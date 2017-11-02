'Westworld' Filming Suspended; Male Cast Member "Seriously" Injured Off Set
'Westworld' Season 2 Filming Suspended After Cast Member Suffers Medical Emergency https://t.co/WNnApVQ3H3— TMZ (@TMZ) November 2, 2017
A male cast member of the HBO drama Westworld suffered a "serious" injury when he fell at home and hit his head, and as a result, filming on the show's second season has been shut down.
There is no word on which member of the show's cast has been injured. Among the male stars are Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Jimmi Simpson and Ben Barnes.
It is unknown whether or not this will affect the show's expected season two premiere date of Spring 2018.
source
i'd bet on Anthony Hopkins, since falling and hitting one's head at home is a typical old people accident. it can happen to anyone tho, ofc. regardless, i hope it's not too serious & the person recovers quickly
oh frick man. whomever it is, it must be pretty bad.