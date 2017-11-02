Another Kevin Spacey update: 8 HOC employees allege harassment/assault

Yeah saw this coming, they didn't shut down filming for no reason. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. They definitely knew this was coming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how uncomfortable it must have been to be on set when they filmed all those scenes with Frank creeping on the Civil War re-enactor. It's creepily autobiographical in that sense... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, I doubted that they shut production down solely because of Anthony Rapp's story. There had been whispers about Spacey's inappropriate behavior on the HoC set for a while now, and while that was just gossip, it certainly sounded quite plausible...and I guess that was indeed the case. I felt cynical that they probably only shut production down because A) he was inappropriate directly on set, and B) the story has blown up so much now. I highly doubt that his behavior was a secret on set...it sounds like his behavior was out in the open (as stated in this OP), so they just want to cover their own asses, of course Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i literally just finished reading the article. what a piece of shit. i hope he falls of the face of the Earth forever Reply

Thread

Link

Same. And take Singer with him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uh oh. there goes the last season Reply

Thread

Link

wow. what a fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

He is trash. And so is every one who continued to work with him despite decades of rumours. Robin Wright looking at u girl Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah...I'm side-eyeing Robin a little because she's known him for over 20 years



And remember when Kate Mara was his date to the Golden Globes when the first season was nominated? I wonder if she regrets that now



Edited at 2017-11-03 12:24 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, shut up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cause its real easy for women to turn down jobs right? Lets make sure to throw her under the bus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes great point. The ability of a high profile actress to secure work is definitely what is important here. Not a serial predator sexually assaulting underpaid workers on a set.



Girl your homophobia is showing and it seems to have taken the shape of unthoughtful feminism. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You make a good point. There are limited solid roles for older women in Hollywood. It doesn't excuse it if she turned a blind eye, but it is an important factor here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Maybe we should look at the MEN for once, men who can easily choose not to work with someone if they give a shit.



Like David Fincher. But everyone here rides his dick because he's a good director so we're never going to blame him when there's an easy female target. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh please. this isn't an allen / polanski situation. you have no idea if or how much she knew, stop putting the onus of men's despicable behavior on women. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can we not? if women actively tried to avoid working with predators and abusers, there would be no one left to work with Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, let's put this on Robin, not on David Fincher (who has known him for more than 20 years) or Beau Willimon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So not just her, but Neve Campbell, Annette Benning, Thora Birch, Mena Suvari, Kate Mara, Troy Baker, Kate Beckinsale, James Marsden, Judi Dench, Cate Blanchett, and Julianne Moore? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I won't side-eye her for working with him because Hollywood sucks. But if she's his longtime friend, so screw her. If we side eye Miley and Gaga for being friends with Terry Richardson, I don't see why Robin should get a pass. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aren't there rumors that she fucking hates him and loathes working with him? I've read about this for years, especially on places like twitter. When she was (rightfully) kicking up a fuss about getting equal pay to him, that's when it began. The show is critically acclaimed and an opportunity of a lifetime. Her honoring her job role does not make her complicit in Spacey's horrifying actions. They are coworkers, not friends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i get why it's called house of cards so much now that the silence is broken and his career is crumbling. Reply

Thread

Link

with this, my guess is netflix will probably cancel the last season. Reply

Thread

Link

(I say this having not watched any of the show) I think they were talking about going on without Spacey and centering it around Robin's character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They probably could get away with it but, imo,the dynamic between their two characters MAKES that show..it just wouldn't be the same Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I read the whole article, Kevin is garbage

Reply

Thread

Link

i was in the middle of watching the latest season when these allegations came out and now i have no desire of ever finishing it. which is a shame because i loved the show.



horrifying as all of these stories are, i'm glad people are speaking out. i don't see him bouncing back from this, justly so. fuck him Reply

Thread

Link

you guys called it Reply

Thread

Link

house of cards Reply

Thread

Link

Years ago I followed someone on tumblr whose uncle was an actor (he never said who his uncle was) and he used to post shit about Spacey all the time. Everyone knew that he preyed on young men and would even specifically ask for young male interns and assistants, but the producers would keep on giving into his demands. Of course anyone would be intimidated to speak up if they knew that the higher-ups don't have their backs. Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking monster Reply

Thread

Link

How’s rehabbing your image going you predator? Reply

Thread

Link

In other Spacey news, an awards season push for his supporting role in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World has been canned.



Reply

Thread

Link