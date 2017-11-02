Sugar Skull Surfer

Super Dude Henry Cavill Covers Men's Health UK



The Man of Steel himself bulges and poses on the cover and pages of the December issue of Men's Health UK.










Elsewhere, DC Comics and Warner Bros decided to appropriate Mexican culture to promote their upcoming sure-to-be-dud of a film. The struggling film company shared 'Dia de los Muertos' inspired Justice League posters today, with one very important and hairy muerto missing.




Justice League leaks onto torrent sites on November 17, 2017.

Sources: @FatCavill, 1, 2, 3, 4. @HeroicHollywood, 1.

ONTD: Is anyone even stoked for this? How's your man's fitness?

