Season 13.... My god... We are truly living in the end of days

Is destiel canon yet?

Lol it's the only thing that could liven things up a bit. 13th season? As a writer I would say, fuck it, let's do all the crazy stuff, go out with an outrageous bang



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

ikr, because lbr, the only people still watching this shitshow are the shippers. I stopped watching mid-season 3, came back a bit on season 5, and now I only keep up with it through gifs on tumblr

Edited at 2017-11-03 04:15 am (UTC) Reply

If they were to ever make Destiel canon (it's headcanon tbh haha, despite how much Jensen doesn't like it), they'd do something like have Cas enter a hot, female vessel.

I'm with this show til the bitter end and was there from the first episode. I don't want to hate watch it but I am.

I'm liking this season and I'm glad cas is back now. I liked empty!cas lol he was fun

