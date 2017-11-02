Another man comes forward about Kevin Spacey





Let the witch hunt begin !

These stories are so horrible but I'm glad they're finally coming to light. I hope Spacey's career is ruined forever along with the other trash men being exposed.

lmao A+ gif usage

You win!

omfg he's such a fucking useless bag of skin



I hope somebody pushes his ass in front of a subway train Reply

And there will be more but it's okay, he is seeking treatment. What more do we want?

Disgusting piece of shit.



Disgusting piece of shit. Reply

This was a really, really good interview

“Spacey denies the allegations”



I wonder if his publicist changed his twitter password to keep him from coming out a second time Reply

I shouldn't have laughed.

dead

lmao the pos

lmfao

oh my god.

hope spacey rots. this is so sad.

I believe everyone who comes forward. a friend of my friend also has a Spacey-story from when he was just 15 or 16, so this came as no shock.



Edited at 2017-11-02 08:29 pm (UTC)

When did your thinking around what had happened start to change?

When do I start to think of him as a sexual predator?



Yeah. I assume you would call him that now.

I would call him that to his face. I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator. When I turned 25, I looked at every 14-year-old boy I could see, to try to understand what those men had seen, because I still on some level thought I had been a tiny adult. That whole year I was 25, I tried to just see the ones who were like six-foot-two, and 200 pounds — they all looked like children. They all looked like somebody who was 10 years old four years ago. Nobody looks fuckable. Nobody … I couldn’t conjure it up. I couldn’t conjure up the desire. It was nauseating to think of having sex with them, and that was, I think, certainly when I understood, on a very deep level, these men were fucked up. Up until then, I just thought about him as somebody who had really done me wrong and tried to rape me, but not as somebody who had functioned as a predator. And then, if you’re interested in sexual predation, you start to read about it, and you realize all these patterns and techniques, and it all kind of falls within a set of practices.





-----



That part is what got me feeling sad.... when you are the 14 year old horny boy, you think an older man is totally fine... it's when you grow up you realize how fucking strange/nasty/WRONG it is....

damn, that was harrowing to read

i know exactly what you mean

Jesus, I have been there and had all these thoughts, and it's hitting me very personally right now.

yep- when i was 12/13 i thought attention from older guys meant that i was hot/mature, when i got older, i realized they were just disgusting creeps

Ugh I know!

When I was 10/11 I went to a school next to a sort of junior military camp. The boys were like 17...and they used to ask me and my friends to push photos of ourselves through the fence. We were so flattered and excited. But looking back it's so fucked up. Reply

This is really common with women too. It happened to me and I've talked about it with a bunch of my friends too who also had similar experiences. I was dating a 23 year old when I was 15, and I thought it was normal at the time. It wasn't until I grew up a little that I realized how fucked up it was. One of my friends dated a college student when she was in the eighth grade.

I was pretty emotionally vulnerable at the time, too, so he definitely preyed on me.



I was pretty emotionally vulnerable at the time, too, so he definitely preyed on me. Reply

Yep. I remember being hit on my older boys or men when I was a young teen. And I had some friends who were like 14/15 dating guys in their early 20's. You dont realize how messed up it is until you get older.

jesus :(

american beauty was everything to me when it came out, so now i want to know what sam knew and ignored because that film was his big break.

this piece of shit has been doing this for over 30 years like

