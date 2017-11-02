CBS cancels "Me, Myself, & I"

Can't believe Bobby left SNL to do this mess, I miss him and Vanessa on the show. Reply

I tried watching this show, but I wasn't really interested in his life as a child.

Nooo! It was so cute. No I have to pray extra hard for The Mayor.

I've been trying to get into The Mayor but I just can't. :( The last one I saw was the Halloween episode.

I just love the dudes on the Mayor so much (especially his best friends) and my love for YNB is endless. I'm just going to enjoy it while it's around.

The Mayor's ratings are pretty bad. It will be the next to get canned.

Now Bobby is free for Celebrity Big Brother?

lmao omg

That's all I want. He was the highlight of BB19.

yessssss LET THIS HAPPEN

The premise of 3 timelines was hard to get used to but I liked all the actors especially John L and the stories were tied up nicely though I get why this was far from what the usual CBS comedy demo would go for.

I'm sorry to hear this. I never watched it, but I worked with Bobby recently-ish and he was such a sweetheart that I wanted it to be a success for him.

Oh that's nice to hear - he was always one of my SNL faves.



Can you say what you worked on? Reply

Granted it was at an event so you never really know how someone is when they're ~on~ but I agree! He's the sweetest.

I don't really do well with shows that show us the future. I just don't like that I know what's going to happen.

You do realize that the future in TV shows/movies is actually fictional and unlikely to actually be what the real future is going to be?

I should have been more clear - the future for the character's themselves.

I do understand the difference between reality and fiction but thank you. :)

I think they meant they don't like seeing what will happen to the characters in the future, not what the show is guessing the actual future will be like.

Yea, I feel the same way. I'm just not into that story telling technique.



Edited at 2017-11-02 09:06 pm (UTC) Reply

aww bobby. :( at least he has ducktales for the time being.

I love Bobby Moynihan but this show looked so dumb.

First time I'm even hearing of this show.

Go back to SNL Bobby. I miss you already.

i would have watched it if it only starred john larroquette.



imo high concept sitcoms are almost pointless. the premise is the least interesting part of a sitcom for me. the point is to be funny. like, one of my fave sitcoms is american housewife (srsly). the premise? "a mom, a dad and 3 kids". but it doesn't matter, because the writing is sharp and the cast is fantastic. Reply

Poor Eddie Kaspbrak. I wanted the show to do well bc he was my fav It kid.

Same! He was so great in It and I love Bobby and I enjoy John Larroquette but I couldn't get into it after the first two eps. I was going to wait and binge a few when I had time to see if it got better but I guess it's too late.

This, but I watched the pilot and couldn't get into it.

poor bobby

