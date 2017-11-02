The fact that this is just now getting posted shows how little anyone cares about this season. Are there 13 eps this year?



Anyway, the only good thing to come out of this mess was watching both Billy Eichner and Evan Peters fuck Colton Haynes. Reply

The lack of buzz around this season has been interesting. I mean, it happens to every show eventually but this season seemed so geared towards capturing the zeitgeist Reply

it's bc the last 3 seasons were utter shit



shame bc they actually got it together Reply

mte Reply

i think it's more that murphy pressed so hard that it was going to be about the election/related to the election. and people were still so angry or burned out, that they went NOPE. if he'd have said it was just a cult thing, i think more would watch. i never wanted to watch it because of the election stuff. Reply

I went to the AHS reddit out of desperation for discussion on the episode and they all think this is the best season yet. O_o Reply

Oh, I'm so hft.



"We lost a generation of moms to Candy Crush"

"Doubters get no cookies"





Lol, bless!

i'm still catching up and i was shook @ the end of ep 7 Reply

I'm over this show tbb Reply

THE WRITING IS SO BAD!!! omg I feel like the actor should stare at the camera after every line like "SEE WHAT WE DID THERE WITH THAT CHEAP, LAZY REAL LIFE REFERENCE"



Evan is the only redeeming quality this season, and even he is grating me with the craziness...



The "now there are a bunch of men in uniforms blindly following a stranger with zero real life power" thing is where the show really went south. The timeline is too short for this to be that intense, and it was really obvious in the last episode when it was put up against actual real life cults.... Reply

This shitty tv show is truly over and it makes me really happy.



for this season 2 be even remotely satisfying, it's gonna have to culminate w/ kai and all his followers being brutally murdered Reply

Oh I think that's happening in the finale and it'll be at Beverly's hands but they'll kill each other in a fight I believe. Reply

This has been such a great season. I LOOOOOVE IT!



I can't wait till Beverly kills Kai because I can see them both dying killing each other at the end.



The opening from this week's episode was EVERYTHING! Reply

I love Evan as Kai but I want a slow, ugly death at the hands of Beverly and Ally. Reply

Mte. This is definitely (assuming the ending doesn't shit the bed) going in my top three of AHS seasons. Reply

Ally won last episode. I was like "YAS BITCH! kill that hoe!" Reply

