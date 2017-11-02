demi

Steph Curry jokes about being included in the GOP tax bill



-House GOP leaders unveiled their new tax bill earlier today
-While the document is 429 pages, only one person is mentioned by name: Steph Curry
-The document explains how the proposal would differentiate "between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop" regarding loopholes for small businesses







"The 'Tax Cuts and Jobs Act' includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system. Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it's designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve's Bike Shop."

Why do you think Steph was singled out, ONTD?

