God, I just knew they were going to play "Chasing Cars" and I've been traumatized by that song ever since Derek's death. WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO ME?



I'm here for Amelia and Greg Germann's character, tbh. And please get Carina away from Owen and back to Arizona.



Really Chasing Cars!??







Should be How To Save A Life!!!



GUN IN THE OVEN BOLD

I can't believe this show has been on for fourteen seasons. Fuck I'm old. I only saw the first three-ish seasons but i loooooved the music they used. Reply

i did not know network shows could get to 300 episodes i am disgusted Reply

Normally crime procedurals hit them on network shows ala NCIS. Criminal Minds will hit 300 this season or the next one. Supernatural will hit it if they stay on air for two more years. Reply

i’ve been binging this show on netflix. i’m only at the end of season 2 and getting kinda bored. Reply

Continue for Cristina. She's the best part about that show lol I miss watching her

Nooo every time I hear Chasing Cars I assume someone is dying. Reply

I worked at a police station for 6 years. The gun in the vagina didn't surprise me at all. Women stick guns up their vaginas (among other things) all the time. One lady stuck a dang revolver up her vagina. A freaking revolver! So when everyone was all OOH!, I just shrugged. Yeah. It happens. Reply

I haven't watched tonight but I'm shocked that there's 10 comments on a Grey's post and no "omg is this show still on?" or "I haven't watched since Izzie!" Reply

what drama is de luca gonna have w this intern??



i just wish they didnt end deluca and maggie, they were cute Reply

lol at this episode title. Who lives? Nobody. Who dies? Everyone. Who tells your story? Shonda the sadist Reply

wtf at you making this post, op? Reply

Okay I watched it now



lmao @ Jackson I wish I had his problems.



I'm looking forward to this episode, it seems cute. Idc about the new interns and idc about Joe but eh.



As I was watching it really got to me that one of the main reasons I'm still into this show is bc I feel like I've grown professionally with Meredith even tho I'm in a diff field and idk, her getting the Harper Avery nom and just continue to work got to me, we've come so far lmao Reply

300?!! OMG, and people complain about Supernatural lol Reply

