Jackie Chan Reacts To His Daughter Coming Out As A Lesbian



-Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's 17 year old estranged daughter from an extramarital affair, came out as a lesbian on her instagram.

- Etta posted on instagram: "I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock."

- Last year Etta reported her mother to police over a domestic disagreement and is thought to be living with social media influencer Andi Autumn, 30, a Canadian based in Hong Kong.

- Jackie Chan was asked his response while promoting "The Foreigner": “If she likes it, that’s fine.”


Source
