Nathan Fielder on Conan
-Talks about how he's not very comfortable as a talk show guest
-Devoted an episode of Nathan For You to fabricating the perfect Late Night Talk Show anecdote which he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers
-Shares a great story about how his 2 cats have different personalities
-He has an automated cat feeder so he doesn't have to worry about feeding his cats
-Introduces a clip from Nathan For You where he comes up with the idea to hire only asexuals at a computer repair shop
-The season finale airs November 9th and will be 2 hours long
I love this show so fucking much. Nathan Fielder is a prime example of comedians that are able to be funny without being sexist or racist.
I'm getting my boyfriend a Summit Ice jacket for Christmas.
I went to watch it and she goes "Oh I watched a bit of that, he's nice but he's a bit strange isn't he?..I don't know how the business tactics will go in the long run"
he's brilliant
this show is so wild but il it
this seasons feels so short though how tf are we ALREADY getting a finale? i need like 50 more eps thanks
