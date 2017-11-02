Gabrielle Union Eats Some Hot Wings on Hot Ones

Won't eat green veggies? HUGE picky eater red flag. Reply

LeBron helped him overcome that tho!

Bitch I thought that title said "Gabrielle Union Eats Some Ass with Hot Sauce"

lmao

Just like Drake, it's a part of her legacy now

I always cringe when she talks about her marriage, given his cheating ass. Yikes girl, don't settle.



Also, what's she promoting? I've seen her everywhere. A book right? Reply

Yes, it's called "We're Going to Need More Wine"

Yea her relationship makes me think she hates herself tbh

Same.



It's also the last season of her show. Reply

How she got him is how she will keep him. People seem to forget he cheated on his wife with her. Kind of like Alicia Keys gets a lifetime pass against criticism when she did the same thing with Swizz.

"he refused to eat anything green"



how do people like this not die? Reply

That's what I want to know

especially a professional athlete jfc

I can't date anyone who's a picky eater. Once I went on a date with a 38 year old, at a fancy restaurant and he ordered off the kids menu.



Same, idk why picky eater always equals child's palate but it seems to.

Sometimes I order off the kids menu because I can't finish the portion sizes for the adult menu :/

He likes to have his salad tossed, but not eat salad? The fuck?

The hottest wings I've ever eaten only made me mildly uncomfortable that night, but my indigestion was so bad the next day I had to leave work.

I remember I was told to try BWW's mango habanero wings and god, I regretted that so much.

"DMX loves the Golden Girls" Who doesn't love The Golden Girls tbh!



Chilean Sea Bass is the best fish in the world. HIDEOUS AF though! Monkfish, too. Don't google that.



What's up with people not eating fruits or veggies? This girl I knew in HS would freak at the sight of any vegetables and fruit. She would eat nothing but fast food and junk food. If a piece of lettuce touched her burger if they forgot to take it off, she would throw the whole thing away instead of taking it off herself or go back for a new one. If anyone else was eating vegetables around her, she would leave the fucking room. Not like a phobia or anything, I still don't understand what that was about and she wasn't even overweight but I bet her insides were dead. Her shits were probably the most disgusting shits on the planet. Reply

she's a little extreme, she's can't even be near a vegetable or fruit? Lol

Yeah. She is such a drama queen. She would even flip out if she touched a piece of lettuce or broccoli. She could never explain why.

some people just aren't raised on them so the mouth feel grosses them out (or so i've been told... after watching a girl gag on some carrots lmao) or grew up in food deserts, so i get how it can happen. it sucks though, veggies taste so good 🙏🏽

It’s possible she has avoidant/restrictive eating disorder. I have it, but i’ve made progress after working with a therapist and nutritionist. I eat fruits daily now and have simple salads and add greens to sandwiches. Plus i’ve been adding veggies to pasta and other dishes.



It’s thought that people who have this disorder have heightened senses (like, we’re super-tasters), and there’s sometimes a link between sensory processing disorder and the eating disorder.



Anderson Cooper and Patrick Stickles from the band Titus Andronicus both have disorder. Reply

lmao her portland yts dig



also, i love her 10 things i hate about you anecdotes Reply

There's a screenshot of Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union at my favorite restaurant in Miami, Michael's Genuine Food and Drink

LMAO! Omg it really bothered me that she didn't eat the entire wing. Regardless, she was really funny.

most guests on the show just take a bite or two! no judgment 😬

Terry Crews ate almost the entire wing, I think. I have respect for him

She bugs me.



I was watching some interview with her (I think it was Oprah) where she admitted to being cruel to other women she's worked with in the business for literally no reason. Just because she could. Reply

Me too. I didn't wanna say it because ONTD loves her to death and would jump me for saying anything negative.



That being said, she's starting to look her age with that shaved head. Reply

Here's the video. She tried to say that she's "changed" but like...I don't buy it.



Her head is not shaved.

Are you thinking of Sanaa Lathan? She recently shaved her head.

She looks good. I can't believe she wore a white shirt and didn't get any sauce on it. Jealous.



She kind of confirmed it doesn't have a lot flavor, but I always wonder what the last one tastes like. Reply

can someone explain why his name is actually spelled Dwyane but pronounced Dwayne.

Oops i spelled it wrong

nah sis, you spelled it right. whoever wrote his birth certificate spelled it wrong lol

I think his mom misspelled it in her post birth haze and nobody noticed until it was too late



nvm he’s actually a junior and his dad’s name is spelled the same way because grandma dgaf



