Jackie Chan Reacts To His Daughter Coming Out As A Lesbian

-Etta Ng, Jackie Chan's 17 year old estranged daughter from an extramarital affair, came out as a lesbian on her instagram.
- Etta posted on instagram: "I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock."
- Last year Etta reported her mother to police over a domestic disagreement and is thought to be living with social media influencer Andi Autumn, 30, a Canadian based in Hong Kong.
- Jackie Chan was asked his response while promoting "The Foreigner": “If she likes it, that’s fine.”
oh.
I didn’t know what to expect when I clicked the link but once I saw I said to myself “yup... I know exactly what they mean by one of those white people”
I wonder if her parents are proud of her.
edit: i also forgot to mention that the first thing i read was his quote oop
My grandpa finally tolerating my love for tattoos.
Another 30 year old with a 17 year old... Oh, dear.
But good for her. Her being Jakie's daughter for coming out. The 30-year-old who is dating a teen gets a major side-eye.
