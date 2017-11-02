Fergie gets emotional on Wendy Williams + performs on the Late Late Show

Me turning myself in to the FBI for colluding with Russianspic.twitter.com/ZWXMqWTqKM — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 30, 2017



We love a viral moment yas! Reply

she's been serving all promo tour long Reply

ONTD are you a public cryer? Reply

Wendy Williams is a fucking idiot.



You have fergie crying about their split and then you have Wendy



"Ok he is good looking! You chose really well"



And then she asks her how long they were married? Wtf is wrong with you Wendy. I hope next time you faint you hit your head and die. Reply

Well damn Reply

yeah wtf at the hot comments and then asking her if he's dating. so awkward Reply

Wendy is a mess. It's probably because her own marriage dissolved recently. I think her husband was constantly cheating Reply

just here for the cartwheels gif



Edited at 2017-11-02 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

ENOUGH with A Little Work, that's what I'll blame the album's tinfoil certification on. Reply

Your dedication to this era is truly inspiring.

god i fucking can't with this interview lmao Reply

