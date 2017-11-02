November 2nd, 2017, 09:02 pm klutzy_girl Grey's Anatomy 300th episode promo Source Tagged: grey's anatomy (abc), television, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
I'm here for Amelia and Greg Germann's character, tbh. And please get Carina away from Owen and back to Arizona.
Can't wait for this episode!
Should be How To Save A Life!!!
GUNGINA
i just wish they didnt end deluca and maggie, they were cute
lmao @ Jackson I wish I had his problems.
I'm looking forward to this episode, it seems cute. Idc about the new interns and idc about Joe but eh.
As I was watching it really got to me that one of the main reasons I'm still into this show is bc I feel like I've grown professionally with Meredith even tho I'm in a diff field and idk, her getting the Harper Avery nom and just continue to work got to me, we've come so far lmao