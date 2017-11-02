Memories

CBS cancels "Me, Myself, & I"




-According to TVLine, "The new Monday entry starring Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette and Jack Dylan Grazer premiered in September to 7.5 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, but at last tally delivered under 4 mil with a 0.7 — placing last for the night among CBS’ new Monday sitcom block.
-Will be replaced by Matt LeBlanc-led comedy "Man With a Plan."

Source, 2

I know some of you here watched it. Sorry.
Tagged: ,