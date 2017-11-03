27 Of The Best Reality TV Shows To Binge-Watch
America's Next Top Model
About: America's Next Top Model is an American reality television series and interactive competition in which a number of aspiring models compete for the title of "America's Next Top Model" and a chance to begin their career in the modeling industry. Each season of America's Next Top Model has from 9–16 episodes and starts with 10–16 contestants. Contestants are judged weekly on their overall appearance, participation in challenges, and best shot from that week's photo shoot; each episode, one contestant is eliminated, though in rare cases a double elimination or non-elimination was given by consensus of the judging panel. Makeovers are administered to contestants early in the season (usually after the first or second elimination in the finals) and a trip to an international destination is scheduled about two-thirds of the way through the season.
Real Housewives of New York
About: A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around.
Say Yes To The Dress
About: Inside Kleinfeld Bridal, the Manhattan-based bridal salon that is arguably the world's finest, more than 250 professionals, most of them veterans from the shop's early days in Brooklyn, bend over backward to make each bride's experience unforgettable. Part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each "Say Yes to the Dress" episode looks at the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the Kleinfeld staff goes to sometimes extreme lengths to realize each bride's dreams.
Jersey Shore
About: Every summer, thousands of kids head to the Jersey Shore to take part in that East Coast rite of passage: The Share House. Our eight cast members come together for the summer to live and work in Seaside Heights. So get ready to GTL, smush and Jersey turnpike... it's Jersey Shore, bitch!
Bad Girls Club
About: Bad Girls Club is an American reality television series created by Jonathan Murray for the Oxygen network in the United States. The show focuses on the altercations and physical confrontations of seven highly aggressive, quarrelsome, and unruly women. Each of the women tend to have psychological and behavioral problems. Mischievously sexual and rascally moments are also captured among the women. All seven women have different backgrounds and personalities. They are introduced to the show based on their capacity to be a "charismatic, tough chick." The cast, deemed "bad girls", enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in a fine mansion for three months, during which they must obey specified rules. Their lives inside and outside of the house are chronicled and recorded by the production team.
source 1 2 3 4 5
what's your favorite reality tv-show??
I also used to be obsessed with Survivor back in the day.
yes!
29 DOLLARS!!!!!!!
I didn't bother watching the rita season
I lost interest back in 2011 when they had the all stars
the all star cycle they had to sing but I was like okay at that point they aren't models they are more like celebs (at least theoretically lol) but when it was just a plain top model cycle it was ridiculous that they had to sing
I'm glad they got rid of that pretty quickly
the gimmicks got so stupid, like the fucking COLLEGE cycle, what the fuck were they thinking??? Let's encourage girls to go to college by having 12 girls who dropped out of college to be on our show
The only good part is when Heather & Aviva got into a heated argument and Heather called her a motherfucker to her face.
Bethenny's ripping apart of LuAnn in season 7 is everything . :D
Otherwise Real Housewives of Atlanta and Orange County are the best to binge.
Edited at 2017-11-03 12:49 am (UTC)
This part cracked me up
lol season 6 had that leg moment and carol vs aviva was pretty hysterical tbh
They are so ugly! And so expensive! Why do these ladies spend so much to look like they're in a whitesnake video?!
it's such easy comfort tv lmao, it's also like the perfect length of time for eating a meal (I have that awful habit of liking to watch something while I eat)
I think I stopped watching After this season
I can't believe MTV is trying to revive it with that Floribama show. I don't think they can. JS had a certain thing and was of a certain time.
but yeah, I love Jersey Shore too, even if it is super trashy.
ANTM, on the other hand, is a masterpiece and will always lift you up.
Ooh and I Don't Understand too
https://youtu.be/59Dxj8aV2J8
I watched that show when my friend was getting married. Stopped shortly after she got married because it was too much.
I still love Survivor, Real Housewives (RHONY is my favorite), Big Brother Canada... I just watch a lot of reality TV. Now I'm getting into 90 Day Fiance.
Edited at 2017-11-03 12:52 am (UTC)