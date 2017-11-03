27 Of The Best Reality TV Shows To Binge-Watch

I love Big Brother way, way back in season 2 AKA the first season it was good.



I also used to be obsessed with Survivor back in the day.

the new seasons suck but I used to love survivor, I watched like ten+ seasons on hulu last year lol

I only care about Australian Survivor now tbh

the last few seasons have been pretty strong tho

are u gonna watch big brother celebrity this winter?

Lol I was obsessed with my country's first season of Big Brother, way back, I think before it even came to the US. I was sooo invested.

if Pretty Wild is not on the list, i s2g

such an iconic moment in reality tv, I always have to revisit that clip every so often, cause it never gets old.

ikr? the entire show is so ridiculous & ott, it's amazing. i still remember when i 1st watched it, i was kind of in awe and binged the whole thing in an afternoon, lmao

I'm still pissed The Bling Ring didn't include that iconic scene.

thank god this was on the first page

Leslie Mann nailed the dumbass mother in Bling Ring

MUAHHAHAHA

yes!





29 DOLLARS!!!!!!! Reply

god I used to love antm SO MUCH it was my favorite show EVER but I've kind of fallen out of love with it

I didn't bother watching the rita season



I didn't bother watching the rita season Reply

mte

Same

I lost interest back in 2011 when they had the all stars Reply

i think my last full season i watched was the weird british one, it was weird when they had to sing

yeah for sure



the all star cycle they had to sing but I was like okay at that point they aren't models they are more like celebs (at least theoretically lol) but when it was just a plain top model cycle it was ridiculous that they had to sing



I'm glad they got rid of that pretty quickly



the gimmicks got so stupid, like the fucking COLLEGE cycle, what the fuck were they thinking??? Let's encourage girls to go to college by having 12 girls who dropped out of college to be on our show Reply

I kind of stopped watching after that budget all star season.

RHONY is only good with the Bethenny Seasons. Season 4-6 are incredibly boring and Aviva felt so forced.



The only good part is when Heather & Aviva got into a heated argument and Heather called her a motherfucker to her face.



Bethenny's ripping apart of LuAnn in season 7 is everything . :D





Otherwise Real Housewives of Atlanta and Orange County are the best to binge.



Edited at 2017-11-03 12:49 am (UTC) Reply

This part cracked me up



Honestly, Bethenny really wasn't shit for the first gif and her apology was about it was stank. Not that LuAnn isn't kind of shitty but she took that stride.

The funniest thing about that spreading leg moment was Ramona saying "ooooh bitchhhh" over the "MENTION IT ALL!!!".

There's no such thing as a bad RHONYC season. S4-6 still had great moments.

4 was truly awful especially cindy omfg she was dead weight



lol season 6 had that leg moment and carol vs aviva was pretty hysterical tbh Reply

I still binge watch Say Yes to the Dress lmao. The Pnina dresses are fugly.

Atlanta is better imo

So much better!

I'm so mad they stopped filming those. I love the number of country weddings in Atlanta.

I need to watch this, but it's so hard to find the episodes compared to NY.

They are so ugly! And so expensive! Why do these ladies spend so much to look like they're in a whitesnake video?!

They are seriously fug. How are they even real?!

I exhausted the seasons available to me for free (I think they were on hulu?) and then I actually BOUGHT like a one month season pass on amazon so I could keep watching



it's such easy comfort tv lmao, it's also like the perfect length of time for eating a meal (I have that awful habit of liking to watch something while I eat) Reply

I can't fucking stand her dresses. I can ALWAYS tell what her dresses are because they look unfinished and tacky.

I watch that show a lot. People pick some awful dresses

Project Runway Seasons 1 - 5 and 7.

I think I stopped watching After this season I was obsessed

THISSSS

i LOVED the earlier seasons of PR then it just went downhill and the challenges got more and more nonsensical.

I've been watching Jersey Shore all day since MTV had it on. This show was a mess. The Situation was so high in Miami. Then the way they spoke and treated each other...it has not aged well at all, but it's still a fun mess to watch.



I can't believe MTV is trying to revive it with that Floribama show. I don't think they can. JS had a certain thing and was of a certain time. Reply

I saw that commercial too! I kinda hope it bombs, MTV should stop trying to recreate old shows, and instead, just become a nostalgia network and re-air their old stuff (as well as old music videos, cause why not?)

but yeah, I love Jersey Shore too, even if it is super trashy.

but yeah, I love Jersey Shore too, even if it is super trashy. Reply

I like watching Jersy Shore when I'm hungover and if I feel like I got too wild, cause it makes me feel better about my choices and I'm like okay I was not on that level I'm good

I love Say Yes to the Dress but it's not a great binge show. You get real tired of seeing the same Pnina hideous jeweled dress

I hate 99% of Pnina dresses. The sheer bodices. Bleh. But, the brides whose parents are paying for the dress & they still push the budget, but don't offer up any of their own money, they are the fucking worst.

Watch too much of SYTTD at once and you will hate everyone. Particularly true of the later seasons.



ANTM, on the other hand, is a masterpiece and will always lift you up. Reply

I loved Project Runway and Flavor of Love. No other dating show has ever come close to it.

Rupaul's Drag Race is another awesome one to binge!

What Not To Wear back when it was on Netflix. Makeover shows are pretty vapid but there was one episode with an anime gaming nerd with a drastic transformation... anyways her boost in confidence was genuine and actually really touching.

WNtW was perfect

Stacy and Clinton could be extremely annoying, and they always fucked up black hair, but I did enjoy the show.

Ooh and I Don't Understand too



https://youtu.be/59Dxj8aV2J8 I don't watch BGC but that Tanisha scene always get me weak.Ooh and I Don't Understand too Reply

Also, I've just gotten really into Four Weddings. I do not understand why some of these peope even applied! Some of the weddings are terrible!

I love that show, but I agree. Especially when you have someone with a 100K budget against a $2,000 budget and the difference is so evident lol.

I saw one where she had pizzas delivered, it was outside, and it all over wasn't a "nice" wedding and I was like wtf. Like, I'm sure she loved it, but it's not one I would have put on TV.

They apply for that free honeymoon! It's funny that the cheaper weddings think they're going to win though.



I watched that show when my friend was getting married. Stopped shortly after she got married because it was too much. Reply

You should try the Canadian version of Four Weddings. Same shit except the narrator snarks on everyone the whole time.

I just mentioned Four Weddings in my comment. I love that show, so much. I'm so mad they're not making new episodes of that, either. It was fun to see the different weddings and how they related to the brides. I watched it when it premiered and I spend my time watching whenever it's on now. Some of the rich brides had horrible taste. I liked the ones who had character in the ceremony without being kooky. I remember one where the bride had a fall wedding it felt like a ho-down on grandma's farm. So much hay.

Project Runway is a great reality show to binge too.



I still love Survivor, Real Housewives (RHONY is my favorite), Big Brother Canada... I just watch a lot of reality TV. Now I'm getting into 90 Day Fiance.



Edited at 2017-11-03 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

PR is only good if you ignore season 6 and everything after 7

I really enjoyed S08, S10, S12 and S14, honestly!

Yesssssss 90 day fiance is addictive af. I still can't get over that gross virgin mormon who found this beautiful young brazilian girl like more than half his age during his missionary work shit

I think season 1 of project runway was my first experience with binging lol, it was like the week before the finale aired so they had an all day marathon and I watched every episode like THIS IS AMAZING

