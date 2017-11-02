Teen Vogue is dead (in print) GQ, Glamour and Allure to have less issues

i enjoy reading magazines Reply

same. i've had a natgeo subscription since i was 3. if that one cuts back, i'll be devastated. Reply

I got a year long subscription to that randomly once and I really enjoyed it! Reply

Same. I still prefer reading physical copies of books and mags over a screen Reply

So do I. Reply

same. especially when the setting is right, it's perfect. like a flight, a sunny day in the park, etc. Reply

Same, I'm subscribed to texture solely for this reason Reply

print media is useless - why would i pay £3 for a magazine full of ads to find the things i can find online for free? especially as a lot of things in magazines are already out of date by the time they're published.



it is a shame about jobs being cut, but the way the industry is moving, it isn't surprising.



Edited at 2017-11-02 11:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

all print media is useless? Heaven forbid anyone have long term power loss lol Reply

Link

obviously hyperbole - i don't think ALL print media is useless, i just think in an era of fasting moving, instant information, it can be too static. people will cling to traditionalism without considering that some parts of these industries should be embracing the way online media consumption is heading. Reply

Link

It kinda is though...even if I want the intellectualism of the New Yorker I don't have to wait for it to be printed. The most useful part of print is the aesthetics of having piles of magazines (the art of it) but not the content itself. Reply

Link

im kinda sad about print media dying tbh but you make a valid point. the mags are FULL of advertisement more than content.



ps. cute icon!!! Reply

Link

very biased since i personally love making books/designing for editorial but this upsets me

nothing can replicate the tangible experience of reading/seeing Reply

Link

honestly it makes me sad, and it makes me wonder if it's part of what's contributing to society becoming so dumb. nobody reads anymore. Reply

Link

I hate that everything has to be a video now. I'll click on a headline and it's just a video with maybe a paragraph to accompany it. I want to read the story dammit, not listen to someone not get to the point for another three minutes. Reply

Link

ugh I hate that, half the time I'm not in a place I can ever watch with sound on Reply

Link

omg! thank you!!!!



I mute that shit so fast, and go looking for a text piece if i'm interested enough. a few times i've said fuck it and just closed the window and not looked. i like reading my news. I read quickly. i multi-task. and there are times i just want quiet, not some damn video popping up, and then airing the story, and 20 others if you don't close it. all with a fuckton of ads.



so same bb same. Reply

Link

I hate that sooo much Reply

Link

My BIGGEST peeve, god. i just wanna speed read it and get the general sense. Reply

Link

yeah that's so annoying



I also hate when I click on a video on youtube and instead of being what I'm looking for it's a video of some random TALKING about the thing I'm looking for it's so annoyhing lol Reply

Link

people read more than ever....they're literally going out of business because all of their content can be found on the internet much more readily. this is the most literate time period on earth, there is no "dumbing down" and there is nothing more intellectually rigorous about a physical copy. Reply

Link

Do magazines count as reading tho?



I honestly read more now that everything is free online. Reply

Link

I thought it died a decade ago, so I'm surprised it's still around. Reply

Link

Print media dying bums me out, ngl. I'm a traditionalist Reply

Link

I like Martha Stewart Living & Entertainment Weekly, I hope they both survive for a while! I feel like EW is fine, but MSL is gonna be gone within 5 years. Reply

Link

I'm shocked martha stewart living has lasted this long. E.W seems to have a decent fanbase, I hope they stick around a lot longer Reply

Link

They only do 10 issues a year I think, and I'm sure the budget isn't as extreme as a fashion magazine or something like that... Reply

Parent

Link

Martha's spreads are so beautiful. I love looking through her magazines tbh Reply

Link

I love Bon Appetite and New Yorker. I used to be a big Entertainment Weekly. And I actually really used to like Maxim. They had good recommendations and recipes. It was just a fun read. I ended my subscription years ago then picked up a copy on a trip and it's really changed and not in a good way. Reply

Link

I have been subscribed to Martha Stewart Living for years and would be so upset if they ended it, honestly. Reply

Link

I would have though Pinterest would have killed Martha's magazine already... Reply

Link

ONTD how do you feel about the death of print media?



--



Honestly, it makes me really sad! I've loved magazines since I was about 12. At the prime of my magazine love (I'd say from like 2009-2012) I was subscribed to like 16 different magazines. Now I'm down to about five. Glamour and Allure are two of my favorites though, they are like candy so easy and fun to read.



Also very cliche of me but I always had the dream of working at a fashion magazine. Reply

Link

I feel fine, it was only a matter of time. I read everything online or on the kindle now. some books I have physical copies, but I dont need my romance trash out of my kindle lol the kindle really changed it all for me.



Edited at 2017-11-02 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

It's a muddled field. Rolling Stone damaged their credibility with that campus story and a lot of major ones are folding into bi-monthly publications or "seasonal" (Fall-Winter/Spring-Summer) editions and it sucks.



Since I'm in the journalism field, I still have hope for print. I do think they still have to embrace that the digital front should be prioritized but I don't see physical print copies leaving us just yet. Look at what Ronan Farrow did with the New Yorker piece about Weinstein (despite the New York Times breaking it first). I'm still a softie for it.



Speaking of which, I booked myself a potential networking opportunity with a creative director of a travel and lifestyle magazine. It's not a big commercial publication a la Conde Nast but it's definitely up my alley.



It's like reading a novel, I rather have the physical copy than a digital version.



Edited at 2017-11-02 11:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

print is changing. they need to be more like books instead of "top 10 tips for hairstyles." places like kinfolk, the great discontent, off-screen, etc. seem to be doing fine. Reply

Link

that's exactly what I was going to say. It makes sense for a lot of these magazines that focus on "what's now!" to not be doing well because they're out of date by the time they go to print, or because fashion especially is so fractured that overall trends are less widespread, and they're featuring stuff that's way too expensive for anybody who still actually reads magazines.



but publications that take a more considered approach and take the time to write something with longevity are doing well. I love The Gentlewoman because it feels like reading something timeless from another era, but also somehow very current. Reply

Link

Teen Vogue was doing such great work. They are rockstars.

Reply



Reply

Link

that's not a surprise.. teen vogue's target demographic gets most of its media online.



i don't think print media is dying.. its changing. small press publishers, zine makers, artist-run centres will be the ones keeping up with print media where larger organizations will have to have a online presence to keep afloat. Reply

Link

this Reply

Link

Glad it's still going strong online, it's been amazing Reply

Link

ONTD how do you feel about the death of print media?







Sincerely,

A former newspaper reporter



Edited at 2017-11-02 11:34 pm (UTC) Sincerely,A former newspaper reporter Reply

Link

lmfao Reply

