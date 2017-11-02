November 2nd, 2017, 11:29 am kris_terror American Horror Story: Cult promo | Ep. 10 "Charles" source Tagged: american horror story (fx), evan peters, sarah paulson, television - fx Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1818 comments Add comment
Anyway, the only good thing to come out of this mess was watching both Billy Eichner and Evan Peters fuck Colton Haynes.
shame bc they actually got it together
Oh, I'm so hft.
"We lost a generation of moms to Candy Crush"
"Doubters get no cookies"
Lol, bless!
Evan is the only redeeming quality this season, and even he is grating me with the craziness...
The "now there are a bunch of men in uniforms blindly following a stranger with zero real life power" thing is where the show really went south. The timeline is too short for this to be that intense, and it was really obvious in the last episode when it was put up against actual real life cults....
Edited at 2017-11-02 07:49 pm (UTC)
I can't wait till Beverly kills Kai because I can see them both dying killing each other at the end.
The opening from this week's episode was EVERYTHING!