NEW MUSIC: Jacquie Lee Unleashes Heartbreaking Anthem "The Old Me" (Live Piano)

Jacquie Lee's "The Old Me" is a self-written song set to appear on her EP, which is due for release later this month. The version above is a live piano take. Lyrics after the cut.Only wanted companyOnly wanted conversationOnly wanted someone to be there at nightSomebody to feel alrightOh it could be anybodyI just hate to sit in quietMaybe is it me gettin' into my head?Maybe it's the dozens of nights without restAnd now II feel the lows coming onAnd now II wish I didn't want...Someone to hold meAll of the right thingsI miss the old meAnd you wore her downNow I'm just lonelyTime passes slowlyI miss the old meAnd you wore her downSorry if I let the distanceRuin all of our committmentsThey all said the timing wasn't on our sideBut we thought if love was there we'd be alrightNow I'm feeling like a strangerAnd baby you know I hate itDon't you know I barely remember the daysI could say I wasn't losing my wayAnd now IMmm I feel the lows coming onAnd now II wish I didn't want..Someone to hold meAll of the right thingsI miss the old meAnd you wore her downNow I'm just lonelyTime passes slowlyI miss the old meAnd you wore her downOh down down down downdown down downdown down downYou wore her downOh down down downYou wore her down