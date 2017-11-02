'Westworld' Filming Suspended; Male Cast Member "Seriously" Injured Off Set

i don't want any of these people to be injured :( Reply

Thread

Link

Anthony Hopkins :( Reply

Thread

Link

damn :(



i'd bet on Anthony Hopkins, since falling and hitting one's head at home is a typical old people accident. it can happen to anyone tho, ofc. regardless, i hope it's not too serious & the person recovers quickly Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that was my first thought too. I really hope that whoever it is, he's okay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've already seen a couple reports that seem to know who it is but say they are withholding the name at this time for "privacy" reasons. I can't remember the last time I saw websites do that, and it makes me think it must be Hopkins. He's so well-respected that maybe they feel he has earned it, at least until his family can be notified. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

... that makes it sound like the person has passed! :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that makes me wonder about Ed or Jimmi and i lean toward Jimmi.



oh frick man. whomever it is, it must be pretty bad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

anthony hopkins is filming king lear right now, not westworld, so not him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His character was already killed off. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah my Grandpa has fallen and hit his head before. I would bet it's Hopkins. I hope he recovers..one of my faves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope whoever is hurt is okay :( Reply

Thread

Link

Oh damn, who is it?? Reply

Thread

Link

Jeffrey tweeted an hour ago (his twitter is great) so I'm sure he's not the one hurt.



Reply

Thread

Link

ngl first thing i did was check his twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just going to comment that I hoped it was anyone but Jeffrey Wright... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel awful, but same... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh god a serious head injury? fuck. i hope they pull through and don't suffer long-lasting damage. Reply

Thread

Link

Uh oh Reply

Thread

Link

oh no!! Reply

Thread

Link

damn! Thoughts and prayers Reply

Thread

Link

Aw man :( Wishing whoever it is a speedy recovery! Reply

Thread

Link

:( hoping they get better soon Reply

Thread

Link

that's awful. i hope everything turns out well. i loved p much all the actors in WW. :( Reply

Thread

Link

oh no:( Reply

Thread

Link