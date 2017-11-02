Your Grandchildren Could Be Watching A Walking Dead Show If AMC Has Their Way
AMC CEO Josh Sapan wants the The Walking Dead franchise to continue for decades as indicated by his recent quote from banned source:
(his actual quote does not indicate the original show but some iteration of the franchise)
Though some fans think the show and its spinoff has gone on for long enough it's still AMC's highest rated show on TV right now.
The ratings for S8 have not been the shows best but still not enough to worry AMC.
