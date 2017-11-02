Bette Midler calls Hocus Pocus remake "cheap"
Bette Midler is Not Happy About That ‘Hocus Pocus’ TV Remake https://t.co/qJbVWvW9mI pic.twitter.com/9NB3KRaDN2— Bloody Disgusting 🎃 (@BDisgusting) November 1, 2017
- Bette Midler recently sounded-off about the alleged remake of the 1993 Touchstone film Hocus Pocus. The remake is supposedly going to air on Disney Channel, which ironically used to show the original film a lot, back when the network was actually decent.
- Midler has stated before that the role of Winifred Sanderson is her personal favorite role out of all the things she has done throughout her decades long career.
- "I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” Midler told People at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party on Monday. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”
1
She didn't lie, but Hollywood isn't ever gonna listen because they don't know how to come up with anything original anymore.
So unnecessary!
go watch it!!! it's fun
and aw i didn't know she was so fond of the role, that's cute.
They should have done a sequel since IIRC all 3 of the witch actresses have said they'd do it if asked.
Any Netflix recommendations? I already Watched It Follows (ridiculously overrated and made me feel weird as hell) and Hush (Great movie, really made me jump at times).
Edited at 2017-11-03 02:10 am (UTC)
Agreed. I've only seen It Follows once but after watching it I was just like, "really...that's what everyone's going on about?"
Edited at 2017-11-03 01:28 am (UTC)
I would add my nomination for Train to Busan. I have Starry Eyes on my list because my hair person told me her bf is friends with one of the directors and she really liked it so I figure why not? Then she told me they were hired for Pet Semetary and the next day it was announced, lol.
Oh gawd all the movies from my childhood are being re-made! Leave the memories alone ;A; and pls don't touch Death Becomes Her
I'm still trying to wrap my head around the Pet Sematary remake, wtf?
but they said they were going to make the 2013 Carrie more faithful and it was literally just a modernization of the 1976 one. And I don't wanna see anyone but Fred Gwynne playing Jud Crandall!
She didn't lie, but Hollywood isn't ever gonna listen because they don't know how to come up with anything original anymore.
MTE. There's no point to a remake but try telling Hollywood that. :/
I still remember seeing this at the movies, it came out during summer for whatever reason