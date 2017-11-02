Another man comes forward about Kevin Spacey

A 48-year old man, friendly with a staff member of New York Magazine, has come forward to discuss his sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the relationship began when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 24. Their relationship lasted a few months and ended when Spacey tried to rape him.

The man says he has worked hard to remain safe and have a nice life and does not want to give that up. He also says that he would call Spacey a pedophile and sexual predator to his face if given the chance.

Vulture has been able to verify most of the information given. Spacey denies the allegations.

You can read his entire account of his experience at the source.

Source
