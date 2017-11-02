Fergie gets emotional on Wendy Williams + performs on the Late Late Show
The Double Dutchess chanteuse is crying on TV again but this time it aint about chart positions (or lack thereof). Rather the impromptu moment happened when Fergie was asked about her current situation and arrangement with her ex-husband Josh Duhamel. Giving you blood, sweat and literal tears a true artisTe!
Fergie's full appearance on the show, where she showed everyone how to make a proper entrance.
She owns everything!
Ferg has also hit the late night circuit promoting her new single, A Little Work.
ONTD are you a public cryer?
Source 1 Source 2 Source 3
You have fergie crying about their split and then you have Wendy
"Ok he is good looking! You chose really well"
And then she asks her how long they were married? Wtf is wrong with you Wendy. I hope next time you faint you hit your head and die.
