Bette Midler calls Hocus Pocus remake "cheap"

I love how everyone has been asking for a sequel (not me tho) and Disney’s like “nah, let’s just remake it.”



So unnecessary! Reply

Thread

Link

Cheap and unnecessary. Reply

Thread

Link

ive never seen hocus pocus :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Watch it! It's great :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this doesn't surprise me.





go watch it!!! it's fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for sharing :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg your username and icon...moshi moshi jesus desu? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tell it.



and aw i didn't know she was so fond of the role, that's cute. Reply

Thread

Link

It'll be like the Adventures of Babysitting Disney Channel remake, or the Lifetime Watcher in the Woods TV remake. Forgettable and a flop.



They should have done a sequel since IIRC all 3 of the witch actresses have said they'd do it if asked. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow, there was an Adventures in Babysitting remake? Noooooo thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A sequel or nothing tbh Reply

Thread

Link

We need more Halloween themed posts since I'm still completely in the Halloween mood.



Any Netflix recommendations? I already Watched It Follows (ridiculously overrated and made me feel weird as hell) and Hush (Great movie, really made me jump at times). Reply

Thread

Link

Train to Busan!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It has really good reviews! I think i'll watch it. Hopefully, it's not a bait and switch lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol, was just going to comment this. That one was a lot of fun and super emotional (and I don't mean that last death...the major one before it 😭. Tho I did sob at the last one too.)



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watched It Follows (ridiculously overrated and made me feel weird as hell)



Agreed. I've only seen It Follows once but after watching it I was just like, "really...that's what everyone's going on about?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just realized there wasn't an ontd costume contest this year. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I second train to Busan , tucker and dale vs evil or the babysitter for some funny campy stuff, the awakening for an eerie (but very slow burn) British ghost movie. The babadook is more depressing than scary imo. Silent hill and the unborn for decent horror. The sixth sense for a great classic. Also if you have amazon prime pans labyrinth is streaming on there which Is one of my favorite movies but it is more dark fairytale than horror



Edited at 2017-11-03 01:28 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tales of Halloween Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That makes me so sad about It Follows :( Maybe because I went into it not knowing anything about it but it was freaky as hell (THAT TALL DUDE. STILL GIVES ME GOOSEBUMPS).



I would add my nomination for Train to Busan. I have Starry Eyes on my list because my hair person told me her bf is friends with one of the directors and she really liked it so I figure why not? Then she told me they were hired for Pet Semetary and the next day it was announced, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ain't that the fucking truth, Bette. Reply

Thread

Link

Stupid. What about the original even needs to be improved upon to justify a remake? Is it just going to be the same thing with a new cast and smartphones?



Oh gawd all the movies from my childhood are being re-made! Leave the memories alone ;A; and pls don't touch Death Becomes Her Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr? What about the original warrants a remake at all? Don't mess with perfection!



I'm still trying to wrap my head around the Pet Sematary remake, wtf? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean if they did a fresh interpretation of the book and avoided totally rehashing the 89 film, it could be gud. Some of my fav bits in the novel didn't make it to that movie- the multiple appearances of the Wendigo, the long atmospheric scenes in the woods, the hurtful fantasy of Gage growing up and living a long and happy life, Louis' deteriorating mental state, a Paxcow that just torments Ellie instead of being Louis' spoopy sidekick...



but they said they were going to make the 2013 Carrie more faithful and it was literally just a modernization of the 1976 one. And I don't wanna see anyone but Fred Gwynne playing Jud Crandall! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought the same thing about Death Becomes Her just a few days ago. Hollywood better leave it the hell alone it was perfect as is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Give us a sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

Awww, I love that Winifred is her favorite role.



She didn't lie, but Hollywood isn't ever gonna listen because they don't know how to come up with anything original anymore.



MTE. There's no point to a remake but try telling Hollywood that. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Right? That’s so cute bc she’s had some good roles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was flawless in First Wives Club, to name one! :D Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No one wants this tbh



I still remember seeing this at the movies, it came out during summer for whatever reason Reply

Thread

Link

Of course it's going to be cheap... it's going to air on the Disney Channel. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I'm p sure Halloweentown was a disney channel original so that's something. but yeah it's so unnecessary as a remake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link