On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you hate Nancy Wheeler from 'Stranger Things'?

I like Nancy. /shrug Reply

Thread

Link

i do too

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her too. I mean she's just a teenager, can't she like other boys? or is that a crime to actually to fell in love/like someone else? She wasn't married or anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And her best friend died. She’s understandable she’s feeling a little messed up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope. We are all Ron getting mad at Ginny for dating two boys in succession. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope!!! she has to love steve forever, because he's a dad now!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i like her, too. i don't hate any of the characters except for mad max's older brother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m pretty indifferent but I don’t dislike her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nancy really redeemed herself this season. The Barb regret/revenge, being honest with Steve, her gun-toting confidence, and her Dustin good deed at the end.



Meanwhile, it's Mike's 'poor me' antics & Will's 'stunt queen' moves that drive me insane. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, but lol fandoms love to villainize women as per usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, did from the start Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ditto. the "i hate nancy" take is the fucking worst thing to come out of season 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too 🤷🏻‍♀️

Her scene with Dustin during the finale was so cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, she's a sweet girl although misguided Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





and she fought for same.she fought for #justice4barb while steve was all "but partyyyyy...!"--fuck him! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. I mean by the end of S2 I definitely preferred Steve to Jonathon (who is admittedly creepy), but I didn't hate Nancy for not being in love with Steve. Honestly I judged her more for getting together with him at the beginning when he was still being a massive douche. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nancy redeemed herself in the scene with Gaten. Reply

Thread

Link

mte it was so precious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep. I was so sad when he was rejected but Nancy asking him to dance was cute af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene was adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gave me all the feels. All of em. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was partially a great scene! i didn't like the "girls this age are stupid" comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I went from :D to : / when she said that. like it could have just so easily been "kids this age or dumb" or something. but whatevz. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was so sweet. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's fine. Fuck Billy. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate him so much. Like, what is even the point of that character? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently, it's to remind people that there are also human monsters in the world, not just literal monsters like the ones on the Upside Down. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was hoping there was a larger point to introducing Max & Billy -- like maybe they had some special connection to the town and would help in defeating the monster...Nope.



Max is lovely, but :shrug: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The actor is so hot too, such a wasted opportunity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he is so useless and annoying!!! all his scenes pissed me off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't fuck with anyone who finds literally anything about his story line endearing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Honestly the most useless TV character since this disaster: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the outrage is disproportionate... wonder what that means. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, his character is so useless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Billy is my current mantra Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? He's such garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, some ONTDers hate Nancy, Max and Eleven more than Billy, so I'm not surprised by this dumb article. Reply

Thread

Link

Idk how anyone can hate, like out-and-out hate, any of those characters. In another post, someone blamed Nancy's for Barb's death. Like.. What? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw that post and am still so confused by it like...how on earth is nancy responsible for barb being killed by some otherworldly creature she had no idea existed!? ppl really out there expecting nancy to have known she was sending barb to her death when she asked her to be a lookout. let a girl fuck in peace, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All of those characters are women, so it's easy for a lot people to hate them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that comment was wild Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do people hate Max? she got constantly shat upon throughout the season just cause she wanted some friends. especially by mike and L. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was prepared to hate Max based on everyone's opinion but she's fine, I really like her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right. I can't believe how many people hate Eleven. Haven't seen anyone shitting on the boys (except for Mike for having feelings) 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What? Max is cool. She literally just wanted to be included. And who can blame her? She clearly lives in a toxic environment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we have a lot of misogynists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I honestly have to stop myself from being surprised at the lengths people will go to for white guys, no matter HOW HORRIBLE and heaven help netflix if they make him a 'mo because honestly I'd rather they cancel the show instead Reply

Thread

Link

i had to think for a moment about what you meant by 'mo tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

help me out. I'm still thinking here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i didn't mind her, she was just there for me this season. hate jonathan way more than her & i skipped their scenes mainly bc of him which sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

Also not a fan of Jonathan. Perhaps the actor's drug chance will limit the Jonathan time we get next season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf? What's wrong with nancy? Except her taste in men, ofc.

I guess some people just love to hate on women Reply

Thread

Link

It reminds me of how some dudebros tried to claim that Shae from GoT was the most despicable character, like.......... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...in a series where ramsay bolton exists? God, dudebros just keep on climbing new heights of awfulness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

acc to neckbeards the biggest villains of the got universe are shae, catelyn, sansa and daenerys lmao. interesting what they all have in common. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is definitely not the worst character on that show. They need to start with some of those basics first. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't hate Nancy. Billy on the other hand was a complete waste of time. I feel he was only included to provide Max with back story. Reply

Thread

Link

Yep. And tbh he was still unnecessary. Like him abusive didn’t seem to have a big impact on her interactions with the group, i.e she could’ve had a normal family and it wouldn’t have changed the story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hate, what? The closest thing she did that you may deserves something akin to hate was sleeping with Jonathan when things with Steve weren't properly ended, but that's nothing compared to some other characters the fandom love..



Anyway, I love Nancy and Steve. I don't need for them to be together. Jonathan is a creep, he doesn't deserve Nancy, but I want him to be well for Joyce and Will so.. Reply

Thread

Link

This show desperately needs some female friendship. They better not continue with that jealousy nonsense between Eleven and Max next season. Reply

Thread

Link

It really does. It's my biggest issue with it, and if the characters didn't have something going for them independent of one another I would not even bother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know they will cause the Duffers don't know how to deal with female characters.



Edited at 2017-11-02 10:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mteeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show is too boy's club. I get it, but there was no need to make Mike or Eleven to mistreat Max. Not one of them would react that way if she wasn't a girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show was definitely trying to parallel Mike's reaction to Lucas including Max to Lucas's reaction to Mike including El in Season 1. Which, like, ok? Except most of the times Mike was mean to Max were when it was just the two of them. I don't recall Lucas saying anything to El when Mike or the others weren't around. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah in the begin i was exited for Max and L to meet, but when they did what L did was disheartening especially how no one commented on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently Millie and Sadie have said that they really want their characters to become friends next season. Hopefully the Duffers are smart and listen to them! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love for them to write better for Winona tbh. She is like one of my fav actresses ever but they don't let her really take charge as much as I would like. Last season, it almost seemed like she would be a mother figure to Eleven but that didn't happen this season and was disappointed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Amen. Those boys really need a girls perspective bad. Plus max and eleven would be awesome together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA but I also think Nancy and Barb, even though Barb's dead, is an example of strong female friendship. Nancy immediately knew something was wrong and didn't let go plus herself in dangerous situations even when people like the cops in season one tried to trivialize her feelings. She went above and beyond that in season two by staying in contact with Barb's parents etc.



And while there may be adjustment I doubt L and Max will remain enemies. L's been locked up for a year after being locked up for a lot more, she's not socialized, and we already know she's extra possessive when it comes to Mike based off her interactions with Lucas in season one. I think it will be fine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is my one huge complaint. we need lady friendships STAT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. I was excited for Max to join the group and for El to have more female friends and interactions. Was so disappointed in the route they picked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is part of why I wasn't bothered by El's storyline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only reasons to find Nancy annoying is her keeping he Barb love alive. Other wise yellow Billy exist asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean how she dealt with the steve situation was kind of fucked up but this is over the top lol her end scene with dustin was nice though



I hate her and jonathan together though.. I didn’t like steve last season but I found myself rooting for him this season Reply

Thread

Link

The writing for Nancy was kinda crappy this season, but as long as Jonathan and Billy are in the show, she's not even close to the worst character. Reply

Thread

Link