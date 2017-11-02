CBS All Access To Reboot The Twilight Zone
It looks like @CBS' #TheTwilightZone revival will head to All Access from @JordanPeele and @MarcoRamirezMD! https://t.co/Z8jsug0TGi— Nerdist (@nerdist) November 2, 2017
Les Moonves & CBS All Access (the streaming only platform that costs $6/mo) has greenlit the reboot of the iconic show.
Jordan Peele will produce it & Marco Ramirez (Daredevil/The Defenders)l will be writing scripts for the new show.
Source
I wonder what happened to the Twilight Zone movie Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to do several years ago.
Edited at 2017-11-02 09:40 pm (UTC)
sick of all this streaming nonsense CABLE 4 EVER! would this not be on tv? keep it then. did any of y’all watch the Forest Whitaker 00’s version? that wasn’t bad
Edited at 2017-11-02 09:43 pm (UTC)
To hell with them for holding these franchises hostage on their dime store Netflix.