27 Of The Best Reality TV Shows To Binge-Watch

America's Next Top Model



About: America's Next Top Model is an American reality television series and interactive competition in which a number of aspiring models compete for the title of "America's Next Top Model" and a chance to begin their career in the modeling industry. Each season of America's Next Top Model has from 9–16 episodes and starts with 10–16 contestants. Contestants are judged weekly on their overall appearance, participation in challenges, and best shot from that week's photo shoot; each episode, one contestant is eliminated, though in rare cases a double elimination or non-elimination was given by consensus of the judging panel. Makeovers are administered to contestants early in the season (usually after the first or second elimination in the finals) and a trip to an international destination is scheduled about two-thirds of the way through the season.

Real Housewives of New York



About: A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around.

Say Yes To The Dress



About: Inside Kleinfeld Bridal, the Manhattan-based bridal salon that is arguably the world's finest, more than 250 professionals, most of them veterans from the shop's early days in Brooklyn, bend over backward to make each bride's experience unforgettable. Part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each "Say Yes to the Dress" episode looks at the personalities and craftsmanship that come into play as the Kleinfeld staff goes to sometimes extreme lengths to realize each bride's dreams.

Jersey Shore



About: Every summer, thousands of kids head to the Jersey Shore to take part in that East Coast rite of passage: The Share House. Our eight cast members come together for the summer to live and work in Seaside Heights. So get ready to GTL, smush and Jersey turnpike... it's Jersey Shore, bitch!

Bad Girls Club



About: Bad Girls Club is an American reality television series created by Jonathan Murray for the Oxygen network in the United States. The show focuses on the altercations and physical confrontations of seven highly aggressive, quarrelsome, and unruly women. Each of the women tend to have psychological and behavioral problems. Mischievously sexual and rascally moments are also captured among the women. All seven women have different backgrounds and personalities. They are introduced to the show based on their capacity to be a "charismatic, tough chick." The cast, deemed "bad girls", enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in a fine mansion for three months, during which they must obey specified rules. Their lives inside and outside of the house are chronicled and recorded by the production team.

