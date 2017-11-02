Britney snatches her own weave on stage
No one snatches Britney's weave but her! The Princess of Pop was busy slaying another show of her successfful Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas when in the midst of some intense hair-flipping action, Britney ended up taking out her own extensions. Always the pro she continued with the show (and the hairflips).
Go to 21:05
Of course this isn't the first time, Ms. Spears has had to deal with a hair emergency live on stage...
ONTD have you ever snatched your weave/wig?
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=861&v=rQ3sNO9VJSc
Source 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwuYD8QFsxg
Source 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=ofivt94N5gY
Edited at 2017-11-02 10:36 pm (UTC)
Still love ha tho.
Edited at 2017-11-02 09:05 pm (UTC)