Who won the Great Channel 4 Bake Off series 8?

i was just happy kate didnt win

Her loaves and entremet weren't too bad but yeah she was never going to win.



Stephen, on the other hand... he choked.

I felt really bad for him midway through that showstopper. he knew he'd choked and he looked like he'd just been told his puppy had died.

There were just too many layers and he basically had to make two perfect entremet halves. Too ambitious for a regular Bake Off. Reply

i would feel bad eating cookies decorated that pretty

They're probably too sweet anyway. The recipe calls for 750g of icing sugar to decorate 10 biscuits.

#justice4liam



Edited at 2017-11-02 11:14 pm (UTC)

I've never watched a season of this fully, but I love coming across it on a shitty day. It's so wholesome, like a big hug.

wow they look awesome! Why did i spoil myself lmao ah well.

bless kate because she seems like a sweet weirdo but she did not deserve to be in final three.



sophie and steven being bffs in the after show update was precious. Reply

I'm glad she won

idk why but "I fucked up" at the end of Prue's apology cracked me up.



I wanted Stephen to win, but Sophie was a worthy winner. Reply

wanted steven to win but honestly the best won

felt really bad for steven tho both kate and sophie got good commentary with the final signature and then you had steven ugh :( Reply

I thought maybe the producers/judges were saving the best for last with his final showstopper, but nope. Way to end the judging on a low note. Reply

I desperately want to try Kate's showstopper but there is no way in hell I'm even attempting it. Most find gullible baker to con into it

I love yuzu and lychee so Kate's entremet sounds the most appealing to me, but it just looks so plain and simple compared with Sophie's multi-layered showstopper. Reply

Im happy she won, even tho i wanted Stephen to win all along.



Bless this amazing show. so calming and relaxing i love it Reply

Steven reminded me of Ian from Nadiya's year so I'm happy when non-frontrunners like Sophie and Nadiya beat them in the final. Reply

The best baker won even if she was super boring.

Most of the bakers this year and their bakes weren't memorable tbh. Reply

This season probably had the weakest bakers ever but the most deserving person won. Reply

I don't know if they made the challenges too complicated this year but the bakers really looked like total amateurs this time. Poor time management, unfinished bakes, lack of flair, parchment paper in a pie, etc. Reply

This is the first time in all eight seasons I didn't have a favorite going into the finals, but Sophie definitely deserved to win. I loved listening to Kate's accent, though. ^_^

Liam was robbed(how did Kate make it to the finale when half her bakes were disasters??), but out of the three,Sophie definitely was the best Reply

The progression to the final in this series has been an absolute mess, final should have been Liam instead of Kate hands down, even though I like Kate. Poor Stephen seems to start to lose his hold a little in the last few episodes, I think Sophie's calm personality really got her across the line. Congrats to her, and I love that they are now bffs. Reply

