Nathan Fielder on Conan





I love this show so fucking much. Nathan Fielder is a prime example of comedians that are able to be funny without being sexist or racist.



I'm getting my boyfriend a Summit Ice jacket for Christmas. Pouring one to the good sis danger buffalo, nathan's #1 fan.

omg what happened to them? did they delete ;_; Reply

His show is the funnest thing on t.v right now. Reply

i love this show!! i ordered my brother a summit ice jacket for his birthday Reply

Are they nice? I'm getting one for my boo for Christmas! Reply

it hasn't arrived yet! i'd definitely order it asap if you haven't already because most of the sizes are on backorder Reply

that episode about the fire alarm was so fucking funny Reply

I freaking hate smoke detector noises but I legit laughed every single time it beeped lmao. I loved how the woman at the shipping place was completely unimpressed with the lengths Nathan went to to get smoke detectors classified as an instrument. Reply

i want to marry this man Reply

My Mum started watching Nathan for you and thought it was real, like she thought he was serious and trying to help people.



I went to watch it and she goes "Oh I watched a bit of that, he's nice but he's a bit strange isn't he?..I don't know how the business tactics will go in the long run" Reply

That was so precious. I hope we get to see more of Rocket and Jackie this season. Reply

this show never ceases to amaze me

he's brilliant Reply

the current music lmaooo sis

this show is so wild but il it Reply

it's time to revolutionize!

Lmao that was great Reply

god I love him Reply

I am already perched in this post to defend Queen Susan of all the misogynist asses that call her a "dumb bitch" for daring to speak out against US imperialism and blame her for Trump being elected. Reply

I appreciate your commitment to defending Susan! She p much rules. Reply

She is amazing. Plus, I can't with people claiming her positions during the 2016 elections were proof she is a privileged white clueless dumb woman. I mean, she is undeniably wealthy, white and privileged but instead of going the easy privileged white liberal women route -- endorsing Clinton and being welcomed with open arms by the entire liberal elite -- she opted to talk about US imperialism, fracking and the corruption in the financial industry. Reply

I love him so much Reply

nathan is an icon and we mere mortals don't deserve him.

this seasons feels so short though how tf are we ALREADY getting a finale? i need like 50 more eps thanks Reply

i'm a gay woman but there's something about nathan fielder that just has me like....

