Wonder Woman officially top grossing Superhero Origin Film World Wide

glad this shit film beat other shittier films.

Oop, I still haven't seen this.

i still don't love this film like other people seem to do but good for them

The cut in that gif bothers me so much.

it is because one shot is too long and the other too short. whoever did it should have made the 2 shots the same length imo

But female superheroes don't make money! Women don't go to the theaters unless its for a rom com! Lol.



I am so happy that WW proved every.single.movie exec wrong.

still feels good 💅🏽



can't wait for wonder woman 2 to cross a billion

LMAO

inb4 inflation bitching

it's gonna happen. lol.

Omg yes

Can I talk about Wonder Woman Rebirth here? The latest issue.... and the shit they brought up as a story line.

Sure!



I havent really read WW since Rucka left. Reply

James Robinson is bringing back Silver Swan and I'm MAD because leave Vanessa alone. She was only turned into Swan in the first place because Byrne was a petty bitch and wanted to prove that Cassie (his creation & Wonder Girl) was better than Vanessa (Perez' creation and was meant to become Wonder Girl)

I want his reign to be over already.



I want his reign to be over already. Reply

She's saying some crazy things about Brett Ratner. She's cancelled by all right-thinking folks, even the people who fetishized this thoroughly crap film. Fingers crossed for Captain Marvel, though!

I thought she condemned him?

Yass! I love how everyone expected WW to under perform and barely gave it any promo and now WB is having to highlight her in the JL promos to get people hyped.

iconic



forever bitter i never got to see the Slay This Gay Ball cause she cancelled on me 😑





Edited at 2017-11-03 01:05 am (UTC)

Idc I love this film. get money patty!

I need the second one now

Wonder Woman Rebirth #33 had no Wonder Woman at all.

wtf

They talk about Grail and the DarkSeid war.

Your icon is perfection.

Rukka? Who made her officially canon bi?

You have the best icon on LJ!

