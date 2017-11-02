LL2

Danny Masterson Rape Case Stalled


Masterson was on That 70s Show and more recently appears on The Ranch


Summary
... Four (4) women accused Masterson of raping them in the early 2000s

... Three (3) women were fellow Scientologists, and also reported their assaults to the Church

... It is believed that LA District Attorney has overwhelming evidence to take the case forward, but it is stalled

... Masterson denies the charges

... One victim claims Masterson raped her while she was passed out. When she came to, she struggled, and he choked her until she passed out again.

... the Church intervened on this account, supplying over 50 affidavits who denied her claims. Her entire file went "missing" so it required Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller to completely re-construct it.

... evidence includes audiotapes, emails, forensic computer evidence, and a threatening handwritten letter from Masterson to one of the alleged victims.

... Masterson appears in Netflix "The Ranch". Netflix appears to have taken no action. Alternatively, Netflix has halted production for "House of Cards", after its star Kevin Spacey commented and apologized for a recent accusation. [double standard, Netflix]


Source
Tagged: , , ,