NEW MUSIC: Jacquie Lee Unleashes Heartbreaking Anthem "The Old Me" (Live Piano)
Jacquie Lee's "The Old Me" is a self-written song set to appear on her EP, which is due for release later this month. The version above is a live piano take. Lyrics after the cut.
Only wanted company
Only wanted conversation
Only wanted someone to be there at night
Somebody to feel alright
Oh it could be anybody
I just hate to sit in quiet
Maybe is it me gettin' into my head?
Maybe it's the dozens of nights without rest
And now I
I feel the lows coming on
And now I
I wish I didn't want...
Someone to hold me
All of the right things
I miss the old me
And you wore her down
Now I'm just lonely
Time passes slowly
I miss the old me
And you wore her down
Sorry if I let the distance
Ruin all of our committments
They all said the timing wasn't on our side
But we thought if love was there we'd be alright
Now I'm feeling like a stranger
And baby you know I hate it
Don't you know I barely remember the days
I could say I wasn't losing my way
And now I
Mmm I feel the lows coming on
And now I
I wish I didn't want..
Someone to hold me
All of the right things
I miss the old me
And you wore her down
Now I'm just lonely
Time passes slowly
I miss the old me
And you wore her down
Oh down down down down
down down down
down down down
You wore her down
Oh down down down
You wore her down
SOURCE
SOURCE