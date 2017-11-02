[actress] Grace Kelly

Second woman comes forward with Dustin Hoffman sexual harassment




* Wendy Riss Gatsionius, now 52, says she met Hoffman in 1991 when she was a 25-year-old playwright ,
* They met to discuss turning her play A Darker Purpose into a film ,
* She claims Hoffman repeatedly tried to get her to go with him to a hotel.




