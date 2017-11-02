Jackie Chan Reacts To His Daughter Coming Out As A Lesbian

"Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's 17 year old...is thought to be living with social media influencer Andi Autumn, 30."



oh.



JESUS. Nooooooo. Bb girl, nooooo. Reply

oh god almighty take the wheel Reply

I literally gasped. Fucking no. No no no. No to all of it. Reply

Lawdddddd



I didn’t know what to expect when I clicked the link but once I saw I said to myself “yup... I know exactly what they mean by one of those white people” Reply

wtf Reply

yikes Reply

Instagram Influencer



I wonder if her parents are proud of her. Reply

Poor kid, has shitty parents and and a girlfriend almost twice her age. Reply

noooo this post was going so well at first 😢 Reply

lol what it literally starts by saying she's his estranged daughter from an affair Reply

well... that's not her fault lol



edit: i also forgot to mention that the first thing i read was his quote oop



“If she likes it, that’s fine.”



My grandpa finally tolerating my love for tattoos. Reply

like i'm happy she was able to come out, but i also hope she is able to get away from her creepy 30 year old girlfriend because yikes Reply

haha the headline in the tweet made it seem like feel good clickbait.... OOP



lmao for real, what a sad twist :/ Reply

what a great guy Reply

What a response! LOL



I don't think his response is necessarily flippant maybe he just wanted to keep it simple Reply

Another 30 year old with a 17 year old... Oh, dear. Reply

30-year-old girlfriend...

But good for her. Her being Jakie's daughter for coming out. The 30-year-old who is dating a teen gets a major side-eye.



I’m hoping his response is more his displeasure with who her gf is and not that she’s a lesbian. Yikes. Reply

Cool Reply

If only there was a clip of his reaction so there can be a proper Kids React video. Reply

