Who won the Great Channel 4 Bake Off series 8?
The bakers had two hours to bake and ice these. See how you get on with four. https://t.co/YQeaLlKjdy #GBBOFinal pic.twitter.com/6576P0pHWf— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 1, 2017
Final Signature: 12 small loaves (4 intricately shaped, 4 flavoured, 4 alternative grain)
Final Technical: Prue's intricately iced ginger biscuits
The Most Unforgiving Final Showstopper in Bake Off History: one large entremet
The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2017 is... former army officer and trainee stuntwoman SOPHIE!
And the winner is…— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 1, 2017
Sophie spills the baking beans on her new life as a #GBBO champion: https://t.co/nxq02so6Ax pic.twitter.com/9Cdo322QEP
New judge Prue accidentally tweeted the winner's name 12 hours before the final: "I'm in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago. I'm in too much of a state to talk about it. I fucked up."
I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO.— Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017
Channel 4 has confirmed that Prue, Sandi, the male judge, and the male host will return next year.
Source 1 + 2 + 3
Stephen, on the other hand... he choked.
#justice4liam
Edited at 2017-11-02 11:14 pm (UTC)
sophie and steven being bffs in the after show update was precious.
I wanted Stephen to win, but Sophie was a worthy winner.
felt really bad for steven tho both kate and sophie got good commentary with the final signature and then you had steven ugh :(
Bless this amazing show. so calming and relaxing i love it