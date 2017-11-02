'The Late Show' drops Jeremy Piven interview amid sexual harassment allegations
* CBS’ Stephen Colbert-hosted Late Show has yanked its interview with CBS primetime star Jeremy Piven in the wake of allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them,
“Jeremy Piven’s interview for Friday’s broadcast was pre-taped earlier this week on Monday, October 30. Since we were unable to address recent developments in that interview, we are replacing that segment with a new guest.”
* Piven accused of sexual assault by reality star Ariane Bellamar
* Piven has denied the claims
source
Joanna Krupa will be miserable.
THEY.
FALL.
I truly hope so. And I hope it lasts.
I always got the sleaze vibe from him. Always.
also I hope his mercury poisoning made his dick fall off