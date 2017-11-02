Misato Katsuragi

Bette Midler calls Hocus Pocus remake "cheap"


  • Bette Midler recently sounded-off about the alleged remake of the 1993 Touchstone film Hocus Pocus. The remake is supposedly going to air on Disney Channel, which ironically used to show the original film a lot, back when the network was actually decent.

  • Midler has stated before that the role of Winifred Sanderson is her personal favorite role out of all the things she has done throughout her decades long career.

  • "I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!” Midler told People at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party on Monday. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character. My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that.”



1

She didn't lie, but Hollywood isn't ever gonna listen because they don't know how to come up with anything original anymore.
Tagged: , ,