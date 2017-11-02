The Cast Of "Thor: Ragnarok" Plays Superhero Would You Rather



Some of the Questions:

- Would you rather be stuck on a deserted planet with Hela or Loki?

- Would you rather “Netflix and chill” with a permanently shrunk Ant-Man or a permanently Hulked-out Hulk?

- Would you rather have to say “HULK SMASH!” before you can kiss anyone or before you can use the bathroom?

- Would you rather have a human-sized body with a Hulk-sized head or a Hulk-sized body with a human-sized head?

