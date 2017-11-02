Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Teen Vogue is dead (in print) GQ, Glamour and Allure to have less issues


  • The print version of Teen Vogue is going to be discontinued though the online content is still going strong and will be maintained

  • GQ, Glamour, Allure and Architectural Digest will lose an issue going from 12 issues a year to 11

  • W and Conde Nast Traveler will only get 8 print issues a year

  • Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Brides and The New Yorker will maintain their publication schedules

  • Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth is rumoured to be leaving for Glamour


ONTD how do you feel about the death of print media?
