Another Kevin Spacey update: 8 HOC employees allege harassment/assault
8 people who are currently or have formerly worked on House of Cards are accusing Kevin Spacey of making the set a toxic environment through sexual harassment and assault.
NEW: 8 "House of Cards" employees allege that Kevin Spacey sexually harassed/assaulted them. @Chloe_Melas reports https://t.co/kztIs4ofCN— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2017
All 8 are speaking under anonymity, for fears of professional repercussions. They all describe Spacey as having predatory behavior towards young male assistants, which included crude comments and nonconsensual touching.
One of these employees, a production assistant, states that he needed to pick Spacey up and drive him to set. Minutes before they arrived, Spacey put his hand down the assistant's pants. Spacey began touching him again as they arrived in Spacey's trailer. When the assistant told him how uncomfortable he was, Spacey left the set and did not return.
Another crew member stated Spacey's behavior was out in the open for everyone to see, but no one said anything for fear of losing their job, as "who's going to believe crew members?"
Production for House of Cards' final season shut down earlier this week. It is unknown when (or even if) it will continue.
In other Spacey news, an awards season push for his supporting role in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World has been canned.
Source
Yep. They definitely knew this was coming.
And remember when Kate Mara was his date to the Golden Globes when the first season was nominated? I wonder if she regrets that now
Edited at 2017-11-03 12:24 am (UTC)
Girl your homophobia is showing and it seems to have taken the shape of unthoughtful feminism.
Like David Fincher. But everyone here rides his dick because he's a good director so we're never going to blame him when there's an easy female target.
horrifying as all of these stories are, i'm glad people are speaking out. i don't see him bouncing back from this, justly so. fuck him