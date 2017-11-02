Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more at Orient Express premiere in London

The ladies look amazing, especially Michelle and Penelope. Reply

Thread

Link

Some of the tweets aren't showing up right....did I do something wrong? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daisy Ridley looks lovely.



I just read the book for the first time and wasn't surprised by the ending, so I am guessing that media in general has reused that plot so much I more or less saw it coming. I really haven't read much Agatha Christie for whatever reason, any recs? Reply

Thread

Link

Murder of Roger Ackroyd

And Then There Were None

Murder is Easy

The Man in the Brown Suit

The Mysterious Affair at Styles

Nemesis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And Then There Were None

Death On The Nile

The Mirror Crack'd

They Do It With Mirrors

Appointment With Death Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like Daisy's dress. Reply

Thread

Link

The actresses all look great Reply

Thread

Link

Should've been called the Kentucky Express or the Idaho Express tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Michelle looks stunning ofc Reply

Thread

Link

my dad wants to see this movie but it looks so boring to me lol Reply

Thread

Link

be a good daughter and go with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm only here for Leslie. Reply

Thread

Link

That color looks great on Daisy. Reply

Thread

Link

My parents have already decided that this is gonna be the movie my family will go see on Thanksgiving night so I hope this movie doesn't suck. Reply

Thread

Link

I bet it will be decent. My family wants to go see Thor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I join your family? My own can't be assed to see anything superhero-related. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so mad Johnny is in something I want to see Reply

Thread

Link

He's the victim, if that helps any Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pls spoil me: why is he murdered? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm super excited for Lucy.

I fell in love with her after Sing Street so I hope her career takes off. Reply

Thread

Link

The gofugyourself site has some good red carpet photos.



Michelle is still so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

daisy looks great and i'm loving the all-women carpet photo so much. Reply

Thread

Link