HTGAWM Star Jimmy Smits on being part of Shondaland and a sneak peak for tonght's episode

Episode/Discussion Post for S04E06: "Stay Strong, Mama"

One of the new stars ofthis season is veteran actor Jimmy Smits () who plays Dr. Isaac Roa, Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) therapist and fellow recovering addict. Jimmy talks with TV Insider about his role and being part of Shondaland."...Simply, I like the show. I like the strides that show has made on so many different levels, but the bottom line for me was a chance to be able to work with Viola. When I sat down with her with Peter Nowalk, who’s the creator [and] the head writer on that particular show, it was just about having scenes with her and having to mix it up with her and create some kind of fireworks for the time that I’m going to be there.""There are always major, major twists. The cast doesn’t know a lot in terms of what’s coming up. You gotta prepare yourself for whatever they come up with. That’s been eye-opening for me. ...I haven’t been there since the beginning, so I don’t really know, but the vibe that I get is a lot of [the cast] don’t really know until we’re reading it at the read-through."Laurel gets a surprise visit from someone she doesn't want to seesource: more of the interview @ TV Insider