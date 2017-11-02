Alec Baldwin says he's a sexist who's bullied women
Baldwin calls for change in Hollywood, admits he's "bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women" https://t.co/uPWBr8HWHc— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2017
- Alec Baldwin was honoured by The Paley Center for Media where he and Steve Higgins talked
- “I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule. From time to time I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is… when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change."
- Baldwin is a longtime friend of serial sexual predator James Toback and recently defended him in a series of now deleted tweets
Edited at 2017-11-02 11:35 pm (UTC)
but somewhere in my undead heart i want to believe some of these men are genuine. or that they're getting scared enough to pretend to change. i'll take fake as long as the fear is working lol. i want men to be scared into pretending just like women
(or did you forget he existed lol, and were only referring to stephen baldwin? in that case, ia lmao)