First Look at Crazy Rich Asians + EW cover

constance is so pretty 😍

i swear, everytime i see her, i'm taken aback. she is honestly one of the most beautiful things i've ever seen, not even just people but things cause i don't think any people really compare.



I have read the book and am looking for ward to this Reply

The cover makes me so unbelievably happy I just ??? OUR TIME HAS COME. Also look at them giving Constance a crown #Queen Reply

that cover is so freaking pretty Reply

these lewks! Reply

this makes me so excited



constance in a crown fitted for the queen she is Reply

Wow! I'm loving the costumes and sets. Constance looks great! Reply

hopefully this movie is better than the book. Reply

WHY DO WE HAVE TO WAIT SO LONG



omg holt 💗💗 Reply

I hope “bling dynasty” is from the author himself lol.



Need moar Gemma Chan thoooo!!! Reply

This is the first time I clicked the source link, prolly. I want technicolour brightness luxury on screen. Reply

Those pants are a decision

And I want them. Reply

What are you going to pair them with? Reply

love it Reply

this is such a better photo than that cover Reply

Main guy could be hotter, but maybe that's just in comparison to Constance Wu.

My thoughts too, he's good looking guy but hot maybe not he cute tho Reply

Her dress is beautiful Reply

right he fug Reply

she's so beautiful Reply

Lbr tho it's gonna be hard finding someone as beautiful as she is. Lawddd Reply

I might watch this. She's so gorgeous Reply

