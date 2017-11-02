Europa &#39;51

On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you hate Nancy Wheeler from 'Stranger Things'?




The author basically says that Nancy is presented as a character the viewer is supposed to like, but instead everything about her leads viewers to the following conclusions:

- Hate Nancy.

- Hate Jonathan (understandably), but hate Nancy way more.

- Love Steve.

To quote: "Honestly, fuck Nancy."

ONTD, do you hate characters like Nancy, who is maybe a little self-involved, more than characters like Billy, who is definitely an abusive racist?
