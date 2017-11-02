On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you hate Nancy Wheeler from 'Stranger Things'?
Nancy is the worst character in 'Stranger Things 2.' https://t.co/i0hT4YxTlX— VICE (@VICE) November 1, 2017
The author basically says that Nancy is presented as a character the viewer is supposed to like, but instead everything about her leads viewers to the following conclusions:
- Hate Nancy.
- Hate Jonathan (understandably), but hate Nancy way more.
- Love Steve.
To quote: "Honestly, fuck Nancy."
Source.
ONTD, do you hate characters like Nancy, who is maybe a little self-involved, more than characters like Billy, who is definitely an abusive racist?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Meanwhile, it's Mike's 'poor me' antics & Will's 'stunt queen' moves that drive me insane.
Her scene with Dustin during the finale was so cute.
and she fought for #justice4barb while steve was all "but partyyyyy...!"--fuck him!
Max is lovely, but :shrug:
I guess some people just love to hate on women
Anyway, I love Nancy and Steve. I don't need for them to be together. Jonathan is a creep, he doesn't deserve Nancy, but I want him to be well for Joyce and Will so..
Edited at 2017-11-02 10:44 pm (UTC)
And while there may be adjustment I doubt L and Max will remain enemies. L's been locked up for a year after being locked up for a lot more, she's not socialized, and we already know she's extra possessive when it comes to Mike based off her interactions with Lucas in season one. I think it will be fine.
I hate her and jonathan together though.. I didn’t like steve last season but I found myself rooting for him this season