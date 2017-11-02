Wonder Woman officially top grossing Superhero Origin Film World Wide
#WonderWoman Is Officially The Highest-Grossing Superhero Origin Film. Congrats @PattyJenks @GalGadot 🙅 pic.twitter.com/hj3p02ACbA— DC Films Universe (@DCFUniverse) November 2, 2017
-Wonder Woman has officially passed Spiderman to become the #1 grossing superhero origin film world wide!
-This is Wonder Womans first solo foray onto the big screen and is currently the #1 DCEU film domestically along with being the #5 highest grossing superhero films stateside.
-Spiderman earned $821.7 back in the day by the time it ended it's theatrical run.
-Wonder Woman has earned $821.74
‘Justice League’: Henry Cavill Says DCEU Hasn’t Worked, Praises ‘Wonder Woman’ As First Step In New Direction https://t.co/v8erj9CIeP pic.twitter.com/1YhgNTry7q— Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) October 31, 2017
Cavill had this say about the state of the DCEU:
"Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle. There was a style they [DC] were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked. Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer.
I think it is a wonderful time for the female hero. It is the perfect setting in social politics right now, we need it, we want that perspective, and Wonder Woman has struck at the ideal time and has become a phenomenal success, which is fantastic. Any success within the superhero universe, especially within the DC Universe, is wonderful, because I want to keep telling the Superman story; selfishly, that works for me.
I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told. It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction."
