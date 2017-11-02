Second woman comes forward with Dustin Hoffman sexual harassment
* Wendy Riss Gatsionius, now 52, says she met Hoffman in 1991 when she was a 25-year-old playwright ,
* They met to discuss turning her play A Darker Purpose into a film ,
* She claims Hoffman repeatedly tried to get her to go with him to a hotel.
"I’ll never forget — he moves back, he opens his arms, and he says, 'It would be a whole new body to explore'.
Fucking gross.
...that doesn't even make any sense???
Slightly OT, but it seems like whenever a Hollywood man like Dustin has been married for decades to the same woman, it eventually comes out that he's a dick who chased other women the whole time.
If I ever find out that Michael J. Fox is screwing around on Tracy Pollan, I will truly give up on humanity forever.
i just... please no
Nooooo why'd you have to name him?? He's one of the VERY few favs I have, don't jinx it! :(
so fuck him
Yeah, same.
Prayer circle for Chadwick Boseman, I am preparing to stan for when Black Panther comes out
As a side note, Idk why but these stories about Hoffman remind me of those weird pictures when he pulled Jake Gyllenhaal's shirt over his head.
May they all rot and die.