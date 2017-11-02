Nina

Nathan Fielder on Conan



-Talks about how he's not very comfortable as a talk show guest
-Devoted an episode of Nathan For You to fabricating the perfect Late Night Talk Show anecdote which he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers
-Shares a great story about how his 2 cats have different personalities
-He has an automated cat feeder so he doesn't have to worry about feeding his cats
-Introduces a clip from Nathan For You where he comes up with the idea to hire only asexuals at a computer repair shop
-The season finale airs November 9th and will be 2 hours long


