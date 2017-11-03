First Look at Crazy Rich Asians + EW cover
These costumes! These sets! @EW has the first stills from #CrazyRichAsians and they're [tswift baby voice] GORGEOUS: https://t.co/bdGOIMAoz0 pic.twitter.com/n6YdMFQYPp— Shirley Li (@shirklesxp) November 2, 2017
Say hello to the Bling Dynasty. Get an exclusive first look at the bedazzling film adaptation of #CrazyRichAsians: https://t.co/QFa55TidB8 pic.twitter.com/QJvkM6ck1E— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 2, 2017
Entertainment Weekly revealed first look photos of Crazy Rich Asian. Constance Wu and Henry Golding also did the cover of the magazine.
[henry golding defends his casting]
Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding defends his casting https://t.co/A5RLIv9rRj— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 2, 2017
Says he found the commotion over his casting quiet hurtful.
For me, it was almost like being kind of stabbed in the back. I was like, ‘Aren’t we meant to be in this boat together? Aren’t we meant to strive together for something bigger than these boundaries that we’re putting on ourselves instead of bullying each other?
People were like, ‘This guy’s half-Asian, he’s half-white, he’s not even full Asian,’ and it comes to, like, how Asian do you have to be to be considered Asian?” he wonders. “I’ve lived 16, 17 years of my life in Asia, and that’s most of my life. I was born in Asia, I’ve lived cultures that are synonymous with Asian culture, but it’s still not Asian enough for some people. Where are the boundaries? Where are the lines drawn for saying that you cannot play this character because you’re not fully Asian?
“I live in Singapore, I’ve lived here for six years, so you think I’m less suitable than a Godfrey Gao or a Leehom Wang? I was chosen because I came as close to the character as possible.”
Says that the thought of being mixed-raced didn't even cross his mind when he was cast. “Even going up for the role, I was concerned more that I was more Malaysian rather than Singaporean. Nobody’s ever happy. There’s no ideal situation… It’s really about being open to not making criticisms when it comes to Asians on Asians.”
Crazy Rich Asians will be released on August 17th, 2018.
