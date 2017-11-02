HTGAWM Star Jimmy Smits on being part of Shondaland and a sneak peak for tonght's episode

Last week's promo and the future timeline so close just has me curious as to when we get the winter finale. Reply

I just came in here to let y’all know...LAUREL IS THE WORST. Reply

she is!!



i was indifferent with her but man the last ep just confirms she is the worst. smh Reply

I didn’t like Wes but I wish they killed her off instead of him. They disappoint me. Reply

i still think he is a bit shady tbh.



:( annalise was so happy in the gif till bonnie went all bonnie and fucked everyone up. Reply

My ass is ready Reply

Also I feel like this is gonna be the last season... :/ Reply

I hope they milk it for just one more

going out on all this Laurel shitshow would be a shame Reply

Ehh, the ratings have been bad for the last season and a half, the show's pretty much surviving on Viola Davis's star power. But a lot more people dipped once Wes died. Reply

i thought this was the last season?? Reply

i wasn't gonna watch this bc i'm exhausted but ughhhhhhhhhhhhhh i'm already here the post is already up



You better stan, Jimmy! Reply

I'm done with Laurel. I just want happiness for Bon Bon! Reply

How many episodes left until the start of winter break? I’m getting a bit bored.



Unpopular as fuck opinion but I’m kind of looking forward to Annalise & Connor working together. Reply

me too! but i do wish hed grow some damn facial hair back Reply

i'm looking forward to anything that doesn't make him a pathetic white guy Reply

Me too. They've always had this weird antagonizing relationship, it's interesting to put them together because he's the only one who wants to work with her rn... Reply

I love him, so it’s making this season that much better.



* unpopular opinion, but he was my favorite season of Dexter. Reply

that wasn't the eyeball i was expecting Reply

Kathryn Erbe <3 Reply

OMG this law & order inception!!!! Reply

lmfao oh he's talking to his OWN therapist, like, in a session. why'd i think this was his supervisor or s/t. (or am i wrong?) Reply

I thought he was asking her for advice like a colleague or something Reply

when u so fucked up ur therapist needs a therapist



I wonder what she’s triggering him with tho like what’s his damage Reply

I love the bright lighting in this scene Reply

