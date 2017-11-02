raz

Gabrielle Union Eats Some Hot Wings on Hot Ones



  • She was a high school basketball star.

  • When she was first with Dwayne Wade, he refused to eat anything green or any seafood. LeBron James made him eat sea bass and salad and now he loves both.

  • DMX loves the Golden Girls.

  • She once hosted a white party for power lesbians and decided to invite Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley because she thought Jordan would be a big hit at the party. Everyone ignored him.




