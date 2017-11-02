Another man comes forward about Kevin Spacey
A 48-year old man, friendly with a staff member of New York Magazine, has come forward to discuss his sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey.
Man comes forward to describe an alleged extended sexual relationship he had at age 14 with Kevin Spacey https://t.co/lqpMkDhOhn— Vulture (@vulture) November 2, 2017
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the relationship began when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 24. Their relationship lasted a few months and ended when Spacey tried to rape him.
The man says he has worked hard to remain safe and have a nice life and does not want to give that up. He also says that he would call Spacey a pedophile and sexual predator to his face if given the chance.
Vulture has been able to verify most of the information given. Spacey denies the allegations.
You can read his entire account of his experience at the source.
Source
+1
I hope somebody pushes his ass in front of a subway train
Disgusting piece of shit.
I wonder if his publicist changed his twitter password to keep him from coming out a second time
Edited at 2017-11-02 08:29 pm (UTC)
When do I start to think of him as a sexual predator?
Yeah. I assume you would call him that now.
I would call him that to his face. I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator. When I turned 25, I looked at every 14-year-old boy I could see, to try to understand what those men had seen, because I still on some level thought I had been a tiny adult. That whole year I was 25, I tried to just see the ones who were like six-foot-two, and 200 pounds — they all looked like children. They all looked like somebody who was 10 years old four years ago. Nobody looks fuckable. Nobody … I couldn’t conjure it up. I couldn’t conjure up the desire. It was nauseating to think of having sex with them, and that was, I think, certainly when I understood, on a very deep level, these men were fucked up. Up until then, I just thought about him as somebody who had really done me wrong and tried to rape me, but not as somebody who had functioned as a predator. And then, if you’re interested in sexual predation, you start to read about it, and you realize all these patterns and techniques, and it all kind of falls within a set of practices.
-----
That part is what got me feeling sad.... when you are the 14 year old horny boy, you think an older man is totally fine... it's when you grow up you realize how fucking strange/nasty/WRONG it is....
When I was 10/11 I went to a school next to a sort of junior military camp. The boys were like 17...and they used to ask me and my friends to push photos of ourselves through the fence. We were so flattered and excited. But looking back it's so fucked up.
I was pretty emotionally vulnerable at the time, too, so he definitely preyed on me.
Glad his victims are feeling safe enough to come forward, so sad he caused so many people pain & went farther to pursue children. May he rot & soon.