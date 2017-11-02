This movie and book fucked me up for a long time so I won't be seeing it. That said the book is still one of my all time faves. Reply

This is the only horror movie I won't look at. So I am not here for this remake.

First King book I ever read and it turned me into a life long fan. The book is genuinely creepy and massively fucked up.



The original film is actually a pretty good book adaptation. I hope this remake is good. Reply

I loved Starry Eyes! I'm kind of terrified at what a modern day Zelda would look like, tbh. That gif is going to give me nightmares!

Starry Eyes was fucked up!

When I was a kid, Zelda was one of the scariest things EVER to me. doesn't help that my name is Rachel. So all her scenes horrified me. And we had similar bedroom furniture in a spare room as hers from the film, and I was so convinced one day I'd see Zelda sitting on the bed lol.



It would be hard to top that iconic performance tbh. But, that said, I am still excited about this.



I hope they can cast a hot guy as the dad because the original film's actor is pretty good looking IMO.



(Also: THE BOOK IS SO GOOD I finally read it recently and DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN) Reply

didnt i read here someone saying Ellie was going to be bumped up to a teenager age?



fuck that



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:30 pm (UTC) Reply

that's lame

i hope it's false...



i hope it's false...

i just tweeted the directors and demanded they keep Ellie a child lmao

omg what, why tho... :/

i don't need this

[ Graphic Content ] and his death was like Pascow's death in the book with him trying to talk and choking on his own blood. He'd lost a part his scalp and you could see his brain. This book fucked me up on so many levels because when I was 8, my friend was ran over by a truck just like Gage

No one wants this and by no one I mean me.

same lol

I scrolled past & thought for a second that was Bourdain



Edited at 2017-11-02 07:41 pm (UTC) Reply

get em gage!!!

Weirdly enough in the book I felt bad for Gage and was terrified of him at the same time. In the movie I was straight terrified of Gage. Still am

I felt bad for Church too :(

So much terrible parenting, smh.

I watched this a few weeks ago and I burst out laughing at this part, it was bonkers. Though I found the stuf with the sick sister pretty scary.

ngl i don't really mind remakes, but i'm not feeling this one.

I don't really care for the original after rewatching it a few times. So I don't care if they make a new one.

i rewatched it a year or so ago with my bf, who had never seen it before, and he thought it was silly lol. i still enjoyed it but definitely not as much as i did when i was younger.

this book fucked me up for so long. i hope the remake is as good (probs darker) than IT.

i have never seen the movie so i'm not opposed to a remake

