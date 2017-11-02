CBS cancels "Me, Myself, & I"
#MeMyselfAndI pulled after 6 episodes; #ManWithAPlan called off bench https://t.co/0fErIHOwbr pic.twitter.com/93TFpySGJP— Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) November 1, 2017
-According to TVLine, "The new Monday entry starring Bobby Moynihan, John Larroquette and Jack Dylan Grazer premiered in September to 7.5 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, but at last tally delivered under 4 mil with a 0.7 — placing last for the night among CBS’ new Monday sitcom block.
-Will be replaced by Matt LeBlanc-led comedy "Man With a Plan."
Source, 2
I know some of you here watched it. Sorry.
Can you say what you worked on?
Edited at 2017-11-02 09:06 pm (UTC)
imo high concept sitcoms are almost pointless. the premise is the least interesting part of a sitcom for me. the point is to be funny. like, one of my fave sitcoms is american housewife (srsly). the premise? "a mom, a dad and 3 kids". but it doesn't matter, because the writing is sharp and the cast is fantastic.