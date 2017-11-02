Steph Curry jokes about being included in the GOP tax bill
There is only one person mentioned in GOP tax plan and it’s Steph Curry. 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/YynmtvNgyH— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 2, 2017
-House GOP leaders unveiled their new tax bill earlier today
-While the document is 429 pages, only one person is mentioned by name: Steph Curry
-The document explains how the proposal would differentiate "between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop" regarding loopholes for small businesses
I wonder if Steve’s Bike shop is hiring...— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 2, 2017
And you know, in their mind, they were pronouncing Steph’s name like “Steven” and Steve’s Bike Shop sounded like a cool play on that.— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 2, 2017
"The 'Tax Cuts and Jobs Act' includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system. Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it's designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve's Bike Shop."
Why do you think Steph was singled out, ONTD?
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5
you forgot this stupid mess
Re: you forgot this stupid mess
Re: you forgot this stupid mess
Hooooly fuuuuucking shiiiit.
Like what the DNC did is messy but Hilary didn't only beat Bernie because of that. There were legitimate concerns to be had with his platform and she got way more votes than him.
And no matter what all the repiglicans wanna say, a political party tying to manipulate their parties electoral process behind the scenes is still nothing compared to a hostile foreign power tampering with our election and aiding a specific candidate.
Answer: RACISM
http://thehill.com/policy/finance/358297-trump-repeals-consumer-bureau-arbitration-rule-joined-by-heads-of-banking
I've been avoiding the news again because it's depressing as hell.
Edited at 2017-11-03 12:58 am (UTC)
Also, since everyone and their mother wants to reform the primary process, how 'bout we get rid of caucuses!?
This bill is trash, as is everything else this they come up with.
2) does Steph even pay individual income taxes? I was under the impression that most athletes and actors incorporate themselves for tax purposes. I'm not a tax lawyer or rich so I could be wrong, but wouldn't Steph benefit anyway? Or at least in a hypothetical world where racist-ass Republican politicians aren't painting a target on him to pass their shitty tax cuts for wealthy people while screwing everyone else over.
Edited at 2017-11-03 02:11 am (UTC)
deleting his twitter would actually be a smart move so Trump would never