it truly seems like this stoner finally shat out an awesome movie Reply

I'm so excited for this 2010s version of Ed Wood and I want it to sweep all the awards lmao Reply

love it Reply

I can't wait lol. And omg @ Franco actually nailing that laugh. Reply

honestly tho, where did the money came from?



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

i believe the money laundering theories Reply

what I don't get is, where did that $5mil go? cause for such a big budget you'd think it'd be, well, better? Reply

I seriously can't remember the last time I was so excited for a movie. Reply

literally same. I loved the book and wasn't sure what to expect, but this looks so good. Reply

ha ha ha. Reply

I want to hate him, but I'm really turning into a fan of James Franco. I just finished the Deuce and thought it was great. Reply

Holy shit, that was Megan Mullaly?

I’m looking forward to this way too much. Reply

I loved the book. Really can't wait to see this. Reply

i'm so impatient for this damn movie to be released already ugh. glad it's playing in nyc on the first, will def have to go opening day Reply

i fucking cannot stand him but i low key stan for james franco's performance ngl. it was the funniest thing i've seen in a movie this year so far (haven't seen girls trip yet)



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

it's funnier than girl's trip don't worry Reply

Ugh i have no want to see this movie now. My ex bf/ex fwb/ ex bestie was a huge fan of the Room and we went to a screening with Tommy doing a Q&A and it was so awesome lol. I can go by myself i guess lol. Reply

so i hurt my back a couple days ago, and they gave me a few days of muscle relaxers cause it's so tight. i'm telling you that, because i took one and i just this comment in Tommy's voice and it was the greatest thing ever today. Reply

Lol well I hope the comment made your back feel a little less pain. Reply

i'm so excited for this movie omg Reply

I hate James Franco but I'd love it if he randomly won his inevitable Oscar for this role - it would be the ultimate act of trolling. Reply

i'd love if it he did, but oldman's got it this year. franco should absolutely at least get the golden globe for this Reply

omg I need this to happen. Reply

