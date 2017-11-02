The Cast Of "Thor: Ragnarok" Plays Superhero Would You Rather

I'm watching in 3 hours, you guys like it? Reply

i loved it. it was soooo fun! Can't stop hearing 'Immigrant song'.



Also, i recommend remembering this scene. it's important.



The usage of Immigrant Song is still rocking my world tbh. Reply

Oh I completely forgot about that scene.



Hopefully this is to remind me when Chris lightly rubs Marks arms in a slow and emotional way. Reply

LOOOOL this callback had me rolling. Reply

the callbacks to this were hysterical Reply

LMAO This throwback killed me XDD Reply

yes!! funny and they had followup on thors family feels Reply

It was awesoooooome! Reply

hela

ant-man

hulk smash before a kiss

human body/hulk head Reply

Jeff Goldblum is somehow even more Jeff Goldblum than you think he is. https://t.co/Mrqh8EsSPD pic.twitter.com/dfgtpD5mLX — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) 1. November 2017



Jeff is a national treasure. Hopefully 2018 doesn't ruin him. Reply

Would now be the wrong time to mention he dates women who are like 30+ years younger than him? Reply

this is amazing Reply

oh my God I love him so much Reply

Yaas Jeff Reply

I actually forgot this comes out tonight! I think I'll see it tomorrow. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] - i expected more Doctor Strange tho. Same for Anthony Hopkins and Heimdall.

- Hela is amazing. i'm still not convinced she's dead. We never saw a body after Ragnarok.

- Thor's eyeeeeee!!! My bb!!!

- Korg spin-off like now pls.

- i died at Thor doing Black Widow's lullaby to calm Hulk.

- i really wanna know what was that big ship at the end.

- Biggest laugh in my theatre was definitely Banner's jump from the ship, the dragon head at the beginning and Thor throwing the ball to the window.

Watched it yesterday and loved it so much. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the ball in the window got the biggest laugh at my theater, i swear i thought a guy was gonna die lol Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the big ship was Thanos' ship. My fave laugh was Korg going 'piss off ghost!' and then kicking the wall where Loki's spectre was LOOOOOOOL. So many good laughs. Pretty sure Reply

Lol this whole movie had me cackling like mad. Reply

Tom's been pretty low-key post-Taylor. He's looking quite handsome here. Everyone's really cute. Reply

Yeah I think him staying low key is doing wonders for him too. :O Reply

Lol @ them having to subtitle some of the lines from Taika and Chris.



I'm either seeing this tonight or early next week. I'm pumped! Reply

im leaving in 10 minutes to see this and I cannot wait. I opted to get the special edition mondo glass too! Reply

I won't be seeing it until Saturday because I waited too long to buy my ticket and I wanted to go to an alamo drafthouse for the first time and all they had were crappy seats for tonight and tomorrow night. I'm not really used to booking tickets early because the theater I usually went to in WA was a Regal that hadn't gotten to reserved seating yet.



Edited at 2017-11-03 12:08 am (UTC) Reply

Seeing it in three hours! Yay :) I love Tessa in this video (and always lbr), she's so cute. Reply

Enjoy it America! I saw it a second time last night and loved it even more! Reply

Tessa is adorable. Reply

Lol at Jeff Goldblum saying he'd have to go with Loki because Hiddleston is there

but lmao at Hiddleston saying Doc Strange as the doctor because at least he's an MD



Taika and Chris look like they'd be fucking hilarious though Reply

