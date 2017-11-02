Steph Curry jokes about being included in the GOP tax bill

This day was wild. With this shitty ass bill, Sessions conveniently forgetting, and that Hillary mess. Yikes at the Clintons but I’m not the slightest bit shock. The DNC needs an overhaul. Reply

"I just got back from Africa, I'm going to finish up with this, because I think I heard a lady say there are people dying. Let me tell you where people are dying, is in Africa, because of the lack of energy they have there. And it's going to take fossil fuels to push power out into those villages in Africa, where a young girl told me to my face, 'one of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I'm not going to have to try to read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally killing people.' But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts. So from the standpoint of how you really affect people's lives, fossil fuels is going to play a role in that. I happen to think it's going to play a positive role."





I'm honestly less concerned with the shady behind closed doors shit of the DNC and way more concerned with the fuckery the party in power is up to.



Like what the DNC did is messy but Hilary didn't only beat Bernie because of that. There were legitimate concerns to be had with his platform and she got way more votes than him.



And no matter what all the repiglicans wanna say, a political party tying to manipulate their parties electoral process behind the scenes is still nothing compared to a hostile foreign power tampering with our election and aiding a specific candidate.

What happened to Hillary and the Clintons? Reply

Why do you think Steph was singled out, ONTD?



Answer: RACISM

http://thehill.com/policy/finance/358297-trump-repeals-consumer-bureau-arbitration-rule-joined-by-heads-of-banking



I've been avoiding the news again because it's depressing as hell.



Trump and his asshats are all currently being investigated, so of course it's a great time for some Democrats to make up a scandal within their own party in order to sell a couple of books. Really fucking great strategy -___- This fucking party continues to eat its own for no reason and it's exhausting.



Also, since everyone and their mother wants to reform the primary process, how 'bout we get rid of caucuses!?

Trump being asked to come up with a name for the tax plan because he's good at branding and the best he could come up with is The Cut Cut Cut Act is hilarious.



This bill is trash, as is everything else this they come up with.

Today, the party that wants to ban abortion announced its intention to end the adoption tax credit. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) November 3, 2017



I seriously hate them all. Their smug faces. Negative impacts to mortgage interest, student loans, out of pocket medical deductions. Of course they haven’t revealed that it will be paid for by decimating social security Medicaid and Medicare. It’s all a sham. Kansas attempted this and it failed. Everything the “average person” needs is being capped or removed. Reply

Ps follow Bruce Bartlett on twitter or fb. He’s a former gop from Reagan and Bush 1 era that knows his business regarding economics and tax policy and he has been on a tear to discredit this new plan. He switched to independent and hates Agent Orange with a passion. He’s also pretty witty. Reply

How do they rationalize ANY of this? Reply

1) shitty dog whistle



2) does Steph even pay individual income taxes? I was under the impression that most athletes and actors incorporate themselves for tax purposes. I'm not a tax lawyer or rich so I could be wrong, but wouldn't Steph benefit anyway? Or at least in a hypothetical world where racist-ass Republican politicians aren't painting a target on him to pass their shitty tax cuts for wealthy people while screwing everyone else over. Reply

unrelated but lmao at twitter accidentally deactivating trump's acct



Edited at 2017-11-03 02:11 am (UTC)

It gets even better..I heard that one of their employees deleted it because it was their last day and I guess they wanted to go for broke?

lmao what an #icon tbh

loool



deleting his twitter would actually be a smart move so Trump would never Reply

How do you pronounce Steph Curry? is it like Stefan or Steven?

Stefan. So, Steph is like Stef.

thanks! I tried youtubing but sports commentators talk so fast lmao

Stefen

