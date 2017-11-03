joan-jamie

Who won the Great Channel 4 Bake Off series 8?


Final Signature: 12 small loaves (4 intricately shaped, 4 flavoured, 4 alternative grain)
Final Technical: Prue's intricately iced ginger biscuits
The Most Unforgiving Final Showstopper in Bake Off History: one large entremet

The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2017 is... former army officer and trainee stuntwoman SOPHIE!


New judge Prue accidentally tweeted the winner's name 12 hours before the final: "I'm in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago. I'm in too much of a state to talk about it. I fucked up."

Channel 4 has confirmed that Prue, Sandi, the male judge, and the male host will return next year.

Source 1 + 2 + 3
Tagged: , , , ,