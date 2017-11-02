Danny Masterson Rape Case Stalled
Despite "overwhelming" evidence against actor Danny Masterson, rape case has stalled https://t.co/BcuSO4YGJR pic.twitter.com/YdjMvGZQA1— HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) 2 November 2017
Masterson was on That 70s Show and more recently appears on The Ranch
Summary
... Four (4) women accused Masterson of raping them in the early 2000s
... Three (3) women were fellow Scientologists, and also reported their assaults to the Church
... It is believed that LA District Attorney has overwhelming evidence to take the case forward, but it is stalled
... Masterson denies the charges
... One victim claims Masterson raped her while she was passed out. When she came to, she struggled, and he choked her until she passed out again.
... the Church intervened on this account, supplying over 50 affidavits who denied her claims. Her entire file went "missing" so it required Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller to completely re-construct it.
... evidence includes audiotapes, emails, forensic computer evidence, and a threatening handwritten letter from Masterson to one of the alleged victims.
... Masterson appears in Netflix "The Ranch". Netflix appears to have taken no action. Alternatively, Netflix has halted production for "House of Cards", after its star Kevin Spacey commented and apologized for a recent accusation. [double standard, Netflix]
Source
If a case gets dropped or settles out of court, that doesn't mean the dude didn't rape anyone. It just means there either wasn't enough evidence, the women couldn't handle the constant court appearances anymore, or (like in this case) everybody is a fucking idiot.
Everyday is just exhausting...
Doesn't surprise me that the Scientology cult would try and discredit these women, especially after all the other awful things they're accused of doing. I don't know anyone who watches his show on Netflix since its so lame, but they should pull it anyway.
So that's what people wanna call this mega cult these days. Mess.