loving babs, tabs, and selina, and i'm so glad they'll be at the forefront next ep again. tabitha's protectiveness of selina is adorable. i loooove professor pyg. michael cerveris is crushing it. this whole storyline is almost making me care abt jim, which is a confusing feeling. they're really slow-burning sofia's plot to take over. i am Intrigued but do wish we'd seen more of her tonight.

Loved Babs/Selina/Tabs, but I'm still mad af that the show didn't include Ivy in that plot. Instead, they recast her and let her be a villain in the second half of the season. Rme.



For me, Pyg's storyline is one of the most entertaining things about S4 so far. And it gave us some great scenes between Jim and Harvey. I mean, that's miles better than the dreaded Jim/Lee reunion.



Not enough Sofia in this episode. Honestly, I can't wait for her to show her claws and fuck some shit up. Oswald is way up his own ass and needs to learn a lesson. I just hope this plot won't end with Jim being the hero of the hour again because that guy brought her to the city in the first place. (And in this episode he says that the city doesn't need gangsters to keep it safe, lmao.)