CBS All Access To Reboot The Twilight Zone

CBS All Access is a joke, the compression artifacts in the older shows are horrendous, and the audio is just as bad. IDK who is involved in uploading the archives, but they don't know how to properly compress video files.... Reply

I’m not paying for another streaming service Reply

NO! This is my favorite show of all time.



I wonder what happened to the Twilight Zone movie Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to do several years ago.



Edited at 2017-11-02 09:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Well, Jordan Peele being behind it gives me some hope. Reply

Yesss! Even through it will never surpass the classic, I think it will be fun. The UPN reboot was okay. I'm just really happy to have more horror anthology type shows on TV. Reply

I’m here for it. In the 90s we had so many paranormal shows now it’s a bunch of turds running around filming nothing in night vision talmbout DID YOU HEAR THAT?





sick of all this streaming nonsense CABLE 4 EVER! would this not be on tv? keep it then. did any of y’all watch the Forest Whitaker 00’s version? that wasn’t bad



Edited at 2017-11-02 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I watched the 80s reboot recently but nothing compares to the orig. Reply

I like the theme in the room and the big eye but yeah, rod >>>> Reply

The gargoyle episode with Adrienne Barbeau made me laugh so much. Reply

the 80s reboot was soo bad Reply

To hell with them for holding these franchises hostage on their dime store Netflix. Reply

mte Reply

It will never be as good as the original. The last reboot sucked, too. Reply

i trust jordan peele after get out but there's no way people are just going to pay channel-by-channel for streaming access. Reply

No to CBS Access and certainly no to this revival. I wouldn't mind a show styled like the Twilight Zone with ORIGINAL stories but without Rod Serling, it's just not the Twilight Zone. Reply

There's that new Room 104 show that got renewed. It's not sci-fi, and only some episodes have a horror/supernatural element. Not bad. I started watching that similarly themed British show Inside No. 9 which is quite good. Reply

Whoa I had no idea this show existed! Thank you! The premise seems really interesting so I'll prob watch the first episode tonight. Reply

As long as it's an actual anthology, I'm here for it. I'll watch anything Twilight Zone. I even watched the UPN reboot that had Jessica Simpson, Shannon Elizabeth, and Amber Tamblyn. Reply

meh, it won't be anywhere as good as the original. i wonder if canadians will get it on tv. Reply

we always do, boo! Handmaid's Tale, Mindy Project AND Star Trek (but that being said... no difficult people :( ) Reply

There's always piracy. Reply

