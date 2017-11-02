'Pet Sematary' remake finds its directors
Stephen King’s Pet Sematary remake finds its directors https://t.co/X3B3PPNJWY— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 31, 2017
Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer are set to direct 'Pet Sematary' for Paramount. The previous film was the horror film 'Starry Eyes'.
This is the only horror movie I won't look at. So I am not here for this remake.
The original film is actually a pretty good book adaptation. I hope this remake is good.
It would be hard to top that iconic performance tbh. But, that said, I am still excited about this.
I hope they can cast a hot guy as the dad because the original film's actor is pretty good looking IMO.
(Also: THE BOOK IS SO GOOD I finally read it recently and DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN)
fuck that
Edited at 2017-11-02 07:30 pm (UTC)
i just tweeted the directors and demanded they keep Ellie a child lmao
Edited at 2017-11-02 07:41 pm (UTC)