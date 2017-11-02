Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, and more at Orient Express premiere in London
Apparantly Josh Gad keeps asking Daisy if she's The Last Jedi.
NEW: The women of #MurderOnTheOrientExpress #DaisyRidley #LucyBoynton #JudiDench Credits: @DaisyRidleyBR pic.twitter.com/2IXMpt2JER— Daisy Ridley News (@DaisyRidreyNews) November 2, 2017
There’s a killer among them... #PenélopeCruz, #DaisyRidley, @joshgad & #JohnnyDepp at tonight's premiere. #OrientExpressLive pic.twitter.com/fJ3lWoCleS— 20th Century Fox UK (@20CenturyFoxUK) November 2, 2017
Arriving in style aboard the Orient Express. Next stop, the #MurderOnTheOrientExpress World Premiere. #OrientExpressLive pic.twitter.com/rBYMTcgJBM— 20th Century Fox UK (@20CenturyFoxUK) November 2, 2017
Can we just take a moment🙌🏽 #MichellePfeiffer #MurderontheOrientExpress pic.twitter.com/qIAgXOf4ky— Hazel Naylor (@hazelnaylorxox) November 2, 2017
Cast of #OrientExpressMovie— LaPao (@PaoFerroggiaro) November 2, 2017
London premiere #judidench #KennethBranagh #MichellePfeiffer #dereckjacobi pic.twitter.com/fNyzyoEcjj
#PenelopeCruz is here too - looking very glamorous for the world premiere of #MurderOnTheOrientExpress 👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/9uKM4zkO6i— Entertainment News (@EntNewsShowbiz) November 2, 2017
I just read the book for the first time and wasn't surprised by the ending, so I am guessing that media in general has reused that plot so much I more or less saw it coming. I really haven't read much Agatha Christie for whatever reason, any recs?
And Then There Were None
Murder is Easy
The Man in the Brown Suit
The Mysterious Affair at Styles
Nemesis
Death On The Nile
The Mirror Crack'd
They Do It With Mirrors
Appointment With Death
I'm so mad Johnny is in something I want to see
I fell in love with her after Sing Street so I hope her career takes off.
Michelle is still so beautiful