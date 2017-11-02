HTGAWM Star Jimmy Smits on being part of Shondaland and a sneak peak for tonght's episode
One of the new stars of How to Get Away With Murder this season is veteran actor Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue, Sons of Anarchy) who plays Dr. Isaac Roa, Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) therapist and fellow recovering addict. Jimmy talks with TV Insider about his role and being part of Shondaland.
What drew you to the role of Isaac Roa?
"...Simply, I like the show. I like the strides that show has made on so many different levels, but the bottom line for me was a chance to be able to work with Viola. When I sat down with her with Peter Nowalk, who’s the creator [and] the head writer on that particular show, it was just about having scenes with her and having to mix it up with her and create some kind of fireworks for the time that I’m going to be there."
What's it like being part of Shondaland?
"There are always major, major twists. The cast doesn’t know a lot in terms of what’s coming up. You gotta prepare yourself for whatever they come up with. That’s been eye-opening for me. ...I haven’t been there since the beginning, so I don’t really know, but the vibe that I get is a lot of [the cast] don’t really know until we’re reading it at the read-through."
Laurel gets a surprise visit from someone she doesn't want to see
i was indifferent with her but man the last ep just confirms she is the worst. smh
:( annalise was so happy in the gif till bonnie went all bonnie and fucked everyone up.
going out on all this Laurel shitshow would be a shame
You better stan, Jimmy!
Unpopular as fuck opinion but I’m kind of looking forward to Annalise & Connor working together.
* unpopular opinion, but he was my favorite season of Dexter.
I wonder what she’s triggering him with tho like what’s his damage