Teen Vogue is dead (in print) GQ, Glamour and Allure to have less issues
- The print version of Teen Vogue is going to be discontinued though the online content is still going strong and will be maintained
- GQ, Glamour, Allure and Architectural Digest will lose an issue going from 12 issues a year to 11
- W and Conde Nast Traveler will only get 8 print issues a year
- Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Brides and The New Yorker will maintain their publication schedules
- Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth is rumoured to be leaving for Glamour
ONTD how do you feel about the death of print media?
it is a shame about jobs being cut, but the way the industry is moving, it isn't surprising.
nothing can replicate the tangible experience of reading/seeing
I mute that shit so fast, and go looking for a text piece if i'm interested enough. a few times i've said fuck it and just closed the window and not looked. i like reading my news. I read quickly. i multi-task. and there are times i just want quiet, not some damn video popping up, and then airing the story, and 20 others if you don't close it. all with a fuckton of ads.
so same bb same.
I also hate when I click on a video on youtube and instead of being what I'm looking for it's a video of some random TALKING about the thing I'm looking for it's so annoyhing lol
I honestly read more now that everything is free online.
Honestly, it makes me really sad! I've loved magazines since I was about 12. At the prime of my magazine love (I'd say from like 2009-2012) I was subscribed to like 16 different magazines. Now I'm down to about five. Glamour and Allure are two of my favorites though, they are like candy so easy and fun to read.
Also very cliche of me but I always had the dream of working at a fashion magazine.
Since I'm in the journalism field, I still have hope for print. I do think they still have to embrace that the digital front should be prioritized but I don't see physical print copies leaving us just yet. Look at what Ronan Farrow did with the New Yorker piece about Weinstein (despite the New York Times breaking it first). I'm still a softie for it.
Speaking of which, I booked myself a potential networking opportunity with a creative director of a travel and lifestyle magazine. It's not a big commercial publication a la Conde Nast but it's definitely up my alley.
It's like reading a novel, I rather have the physical copy than a digital version.
but publications that take a more considered approach and take the time to write something with longevity are doing well. I love The Gentlewoman because it feels like reading something timeless from another era, but also somehow very current.
i don't think print media is dying.. its changing. small press publishers, zine makers, artist-run centres will be the ones keeping up with print media where larger organizations will have to have a online presence to keep afloat.
