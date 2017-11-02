Gabrielle Union Eats Some Hot Wings on Hot Ones
- She was a high school basketball star.
- When she was first with Dwayne Wade, he refused to eat anything green or any seafood. LeBron James made him eat sea bass and salad and now he loves both.
- DMX loves the Golden Girls.
- She once hosted a white party for power lesbians and decided to invite Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley because she thought Jordan would be a big hit at the party. Everyone ignored him.
Source
Also, what's she promoting? I've seen her everywhere. A book right?
It's also the last season of her show.
how do people like this not die?
Edited at 2017-11-02 07:17 pm (UTC)
Chilean Sea Bass is the best fish in the world. HIDEOUS AF though! Monkfish, too. Don't google that.
What's up with people not eating fruits or veggies? This girl I knew in HS would freak at the sight of any vegetables and fruit. She would eat nothing but fast food and junk food. If a piece of lettuce touched her burger if they forgot to take it off, she would throw the whole thing away instead of taking it off herself or go back for a new one. If anyone else was eating vegetables around her, she would leave the fucking room. Not like a phobia or anything, I still don't understand what that was about and she wasn't even overweight but I bet her insides were dead. Her shits were probably the most disgusting shits on the planet.
It’s thought that people who have this disorder have heightened senses (like, we’re super-tasters), and there’s sometimes a link between sensory processing disorder and the eating disorder.
Anderson Cooper and Patrick Stickles from the band Titus Andronicus both have disorder.
ytsdig
also, i love her 10 things i hate about you anecdotes
I was watching some interview with her (I think it was Oprah) where she admitted to being cruel to other women she's worked with in the business for literally no reason. Just because she could.
That being said, she's starting to look her age with that shaved head.
Here's the video. She tried to say that she's "changed" but like...I don't buy it.
Edited at 2017-11-02 07:46 pm (UTC)
She kind of confirmed it doesn't have a lot flavor, but I always wonder what the last one tastes like.
nvm he’s actually a junior and his dad’s name is spelled the same way because grandma dgaf
Edited at 2017-11-02 09:25 pm (UTC)