Second woman comes forward with Dustin Hoffman sexual harassment

She recalled: "I go in, and this time it’s, like, Dustin Hoffman’s really different. He says, 'Before you start, let me ask you one question, Wendy — have you ever been intimate with a man over 40?'



"I’ll never forget — he moves back, he opens his arms, and he says, 'It would be a whole new body to explore'.



dustin hoffman is a sex abuser and also this is a really bad line pic.twitter.com/heZ6ZQg1Lk — Lord Boo-eef (@lordbeef) November 1, 2017



WHAT IS IT WITH THESE FUCKERS AND MASSAGES?? Reply

"a soft boiled clitoris"



...that doesn't even make any sense??? Reply

wow Reply

soft-boiled clitoris sounds like a threat tbh Reply

who even talks like this? why are men like this? Reply

Thank you for this. This is not a slight to the OP, but some more information in these posts would be helpful. Reply

his lines are so disgusting Reply

ummmm nnn Reply

I wish I could out the two men who assaulted me but they’re both dead so it kind of seems pointless. I of course have no problem being open about my assaults so hopefully I can encourage other people to speak up and out their assailants. Reply

He really is a pig. So much for his "this doesn't represent who I am" statement.



Slightly OT, but it seems like whenever a Hollywood man like Dustin has been married for decades to the same woman, it eventually comes out that he's a dick who chased other women the whole time.



If I ever find out that Michael J. Fox is screwing around on Tracy Pollan, I will truly give up on humanity forever.



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:26 pm (UTC)

me with michael and helen palin



i just... please no Reply

Michael would never! (Right???) Reply

....don't even suggest this Reply

The majority of people cheat celebs just have more opportunity. Reply

Omg if that ever came out about MJF that would break my heart. I don't doubt that they have probably had their issues in the past though, having such a serious illness can put a lot of strain on a relationship. so a marriage like theirs lasting as long as it has is v. touching to me Reply

If I ever find out that Michael J. Fox is screwing around on Tracy Pollan, I will truly give up on humanity forever.



Nooooo why'd you have to name him?? He's one of the VERY few favs I have, don't jinx it! :( Reply

I know someone who's worked with Hoffman in the past, and they say he's cheated on his wife many times. No details, but it doesn't seem to have been a secret within the film industry. Reply

Its almost a given there is infidelity in most celeb relationships. That's why I got over shipping quick when I was young. Reply

so he hit on her. Reply

Do people mention your clitoris at work often? Reply

That was the woman from yesterday Reply

is that what this woman said?!? i should have kept reading. Reply

lmao mte Reply

It was a work meeting and when she turned down his advances they left and said they weren't interested in her project anyway. It's inappropriate. Reply

Parent

Men don't deserve the benefit of the doubt with anything tbh. Not that it's brand new information or anything but the past few months and weeks reaffirms it for me. Reply

this is the only one that's disappointed me so far but reading about what he's done to actresses due to his method bullshit it's not surprising



so fuck him Reply

I hate that my first thought was 'at least he didn't whip his dick out' Reply

Can't say that I'm surprised. Disgusted, but not surprised. Reply

Is there any man who isn't a sexual harasser, abuser or rapist out there in hollywood? Reply

Adam Driver. Reply

are you sure though? how sure are you? Reply

With that face? Reply

The more people name faves who are ~unproblematic,~ the higher chance you guys have of jinxing them in the future Reply

Tom Hanks? Reply

no Reply

Chris Evans? Chris Hemsworth? Riz Ahmed?



Prayer circle for Chadwick Boseman, I am preparing to stan for when Black Panther comes out



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:44 pm (UTC)

Possibly, but how many of them look the other way instead of intervene? Reply

Benedict Cumberbatch ? Reply

Keanu (please @god) Reply

Men will never stop to amaze me with their shittiness. Fuck him. Reply

gross, but not surprising. Reply

Don't let the coffin hit you on the way out. Reply

Fuck him.



As a side note, Idk why but these stories about Hoffman remind me of those weird pictures when he pulled Jake Gyllenhaal's shirt over his head. Reply

I wish there was some Battle Royale-style island we could drop all these fucking men on and watch them take each other out one by one. And the lone survivor at the end could get castrated by one of the people he sexually harassed.



May they all rot and die. Reply

THIS is the reality show I want to see. Reply

