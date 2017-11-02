Super Dude Henry Cavill Covers Men's Health UK

He will forever be the human equivalent of watching paint dry to me Reply

Thread

Link

same, lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

more like looking at wet lettuce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. ostensibly attractive, but... like not even 1ml of blood moves down there when I look at him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to be his 19-yo gf Reply

Thread

Link

Lol @ this icon + comment combo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @:



Justice League leaks onto torrent sites on November 17, 2017. Reply

Thread

Link

thick Reply

Thread

Link

i just watched this week's legends of tomorrow (which was AMAZING) and all i can say is, justice for brandon routh. we could have had it all. Reply

Thread

Link

he's so ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

Mmm. that chest hair. papi. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think he's ugly, but he's just... there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he could be my full time daddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

both of them



at the same time



please @god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





these two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want him to glaze my colon. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe this movie is coming out in a couple of weeks. If I wasn't on ONTD, I wouldn't even know it was happening at all. It feels like no one gives a shit about it. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao mte! Everyone I know has only been talking about Thor for months.





Also bb they’re saying the cmbyn OST is gonna drop tonight at midnight on Apple Music and Spotify! I found some good quality links to stream too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've already got it! I'm in NZ so it dropped at midnight almost 12 hours ago now. It doesn't have the new version of Futile Devices for some reason though, it's one of two songs that show up in the tracklist but aren't available, on Spotify at least. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao DC know they've fucked up when THOR is getting more traction than the fucking JUSTICE LEAGUE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lordy his arms are bigger than his head Reply

Thread

Link

this look is way too ddl there will be blood for my taste Reply

Thread

Link























yas king best ass i've ever seen on a white man Reply

Thread

Link

Padded butts are so hot!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

doing the lords work. bflow who? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, he's clearly padded here...tyler hoechlin has the best yt male celeb ass imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol why tf is he gon wear booty pads when he's just in regular khakis and a button down Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this slander.



but TyHo does have an ass on him so like...imma sleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eyyy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was about to be like I don’t really thirst for him anymore but then I saw that side profile pic.......... Reply

Thread

Link

Lololol he looks so gross. Like balloons in his arms that will pop anytime. Cut the juice, ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't mind the beef, his edges are the worst part. He needs to do something about his rapid hair loss. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link