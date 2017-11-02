Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Alec Baldwin says he's a sexist who's bullied women




  • Alec Baldwin was honoured by The Paley Center for Media where he and Steve Higgins talked

  • I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule. From time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change."

  • Baldwin is a longtime friend of serial sexual predator James Toback and recently defended him in a series of now deleted tweets

