Danny Masterson Rape Case Stalled

Scientologists are everywhere, including D.A. offices. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember reading a story (I think from Vanity Fair) about how they harassed auditors from IRS until their tax free status was reinstated so no harassment stories would surprise me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. It's talked about in "Going Clear" as well. They harassed, blackmailed, and threatened lawsuits against every person they could who worked for the IRS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing will ever be as crazy as that journalist way back when whose roommate ended up being one and like took paper out of her printer that had her prints on it and they used to to write threatening letters in her name, all bc of an article she idd on them. Does anyone know who I mean I don't remember her nam, Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They also infiltrated the IRS as part of operation Snow White. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sis, we even have one on ONTD. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck. Where do I even start with this story. It's so fucked. Leah, come fix this!!! lol Reply

Thread

Link

Hyde used to be my favorite. Now Danny has ruined that whole show for me *shudder* Reply

Thread

Link

I know! I loved Hyde and Jackie so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is going to be one of those times when ~meninists~ claim that women who "cry rape" are liars.



If a case gets dropped or settles out of court, that doesn't mean the dude didn't rape anyone. It just means there either wasn't enough evidence, the women couldn't handle the constant court appearances anymore, or (like in this case) everybody is a fucking idiot. Reply

Thread

Link

One of those times? There’s always at least one of those people EVERY time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ffs.



Everyday is just exhausting... Reply

Thread

Link

I remember hearing about the allegation from one of his victims, but didn't know there were more. Hope they find a way to go forward with the case and convict this predator.



Doesn't surprise me that the Scientology cult would try and discredit these women, especially after all the other awful things they're accused of doing. I don't know anyone who watches his show on Netflix since its so lame, but they should pull it anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

Totally forgot all about this story since we've had so many men exposed this month. #SaveBijou Reply

Thread

Link

@ Netflix cancel this shit. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm wonderin if Netflix only canceled HOC cuz there was talk about Kevin harassin people on set? They're not doin anything about this because its outside the show? But Netflix should still get rid of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm pretty sure Netflix intended to end HoC at this point before the allegations even came out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I have learned anything from Leah Remini, its that Scientology is way powerful and not afraid to do illegal things to cover themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the first I'm hearing of this and it's super upsetting. So much for my love for him, scummy fuck. Reply

Thread

Link

Not worrying about how a "church" can influence state at all! Reply

Thread

Link

My brother in law asked me if I had seen The Ranch and I went in on how I will never support anything Danny Masterson does and told him about the rape allegations. He had no idea about any of it but then I said I wouldn't have watched it either way because of the Scientology thing and he told me I shouldn't judge or not support someone because of their religion... Reply

Thread

Link

but the show is shit so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hadn’t heard of it and i just read the premise and it sounds boring af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because of their religion



So that's what people wanna call this mega cult these days. Mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How much does he know about Scientology? Make him go watch Going Clear or Leah Rimini's series. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross. hope he rots. Reply

Thread

Link