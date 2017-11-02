Sarah Silverman Records a Country Song for Las Vegas Victims Fund



In the latest episode of her Hulu series, Sarah Silverman heads to Nashville to record an original country song with Grammy nominated songwriter Lee Thomas Miller. He originally thinks it's a joke, but it turns into a serious song about her late Mother. They perform it at the Bluebird Cafe, and the studio version of the song was released online with all proceeds going towards the victims of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, you can buy it here: https://www.cfmt.org/ ilyamerica/ .

