The promo wasn't that funny but I'm still really looking forward to this and will be watching! Can't wait for the show.



i need to catch up on 'black-ish'... Reply

She's such a cutie!



Off topic but I really love the name Yara! I'd never be brave enough to name my kid that because I know my mom would hate it, lol. Reply

Do it anyway because she should love her grandchild anyway Reply

This is cute! It reminds of the Cosby Show spin off for Lisa Bonet. Reply

Just what I was thinkin Reply

you mean the superior show A Different World????



sorry, i have a lot of different world feelings Reply

I'm so excited! Zoey wasn't my fave on black-ish, but I love Yara and have been craving a good, (black-led) college sitcom, so I'm pumped! Reply

I’m so glad they changed the name, I’m really looking forward to this. Yara is QT and growing out of her mumbling. I can see this doing really well with Freeform Reply

lol this looks cute! is that one part of chloe x halle in that promo?



looks like both of them! I'm surprised there wasn't more talk about them in it Reply

Hopefully this fills the Different World void in my life Reply

