skeevy ass. I'll never look at his films the same way again. Reply

I only know about that Professional film (because Noir is my favorite anime) and apparently rewrote it cuz Nat was underage? Reply

yeah it ruined all of his films for me (although if i had seen them when i had a critical eye i probably shouldve been at least a little weirded out) and i can't see any of his new stuff ever Reply

I mentioned that in another post. Like, obviously that's not what matters but it's like, can any movie be enjoyable now? Tootsie is my absolute fave and now I don't think I can watch it without cringing. A friend even got me a Dorothy Michaels enamel pin :/ Reply

