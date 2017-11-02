The Cast Of "Thor: Ragnarok" Plays Superhero Would You Rather
Some of the Questions:
- Would you rather be stuck on a deserted planet with Hela or Loki?
- Would you rather “Netflix and chill” with a permanently shrunk Ant-Man or a permanently Hulked-out Hulk?
- Would you rather have to say “HULK SMASH!” before you can kiss anyone or before you can use the bathroom?
- Would you rather have a human-sized body with a Hulk-sized head or a Hulk-sized body with a human-sized head?
Also, i recommend remembering this scene. it's important.
Hopefully this is to remind me when Chris lightly rubs Marks arms in a slow and emotional way.
ant-man
hulk smash before a kiss
human body/hulk head
[Spoiler (click to open)]- i expected more Doctor Strange tho. Same for Anthony Hopkins and Heimdall.
- Hela is amazing. i'm still not convinced she's dead. We never saw a body after Ragnarok.
- Thor's eyeeeeee!!! My bb!!!
- Korg spin-off like now pls.
- i died at Thor doing Black Widow's lullaby to calm Hulk.
- i really wanna know what was that big ship at the end.
- Biggest laugh in my theatre was definitely Banner's jump from the ship, the dragon head at the beginning and Thor throwing the ball to the window.
I'm either seeing this tonight or early next week. I'm pumped!
but lmao at Hiddleston saying Doc Strange as the doctor because at least he's an MD
Taika and Chris look like they'd be fucking hilarious though